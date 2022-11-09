Do Raven and SK From Love is Blind Get Back Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a popular reality dating series with many diverse, entertaining love stories for viewers to enjoy. The show puts the concept of inner beauty to the test through its special pods, which allow participants to go on dates without seeing each other. Through the experiment, the showrunners hope to foster better emotional connections between cast members without them getting distracted by physical attributes. The participants are thus only allowed to see their partners once they get engaged to marry.

Season 3 of the show featured many couples whose journeys easily captivated the audience. This included the duo of Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, whose calm and mature relationship tackled many real-life issues. Though they had their fair share of troubles, they were determined to be there for each other through thick and thin. Naturally, their fans are eager to know the current status of their relationship. So, let’s explore the same, shall we?

Raven and SK’s Love is Blind Journey

Pilates Instructor Raven honestly did not lack options when she entered ‘Love is Blind.’ In fact, she developed quite a bond with Bartise Bowden as the two were equally passionate about fitness and had shared many details of their personal lives with each other. However, the duo soon found themselves drifting apart. While Bartise became invested in Nancy Rodriguez, Raven slowly opened up to SK, with who she initially did not think she would find much in common.

However, slowly but surely, Raven and SK developed a bond based on their common thought process and their understanding of each other’s pasts. When the Nigerian man opened up about how he grew up in a family with several parental figures and his opinions on polygamy (a tradition that is still in practice in Nigeria), Raven appreciated his candidness and shared her own personal struggles. Their mutual acceptance of each other helped them fall in love with each other, leading to a proposal from SK, which Raven gladly accepted.

Once Raven and SK finally got to see each other, though, they chose to let things take their natural flow instead of jumping right into bed in order to not dampen their emotional bond. While staying together, they learned about each other on an ever deeper level and quickly fell into a routine. SK even expressed how significant his culture was to him and admitted he hoped to introduce his fiancee to the beauty of the same. Having grown up in primarily white areas despite her own roots, Raven was thus afraid of not being accepted or fitting in, but her partner assured her that his family would welcome her with open arms.

Therefore, when the couple returned to the real world — to Dallas, Texas — SK introduced Raven to his family. His mother was not only undeniably happy about his decision to settle down, but she also liked his choice, as made evident by her assuring Raven that she would help her learn more about their culture. The fact Raven’s family did not have much faith in the experiment and refused to even be a part of her upcoming wedding did bother the Nigerian family, but nothing could be done.

Then, Raven and SK hit a bit of a snag when the latter’s plans regarding the continuation of his studies came into play. This made the former and her friends wonder if the couple was even ready to take on such a heavy financial and emotional burden. As time went on, Raven also grew genuinely concerned about her fiancee’s community’s expectation of her as a wife, especially since she’d made it clear she was in no way a traditional partner. However, they were able to resolve these issues simply by having open conversations.

When the time came, Raven and SK thus met each other at the altar — they’d planned a beautiful wedding ceremony blending both Nigerian and American cultures. Raven herself wore a traditional headgear in white to match her dress to honor the family she’d be marrying into. However, surprisingly, it was SK who decided not to go forward with the union as he felt that the two needed more time to develop as a couple. He confessed he still loved and cared for Raven, but he would rather lose her for good owing to this refusal than be in an unhappy marriage.

Do Raven and SK Get Back Together?

Following the almost-marriage, Raven was understandably quite hurt by SK’s rejection. And it was his mother, not he, who came to talk to her after it was all over. That’s when the Pilates Instructor truly expressed how heartbroken she was because she was ready to be with SK forever. The show itself does not feature a reconciliation between the couple, but it does make clear that he did not want to break up — his decision only stemmed from how quickly they were moving.

Since ‘Love Is Blind’ started airing, both Raven and SK have shared several appreciative posts about each other as well as their time on the experiment. Raven has even voiced her admiration for SK’s mother, as seen above. “Sk’s mom is the kindest, most loving woman and I’m so glad y’all got to experience her brilliance with me,” she penned in an Instagram post. “And yes, she still loves me even tho I ate amala with a fork.”

The unquestionable amicable nature of the bond between Raven and SK hence gives us hope that maybe the two have since decided to continue their romantic involvement. But even if that is not the case, they both appear to have left any hurt in the past and are now living their lives to the fullest, which is all that matters in the long run.

