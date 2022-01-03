Does Rip Die in Yellowstone Season 4 Finale? Is Cole Hauser’s Rip Leaving Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 comes to an exciting conclusion, with the final episode having plenty of ramifications for the Dutton family members. In the finale, the long-brewing conflict between siblings Beth and Jamie comes to a boiling point as both make their own bargains in life to get what they want.

As a result, viewers must be wondering whether Beth’s actions and her conflict with Jamie also affect Rip’s life. If you are worried about the fate of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler in ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 finale and curious about the actor’s future on the show, here’s everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does Rip Die in Yellowstone Season 4 Finale?

In the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone,’ Rip stays loyal to the Duttons and kicks things off by taking out one of their enemies, Roarke Morris. Rip is forced to take strict disciplinary actions after his close friend, Lloyd, gets into a feud with Walker at the bunkhouse. Rip’s relationship with Beth also progresses as the couple moves into the log cabin while looking after the orphan boy named Carter.

In the season finale, Beth intends on avenging the attacks on her family. She suspects Jamie to be the culprit and threatens to have Rip kill her adopted brother. Nonetheless, Beth opts against the idea, and Rip does not become involved in the conflict. Conversely, Beth’s vendetta turns out to be a blessing in disguise as it leads to an impromptu marriage ceremony. Rip and Beth finally get married and are happier than ever. In the end, Rip receives a slice of happiness, and for once, isn’t forced to dirty his hands for the Duttons.

Is Cole Hauser Leaving Yellowstone?

Rip is still alive and well at the end of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4. He is now married to Beth, starting a new chapter of his life as a husband, and is officially a member of the Dutton family. Therefore, actor Cole Hauser becomes a more important cast member of the show. The ‘Dazed and Confused‘ star has been a main cast member of the show since its debut season. However, with the recent developments surrounding his character, Hauser’s presence will be crucial for the narrative to progress beyond the fourth season. Hence, in the fifth season, we expect to see Hauser returning as our favorite Yellowstone Ranch cowboy, Rip Wheeler.

It is important to note that the series is yet to be officially renewed for a fifth installment. However, during an interview in March 2021, Hauser confirmed that work on a new season had commenced with co-creator and head writer, Taylor Sheridan, mapping out the story for season 5. Hauser’s claims strengthen the chances of the show getting renewed and seem to confirm his involvement in the new season. Moreover, the actor has given no hints in his public statements that would indicate his desire to exit the hit series. Therefore, when ‘Yellowstone’ returns with its fifth season, it is safe to say that we will be seeing more of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler.

