Gerard Butler’s ‘Breaking The Empire State’ Starts Filming in Australia and New York in November

Gerard Butler’s upcoming feature will take him from the Big Apple to the Land Down Under. The filming of the action thriller drama ‘Breaking The Empire State’ will take place in New York and Australia starting November 11 this year. Michael Matthews will direct the movie, based on a story by S. Craig Zahler and Brian. Butler is the only revealed cast member.

The story shows the Empire State Building under attack by a military contractor hellbent on revenge. Navy SEAL turned NY firefighter Rhett Westermark (Butler) and NYPD Tactical officer Dani are tasked with rescuing the hostages and saving the iconic structure. However, in order to do that, the two must put aside their relationship issues.

Gerard Butler recently reprised his role of King Stoick the Vast in the live-action remake of ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’ We also saw him as Nicholas ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien in the second installment of ‘Den of Thieves,’ titled ‘Den of Thieves: Pantera.’ While Butler has played a wide range of roles, this will be the first time we will see him as a firefighter. But before ‘Breaking The Empire State,’ we will get to see him in ‘Greenland: Migration,’ the sequel to the apocalyptic survival thriller ‘Greenland,’ and the crime drama ‘In the Hand of Dante,’ which also stars Martin Scorsese, Jason Momoa, Al Pacino, Gal Gadot, Oscar Isaac, and John Malkovich.

Michael Matthews’ directorial credits include the action-adventure drama ‘Love and Monsters,’ which follows a young man who comes out of his bunker years after a monster apocalypse to find his high school sweetheart; the Western thriller ‘Five Fingers for Marseilles,’ which centers on freedom-fighter-turned-‘outlaw’ Tau who returns home to Marseilles and faces a new threat; and multiple episodes of the AMC+ adventure series ‘Nautilus,’ which is based on Jules Verne’s novel ‘20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.’

New York will also serve as the production base for the rom-com ‘One Night Only,’ starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner, the Apple TV+ drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ featuring Jennifer Aniston, and ‘Focker In-Law,’ the fourth part of the ‘Meet the Parents’ film franchise. Netflix’s World War II drama ‘The Mosquito Bowl,’ starring Bill Skarsgård, and the comedy drama ‘Honeymoon with Harry,’ featuring Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, will be shot in Australia.

