Haylie Duff to Direct ‘Killer on the Air’ Next

Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff’s older sister, has locked in her next directorial project! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will helm the thriller flick ‘Killer on the Air’ next. The principal photography for the movie will start in Los Angeles, California, on February 18 and conclude on March 5, 2025. Jeremy M. Inman and Aaron Strongoni wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on Sarah, a podcast psychologist with a kind heart. As her late-night shift progresses, she picks up an on-air call from a person who proclaims that a murder will occur before her work ends for the day. The protagonist must then race against time to discover the man’s identity and unrevealed motive.

Haylie has previously directed several TV movies. Her latest work as a filmmaker is Tubi’s ‘Killer Nurses,’ a thriller about two nurses looking into the mysterious death of their colleague inside the hospital, and ‘Killing All My Sisters,’ which follows a college student who investigates the disappearance of her best friend, which may be connected to her institution’s sorority.

Other TV movies Haylie helmed are ‘The Neighbors Are Watching,’ another thriller about a woman with a dark past who witnesses her neighbor committing murder, and ‘My Professor’s Guide to Murder,’ which centers on a “bloody” friendship between a grad student and her professor/celebrity murder mystery writer. She made her directorial debut with ‘Project Baby,’ a romantic comedy about two adults tackling the responsibility of taking care of the baby of their best friends.

Jeremy M. Inman most recently penned Dylan Vox’s thriller ‘A Kill for a Kill,’ which centers on a deadly game played by a deceptive motivational speaker and her die-hard fan. He also wrote ‘Hustlers Take All,’ a crime movie about an underground casino run by women, and Brendan Petrizzo’s sci-fi movie ‘Monster Hunters.’ Aaron Strongoni co-wrote Sung Kang’s horror comedy ‘Shaky Shivers,’ which revolves around two young women stuck in an abandoned camp surrounded by monsters, and Tariq Nasheed’s sci-fi horror ‘Dark Medicine,’ which follows a group of college friends as they explore an abandoned school with a dark past.

We have yet to find out whether the devastating Los Angeles fires will affect the movie’s current production schedule. The city has previously hosted the filming of high-profile shows like FX’s ‘The Old Man‘ and Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem.’

