Hotties: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Hotties‘ is a dating reality series that pits two couples on blind dates against each other in a cooking competition. As the contestants try and prepare the assigned dishes in a cooking van located in the middle of a desert, they are presented with three different heat challenges. As a part of these tasks, the participants must eat the insanely spicy food item served to them if they want to continue cooking.

At the end of the cook-off, host Jade Catta-Preta announces a victorious couple based on taste and chemistry. The said pair has the opportunity to either spend the cash prize of $2,500 on their second date or split it and never see each other. Season 1 of the series was released recently and was as exciting as one might hope. Naturally, fans of the show are curious to know just what happened to the people who came on to the series, and we are here to explore the same!

Where Are Paul and Rose Now?

Paul Beckman and Rose won the cook-off in the very first episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1. Recently, Paul has shared the story of his fight against stage 2 testicular cancer, for which he had to get an orchiectomy. He talked with Magazine regarding his struggles and 9-week-long treatment against cancer. The Houston engineer also appeared in the publication’s December 2021 edition. The conversation was made available on February 14, 2022. As of writing, Paul is living in Los Angeles, California, and often takes up the mic to perform hilarious stand-ups. Sadly, not much is available about Paul’s on-screen partner Rose.

Where Are Deigo and Laith Now?

Unfortunately, Diego and Laith Faraj lost their cook-off to Paul and Rose during their ‘Hotties’ appearance. As of writing, Laith is focused on working as a writer, an actor, a model, and a singer. He often shares his music on his YouTube channel for fans to enjoy. The Michigan native is presently affiliated with Image Powerhouse Agency and Prestigious Modeling. He seems to enjoy traveling and currently lives in Los Angeles, California. In his downtime, Laith likes to be in the company of his friends and family. On the other hand, Diego’s life updates have been scarce.

Where Are Chardae and Nick Now?

As of writing, Chardae Heim and Nickolas “Nick” Oldakowski, the winners of ‘Hotties’ season 1, episode 2, seem to be living happily. Chardae has recently established her own Hair Company called DaeDream and has been its CEO since February 2022. Nick has been working as a real estate agent at Residential Agent inc since February 2019. The realtor also keeps up with his passion for music and can often be seen in the company of friends and family. Nick realtor lost his dog named Comet in July of 2022 and has our deepest sympathies for the same.

Where Are Joely and Na’eem Now?

Joely and Na’eem Walton were sadly unable to dominate their opponents in ‘Hotties’ season 1, episode 2. Since then, Na’eem has been working as a brand influencer and entertainment entrepreneur. He often promotes different businesses using his social media following and does photoshoots for various brands. The New Jersey native also apparently worked with Karlie Redd in April 2022 for a music video. His work often takes him to places like Las Vegas in Nevada and Hawaii. Before the cooking dating series, Na’eem has been a part of shows like ‘Ultimate Tag.’ Interestingly enough, Na’eem is also a certified dating coach and lives in Los Angeles, California. Unfortunately, Joely’s life updates are available at the moment.

Where are Keshwan and Mike Now?

Keshwan Clark and Mike appeared in the third episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1 but sadly lost to Jasmine and Lewis. As of writing, Keshwan seems to be thriving in her career as a model and often shares pictures of her photoshoots on social media. As she conveyed on the Hulu show, Keshwan is also a server at Starbucks. The reality TV cast member seems to be enjoying her life and is apparently single. She also has an account on Honeydrip. which allows her to sell exclusive content to paying followers. Sadly, not much is available regarding her on-screen date Mike.

Where are Rahmaan and Samantha Now?

The winners of ‘Hotties’ season 1, episode 4, were none other than Rahmaan Patterson and Samantha. Though Rahmaan claimed to be a personal trainer on the show, he also works as an actor, model, and screenwriter. He has appeared in other shows, like ‘Conframa,’ and shares a variety of content on the internet. Presently, Rahmaan is living in Los Angeles, California, and is managed by Golden Artists Entertainment. His affiliations include Tilmar Talent for LA and Amber M Evans modeling agency in Utah. We are sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to knowing more about Samantha, as information is not readily available regarding Rahmaan’s date for the show.

Where are Phillip and Katie Now?

The fourth episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1 starred Phillip and Katie O’meara, who unfortunately lost to Rahmaan and Samantha. As of writing, Katie seems to be doing well for herself and often shares pictures of her outings with her followers on social media. Her favorite activity seems to be spending a great time with her friends. In July 2022, she visited the San Diego County Fair and apparently had a blast. Katies is also a proud dog mom to two adorable canines. The model graduated from California Polytechnic State University in June 2022 and was pretty happy to share the good news with everyone. We regret to inform you that, as of writing, Phillip’s whereabouts are not available.

Where are Patrice and James Now?

In season 1, episode 6 of ‘Hotties,’ Patrice Hodge and James emerged victorious. Though Patrice introduced herself as an accountant, she seems to have a thriving career as an actor and often appears in music videos. In fact, the reality TV star recently appeared in the video of Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song).” As for her love life, the Ohio native seems to be dating LéChris, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and musician. At present, Patrice is also living in the City of Angels. Meanwhile, life updates on James have been scarce to come by.

Where are Nick and Kat Now?

Nicholas “Nick” L. Lee and Kat appeared on the seventh episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1 and won the competition. As of writing, Nick seems to be thriving in his career as a model, creator, entrepreneur, and influencer. He often shares his life updates with his social media followers and is currently living in Los Angeles, California. He has a clothing line named La Fleur and a mobile application called Lolly which allows one to explore the dating field with videos. The reality TV star is also affiliated with SXNSE. Unfortunately, Kat’s life information is not available as of writing.

Where are Ke’Era and DeeIsaac Now?

Ke’Era Ingram and DeeIsaac Davis won the cooking competition in the eighth episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1 by beating Taylor and Matt. As of writing, Ke’Era is living in Los Angeles, California, and celebrated her one year in the city in late July 2022. She works as a digital creator/model and often posts content on her social media. Apart from her YouTube channel, she is also invested in fashion and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, DeeIsaac seems to be living a happy life. He likes to showcase his art and loves to share the antics of his dog. The reality star was once a football player at the Defensive Tackle position for Kansas Jayhawks from 2016 to 2018 (2 seasons). For a time, DeeIsaac struggled with his weight but has since made an incredibly motivational journey for the betterment of his health. In 2019, he enrolled at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, California, for his Master of Fine Arts degree.

Where are Jesse and Dean Now?

In season 1, episode 9 of ‘Hotties,’ Dean Lin and Jesse D’Araujo bagged the title of the winning couple. Presently, Dean lives in Los Angeles, California, and works as a digital creator cum author, apart from his role as a graphic designer. Apart from frequently posting content on social media, Dean is an active member of the entertainment industry, given his work in front and behind the cameras. He was especially thrilled to have met Jennifer Aniston while working as a crew member for ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ He also likes to travel and enjoys food. As of writing, he is a development manager at Center Drive Media. Jesse also resides in LA and works as an actor/musician and has worked in ‘Juju.’ In his free time, he likes to have fun with his friends.

Where are Tyler and April Now?

Unfortunately, Tyler and April Cacuyog did not bag the cash prize for episode 9, season 1. As of writing, April seems invested in her career as a real estate agent. She is currently affiliated with The Corcoran Group, located in Beverly Hills, California. The reality TV star uses her impressive social media following to share real estate opportunities and life updates. Information regarding Tyler is sadly not accessible as of writing.

Where are Allie and Noah Now?

Allie Weber and Noah brought home the prize for the cook-off held in the season 1 finale of ‘Hotties.’ Presently, Allie seems invested in her career as a model and is affiliated with LA-based Natural Model Management. When not working, she likes to spend time with her friends, travel, or enjoy the company of her cat. The model recently got all of her 4 wisdom teeth extracted and is excited to be back to work. Those looking forward to knowing more about Noah will sadly be disappointed with the lack of information regarding the ‘Hotties’ cast member.

Read More: Is Hulu’s Hotties Scripted or Real?