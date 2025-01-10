Ansel Elgort’s ‘If You Could See Me Now’ Starts Filming in Oregon in April

The Beaver State will become Ansel Elgort’s new home for a while! The filming of Catherine Hardwicke’s drama film ‘If You Could See Me Now’ will start in Oregon in April this year. Catherine Cort wrote the screenplay for the movie. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

The plot centers on Elizabeth Egan, for whom order and precision are must-haves that keep her heart safe from the pain and hurt she suffered in the past. Everything in her life has its place, be it the espresso cups in her gleaming kitchen or the paint pots of her interior design business. There is little room for error or fun as she balances being a reluctant mother to her six-year-old nephew and a business owner. Then, a mysterious man named Ivan (Elgort) unexpectedly enters her life with polar opposite characteristics. In other words, he is carefree, spontaneous, and always looking for adventure. Yet, when Elizabeth starts to trust him, it turns out that Ivan isn’t who she thought he was.

Elgort is known for playing the journalist Jake Adelstein in Max’s crime drama series ‘Tokyo Vice’ and Tony, opposite Rachel Zegler‘s María, in Steven Spielberg’s musical drama ‘West Side Story,’ an adaptation of the 1957 stage musical. His other notable acting credits include Baby in the action film ‘Baby Driver,’ Theo Decker in John Crowley’s ‘The Goldfinch,’ an adaptation of Donna Tartt’s eponymous novel, and Joe Hunt in the biographical crime film ‘Billionaire Boys Club,’ based on the real-life eponymous club involved in Ponzi schemes in Southern California during the 1980s.

Hardwicke’s latest directorial credits include the Toni Collette-led crime comedy movie ‘Mafia Mamma’ and an episode of the Hulu crime drama series ‘Under the Bridge.’ Her other notable directorial ventures are the Kate Beckinsale-starring drama ‘Prisoner’s Daughter,’ the action film ‘Miss Bala,’ and the rom-com ‘Miss You Already,’ starring Collette and Drew Barrymore. In television, she directed the sci-fi miniseries ‘Don’t Look Deeper,’ a couple of episodes of NBC’s ‘This Is Us,’ and an episode of Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.’

Recent projects shot in Oregon include Netflix’s sci-fi flick ‘It’s What’s Inside’ and the thriller movie ‘Strange Darling.’

