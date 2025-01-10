Will Ferrell’s ‘Judgment Day’ Begins Filming in Atlanta in April

Will Ferrell is headed to the Hollywood of the South for his next feature! The filming of Nicholas Stoller’s comedy drama ‘Judgment Day’ will begin on April 14 in Atlanta. Stoller wrote the original screenplay, which centers on a young convict fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage, blaming the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that the convict believes ruined his life. Ferrell is the only revealed cast member.

Ferrell’s latest acting credits include Maxime (voice) in ‘Despicable Me 4,’ Terry McTeer in Jessica Yu’s comedy ‘Quiz Lady,’ starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, Reggie (voice) in Josh Greenbaum’s live-action/CGI dog movie ‘Strays,’ and the CEO of Mattel in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie.’ We also saw him in the documentary film ‘Will & Harper,’ in which he and his long-time friend, former SNL writer Harper Steele, go on a road trip to explore a new chapter in their friendship after Steele comes out as a trans woman. We will next see him in Stoller’s upcoming wedding comedy ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ opposite Reese Witherspoon, which will drop on Prime Video on January 30 this year.

Nicholas Stoller recently helmed the queer rom-com ‘Bros,’ starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. It was one of the first major studio (Universal Pictures) films to feature an entirely open LGBTQ+ cast. He created and co-wrote the Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Platonic,’ starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which has been renewed for Season 2. Among Stoller’s other notable credits are the Netflix comedy series ‘Friends from College,’ starring Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, and Billy Eichner; the animated bird comedy movie ‘Storks,’ and the R-rated comedy movie ‘Neighbors,’ starring Rogen and Zac Efron.

Atlanta served as the principal filming location for ‘You’re Cordially Invited.’ Other high-profile projects shot in the city include the Netflix drama series ‘Beauty in Black,’ the Disney+ show ‘Agatha All Along,’ and the crime comedy movie ‘Brothers,’ starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

