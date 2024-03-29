Is it Cake Season 3: Where Are the Bakers Now?

Dazzling the world with hyper-realistic cakes that can easily fool the world, the contestants of Netflix’s ‘Is it Cake?‘ never fail to impress the viewers. Season 3 of the show introduced the world to even more talented bakers who were determined to showcase their skills and take home as much money as possible. Their sweet creations and keen eye for detail allowed them to earn the admiration of many, especially those who enjoy the dramatic flourish of it all. Naturally, many are eager to know what their favorite bakers are up to these days.

Henderson Gonzalez is a Proud Husband and Father

Proud winner of ‘Is it Cake?’ season 3, Henderson Gonzalez is an Artistic Baker, a Sugar Architect Designer, and a 3D Cake Expert. As of writing, he is a content creator known as “Master Baker,” with an Instagram account that has more than 314K followers. In the past, he has also taken part in Food Network’s ‘Spring Baking Championship’ and ‘Holiday Baking Championship,’ and won the competitions. Additionally, he released his award-winning documentary, ‘My Sweet Story,’ in 2023.

Praised as the Cake Maker of the Year during the 2023 American Cake Awards, Henderson now lives in Orlando, Florida, and is known for providing online Party Master Classes. When not working hard, he seems to enjoy the company of his beautiful wife, Ale Morales, to whom he has been married for well over 12 years, having celebrated their anniversary in December 2023. Henderson is also quite proud of his daughter, Ivanna, who turned 11 in September 2023 and was mentioned lovingly by him on the Netflix show.

Jujhar Mann Has His Own Store

One of the finalists of the third season of the Netflix show, Jujhar Mann is thriving in his chosen field of baking. The reality TV star lives in Surrey, British Columbia, and started his online business called Mann and Co Bakeshop in January 2019, becoming its CEO in August of the same year. Thanks to his hard work, he was even able to open a storefront in the Winter of 2022. Like many of his co-stars, Jujhar had also had prior reality TV experiences, having appeared in Food Network Canada’s ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’ and ‘The Big Bake’ season 4. As of writing, Jujhar has over 15K followers on Instagram who enjoy seeing him convert his desserts into cleverly deceiving works of art.

Timmy Norman is No Stranger to Reality TV

Up next, we have Timmy Norman, another finalist who has paved a path for himself in the world of baking. Prior to his appearance in the Netflix show, he has also appeared in ‘Food Network Challenge’ and ‘Big Time Bake,’ along with claiming victory during his time on ‘The Big Bake.’ Today, he owns Cakebuds Bakery, which has quickly captured the hearts of many due to its delicious sweet goods. Both the shop and Timmy himself are based in Johnson City, Tennessee. While the baker does not often open up about his personal life, he does seem to enjoy his role as a father.

Grace Pak is a Successful Business Owner

Based in New York and Aspen, Colorado, Grace “Grey” Pak is certainly one of the prominent names in the world of baking. Since August 2013, she has held the positions of founder and owner of Duchess of Cameron, a business known for producing quality products for special events. Up until January 2024, she was also serving as Founder of NY Cake Design Lab. She is also no stranger to the world of television, having been a part of ‘Buddy vs Duff’ and ‘Stab That Cake!’ Thanks to her quality work, Grace and her shop have received many accolades over the years, and the baker is eager to break more and more records.

Julie McAllister Has Been Recognized By Many For Her Talent

Let’s now talk about Julie McAllister, who dazzled the world with her talent during her time on the Netflix show. Based in Charleston, North Carolina, she has a cake business of her own called Julie McAllister Cakes. Thanks to her work, Julie has been able to work with some amazing clients, like Reese Witherspoon, Garden and Gun magazine, and King Bean Coffee. Some of her other accomplishments include her appearance in ‘Holiday Wars,’ her victory in the ‘Create TV Cooking Challenge,’ and being featured in publications like HGTV Magazine, Entertain and Celebrate, etc.

Caitlin Taylor is Happily Married

Presently living in Bowie, Maryland, Caitlin Taylor serves as the Founder and Executive Chef for The Sculpted Slice, a company that was previously known as The Artful Apron. Many might know the baker from her appearance in the first Christmas edition of Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush,’ in which Caitlin won the episode that she was a part of. In the past, she has also had the honor of working for some big names, like having made the cake for Joe Jonas’ 3oth birthday celebration. Caitlin turned 31 in July 2023 and is happily married to Simon Taylor. Together, the couple has a son named Aitch, who was welcomed into this world in November 2017.

Raina Washington is a Mother of Four

Apart from ‘Is it Cake?’ Raina Washington has also appeared on ‘Big Time Bake.’ A resident of Richmond, Virginia, she enjoys baking cakes and converting them into hyper-realistic versions of different objects. Having learned the art of cake sculpting on her own, Raina now owns The Sweet Stop of RVA, a business she established on her own. Raina’s journey as a baker is nothing short of impressive, and she has received much support from those close to her, including her dear husband, Dante Washington, and her kids, who are four in number. Raina and Dante actually celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in February 2024 and often enjoyed spending time with loved ones.

Kristen Eagles Enjoys Spending Time With Her Family

Kristen Eagles is yet another baker who has earned praise from many thanks to her part in the third season of ‘Is it Cake?’ Hailing from Woodstock, Ontario, Kristen has often appeared on Food Network and Food Network Canada shows. Her work as a cake artist has helped her not only impress her clients but also gain a considerable fan following on Instagram, as evidenced by her approximately 20K followers. On a more personal note, Kristen is happily married and has three sons, whom she adores from the bottom of her heart.

