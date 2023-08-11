Is Nicholas Galitzine Dating or Married? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Embroiled in an altercation of the wits, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ revolves around opposites Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Henry, a British Prince. However, the game of one-upping each other soon turns these opposites into one. Based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel of the same name, the romantic comedy features the trials and tribulations of two young men whose romance is impeded by several elements out of their control.

Nicholas Galitzine reflects the poignancy of a man bound by duty through the role of Prince Henry. Seeing the on-screen romance blossom, fans have been curious to know if Nicholas is single or dating anyone in real life. So, if you’re also curious to know more, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Nicholas Galitzine’s Age and Background

Born on September 29, 1994, Nicholas Galitzine also has regal descent, just like his on-screen counterpart. His ancestry can be traced back to the House of Golitsyn, a family belonging to Russian nobility. The star’s paternal ancestors had settled in England following the Bolshevik Coup and Red Terror. Nicholas’ roots can be traced to Greek origins on his maternal end. He was brought up in Hammersmith, where he attended Dulwich College.

Nicholas is quite close to his mother and father and often expresses his love and affection for them on his social media profiles. While growing up in a tight-knit family, Nicholas and his sister Lexi excelled in different things. While the former took to rugby and football, the latter explored art. Apart from sports, the star was also part of a youth theatre company, which eventually led him to traverse different paths.

Nicholas Galitzine’s Profession

In a twist of fate, Nicholas had followed a girl he liked to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival only to walk away with scouts and acting agency contacts. While his choice to find a footing in entertainment strained his relationship with his parents, Nicholas decided to leave behind his burgeoning career in rugby to find a place in front of the cameras.

Not too long after taking the plunge, the actor got picked up for several roles. Nicholas first appeared in ‘The Beat Beneath My Feet’ alongside Luke Perry in 2014. In the years to come, he starred in ‘Legends,’ ‘High Strung,’ ‘Handsome Devil,’ and ‘The Watcher in the Woods.’ The star received his first significant role in Netflix’s horror drama series, ‘Chambers.’ The following year he was also cast in ‘The Craft.’ He also accrued wide renown for his striking abilities and vocals after appearing in Camilla Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ in 2021. Shortly after, he starred in Netflix’s romance drama ‘Purple Hearts.’

Simultaneous to his prolific growth in cinema, Nicholas has also diversified his abilities. The star has always been keen to explore his abilities as a musician. After gaining acclaim for his musical abilities in ‘Cinderella,’ the star released his debut single, ‘Comfort’ in 2022. Apart from his appearance in ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Nicholas is also going to appear alongside Anne Hathaway in ‘The Idea of You,’ and also in the historical psychodrama ‘Mary & George’ besides Julianne Moore.

Is Nicholas Galitzine Dating Anyone?

Despite the heartfelt romances that the actor portrays on-screen, it is likely that Nicholas Galitzine is single in real life. While work commitments encompass his schedule most of the time, the star also hopes to diversify his abilities, leaving him little time to date. Moreover, the absence of a partner on social media also leads also to conclude that Nicholas is currently single.

Nonetheless, Nicholas is an adventurous spirit who explores a myriad of things. With an in-depth interest in ancient relics, Nicholas had always hoped to become an ancient tomb explorer or even a pirate. Catering to those interests, the star and his friends often participate in escape rooms. In addition to exploring new spaces, Nicholas also wishes to return to his roots by traveling to Greece to relish the country’s cultural, artistic, and gastric gifts. Naturally, we continue to await the personal and professional milestones Nicholas will achieve in the future!

