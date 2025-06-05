Jamie Foxx’s Fight For ’84 Starts Filming in New Jersey in September

James Foxx is headed to the Garden State for his next feature! The filming of the Netflix biographical drama ‘Fight For ’84’ will take place in New Jersey between September 29 and December 2 this year. Andrés Baiz will direct it based on a screenplay by Andrea Berloff, John Gatins, and Andy Weiss. The film is set after the 1980 plane crash that killed the US Olympic Boxing Team. Foxx plays the role of a new coach who is brought in to form a new team. This team not only qualifies for the 1984 Olympics but also wins the most medals in the history of Olympic boxing.

Jamie Foxx is no stranger to biographical dramas, having played many real-life figures, some of whom are Willie E. Gary in the legal drama ‘The Burial,’ soul musician Ray Charles in ‘Ray,’ Walter McMillian in ‘Just Mercy,’ and musician Nathaniel Ayers in ‘The Soloist.’ The actor’s previous engagements with Netflix include the sci-fi action flick ‘Project Power,’ the zombie action movie ‘Day Shift,’ the dark comedy movie ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ and the action comedy ‘Back in Action,’ co-starring Cameron Diaz.

Andrés Baiz has directed several episodes of many popular Netflix shows, like ‘Griselda,’ based on the life of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, the fantasy drama series ‘The Sandman,’ based on the eponymous comic-book series, and ‘Narcos,’ and ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ both of which deal with Colombia’s drug trage. As far as feature films are concerned, his credits include ‘Pimpinero: Blood and Oil,’ a movie about gasoline smugglers; the biographical drama ‘Roa,’ which is a dramatized retelling of the final days in the life of Juan Roa Sierra, who was convicted of assassinating Colombian politician Jorge Eliécer Gaitán; and the thriller drama ‘The Hidden Face,’ which shows an aspiring orchestra conductor dealing with the disappearance of his girlfriend.

New Jersey has served as the setting for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ and ‘It Ends with Us.’ Upcoming movies to be shot in the region include Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Paper Tiger’ and Vince Vaughn and Theo James’ ‘The Bookie & the Bruiser.’

Read More: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and SZA to Reportedly Star in Untitled Ti West Project