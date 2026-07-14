Love Is Blind Argentina Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Argentina’ puts its cast members through the ultimate test of love. After forming connections without ever seeing one another, the couples finally meet face-to-face and begin building a life together. They live together, introduce each other to their friends and family members, and eventually decide whether they are ready to get married. In season 2, five couples initially began the experiment, though another couple joined later on. Each relationship unfolded differently, and the challenges they encountered varied greatly. Despite their different journeys, they all agreed that the feelings they developed proved that love can truly be blind.

Carolina and Agustin Might be Making It as a Newlywed Couple

Carolina Vocos and Agustin Trolio felt an instant connection with one another and, for the most part, did not face any major drama throughout their journey. The biggest question before them was where they would eventually settle down, as Carolina had built her entire life in Córdoba. Once they were able to work through that issue, however, their decision to get married became a very easy one. They had a strong foundation from the start. Their lifestyles seemed to complement each other naturally, and the fact that they agreed to make a long-distance marriage work for a period of time shows that they have a plan in place. They remain connected with each other’s family members on social media, which hints that their marriage continues to grow and that they are finding their way together in life.

Carolina has built her career as a dancer and instructor. She is the Director and Founder of Vibré Escuela de Danzas, where she teaches classes and has a large number of students who admire her work. She is also the founder of Desvío Cia, a dance studio focused on contemporary styles. In addition, she works as a dance professor at the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Urbanism at the Provincial University of Córdoba. Agustin graduated in Occupational Safety and Hygiene from the National University of Lomas de Zamora. He works as a Risk Prevention and Health Examinations Officer at Galeno ART, an insurance firm, and has been with the company since 2023, steadily advancing in his career.

Anabel and Gabriel Did Not Make it to the Wedding Day

Anabel Dimilta and Gabriel “Chapa” Buenorom broke up before their wedding day arrived because of Gabriel’s ongoing conversations with Lucila Caprini. She had been his other connection in the pods, and after returning from the retreat, he reconnected with her. Although he told Anabel about it to some extent, he did not fully disclose everything. When Anabel felt that he was not as invested in their relationship and Gabriel admitted that Lucila’s presence in the mix had left him confused, she decided to end things. Gabriel told her that he had a tendency to sabotage good things in his life, but Anabel was deeply hurt. She said that she was falling more and more in love with him each passing day, and seeing his lack of commitment and honesty made the situation especially painful for her.

Anabel is a business analyst who has been working with Ejes de Comunicación since 2018. She graduated from TEA (Taller Escuela Agencia) with a Higher Technical Degree in Journalism and Communication and has worked with various organizations in different communications-related roles. Gabriel has shared that he works in the construction industry, but since the season aired, he has chosen to keep his life much more private. He comes from a large family where his nieces and nephews adore him, and he is also a big travel buff.

Wanda and Brian Are Most Likely Still in Love With Each Other

Wanda Gonzalez and Brian Villalba were truly polar opposites, and that is ultimately what worked in their favor. While they did face some disruptions stemming from their previous partners, their belief in one another only seemed to grow stronger. They ended the season as a married couple, and given the strong foundation they built together, it is likely that they are still continuing on that path. One of the biggest strengths of their relationship was their ability to communicate openly whenever doubts arose. It helped them understand each other better and maintain the transparency that strengthened their trust. Although they are not socially connected online, that could simply be because they are keeping things private and may still be happily married.

Wanda is a model who hopes to build an even bigger career in the fashion industry. She has taken part in photoshoots outside Argentina and even traveled to Brazil for one of her projects. Over the years, she has worked with numerous photographers and continues to wait for the big break that could help her take the next step in her career. Brian joined Accenture Argentina in 2021 and has remained with the organization ever since. He currently works as a Project Control Senior Analyst, overseeing budgets, forecasts, costs, and project performance. Outside of work, he is also an amateur footballer and often plays at a competitive level with his family members and cousins.

Paula and Eric Did Not Continue Their Romance for a Long Time

Paula Guevara and Eric Schmidt formed a connection in the pods that initially seemed very promising. They were both parents, and even the names of their sons were the same. However, during the retreat in Mexico, Paula realized that she did not feel a physical attraction to Eric. She said that she was not going to force something that was not there, and this eventually led to a few arguments between the two. Eric remained patient, but when he realized that his efforts were not being reciprocated, he understood where things stood. They ultimately decided to end their journey together during the retreat itself and did not make any further appearances on the season. Both were disappointed by how things unfolded, and it is unlikely that they reconnected afterward.

Paula’s main priority in life is her 11-year-old son, Benicio. She has been married before, and after that chapter of her life came to an end, she completely transformed herself physically. Over time, she turned that passion into a full-time profession and now works as a personal trainer. She is affiliated with a gym and also offers one-on-one sessions and fitness classes through her own website. Eric has a more unconventional career as a professional poker player. He also works as a coach with the Exploit Poker Team. However, for him as well, the most important person in his life is his little boy.

Eugenia and Matias Could be in a Relationship With Each Other

Eugenia Maldotti and Matías Pesich had a lot of similarities, but before their wedding day arrived, they decided that marriage was not the right step for them at that point. Instead, they chose to continue seeing each other outside the experiment and allow the relationship to progress at its own pace. During that conversation, Eugenia admitted that she was a little disappointed that Matías had not asked her to be his girlfriend. She felt that it would have given their relationship more structure and a clearer label, but she remained open to seeing what the future held for them. The two are still connected to each other, which could be a sign that they remain part of one another’s lives. While that connection could simply be a friendship, given the strong foundation of their love story, it is also possible that they have stayed true to their promise and are continuing to explore their relationship on their own terms.

Eugenia is the founder of a digital marketing company called Eupi and also owns another business, Maldotdeco, which focuses on decorating and transforming spaces for clients. She holds a law degree and completed her Bachelor’s studies at the University of Buenos Aires. Above all, however, the role she values most is being a mother to her young son, Bauti. Matías is also a parent and is devoted to his son, Benecio. Professionally, he worked in the purchasing department of a retail company for 19 years before leaving the position to join the season and pursue love. Since then, he appears to be exploring what the next chapter of his life will look like.

Andrea and Walter Have Parted Ways for Good

Andrea Saiz and Walter Oliveira were not part of the group that traveled to Mexico, but they joined the other couples once life in the real world began. Although they had felt a strong connection to each other in the pods, conflicts soon started to emerge. Jealousy became an issue, and before their wedding day arrived, they decided to end the relationship. Andrea and Walter both shared that he had been a huge source of support for her when her grandmother passed away and during her time in the experiment, but that support did not translate into long-term compatibility. The two often found themselves bickering and arguing, which ultimately left a sour taste in their mouths. Given the experience they had together, it is unlikely that they reconnected and they appear to have gone in different directions.

Andrea trained at the Madre María Luisa Clarac Higher Institute of Training before beginning her career as a primary school teacher in 2012. She later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences from the University of Morón and has worked in the education sector ever since. Since 2018, she has been employed at Santillana Argentina, an educational publisher, where she works as a Pedagogical Editor and Content Coordinator. Walter has built his career in the finance industry and has worked with various organizations over the years. He is currently affiliated with GCDI as an Internal Audit Manager. His family, especially his nephews, is extremely important to him, and he makes every effort to bring as much happiness into their lives as he can.

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