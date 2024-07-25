Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Crime 101’ Begins Filming in LA and the UK in September

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth are gearing up for their reunion later this year! The shooting of their upcoming film ‘Crime 101’ will begin in Los Angeles, California, and the United Kingdom in September. The ambitious project is directed by Bart Layton (‘American Animals’), who, along with Peter Straughan, also wrote the screenplay based on Don Winslow’s eponymous novella. Besides the two Marvel superstars, Barry Keoghan will star in the heist thriller.

The neo-noir thriller, set in California’s crime scene, revolves around a high-octane battle of wits between a notorious jewel thief and a detective determined to catch him. After several robberies that occur along the Pacific Coast, the cops observe links to Colombian cartels. Yet, Detective Lou Lubesnick believes it to be the work of a cunning perpetrator. The thief in question, meanwhile, adheres to a strict code of planning and execution, aiming to perform a perfect heist before retiring. Winslow’s novella has largely been compared to Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’ and boasts numerous similarities with Hollywood blockbusters such as ‘The Dark Knight.’

Since their last appearances together in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Hemsworth and Ruffalo have been part of distinct high-profile projects across genres. Besides returning as the titular Asgardian god in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Hemsworth has headlined another franchise, ‘Extraction,’ for Netflix, portraying Tyler Rake. Moreover, he recently appeared in George Miller’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ as Dementus, the deranged leader of Biker Horde. The Australian actor will be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s next spy thriller ‘Project X.’ In addition, He lends his voice to Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers One,’ which is due for a fall release.

Ruffalo’s latest outing as Duncan Wedderburn in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ earned him an Academy Award nomination. The actor also starred in the sci-fi comedy ‘The Adam Project’ as Louis Reed and will next be seen on the big screen in Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated ‘Mickey 17.’ Furthermore, he reprised his role as Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, in the TV series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’ For portraying the twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the HBO miniseries ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ Ruffalo won a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe. He also starred in Netflix’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ as Daniel LeBlanc.

The movie’s filming will likely take advantage of Los Angeles and the UK’s rich infrastructure and historic architecture. With its urban landscapes and iconic backdrops, LA is a fitting entertainment production hub for the high-stakes jewel heists central to the narrative. Among the many heist films shot in the city are ‘High Sierra,’ ‘Inception,’ and ‘The Misfits.’ Meanwhile, across the Atlantic Ocean, the UK has hosted the shooting of movies like ‘A Fish Called Wanda,’ ‘Now You See Me 2,’ and ‘Army of the Dead,’ which also belong to the same genre.

Read More: Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Begins Filming in New York in the Fall