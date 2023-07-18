Mark Ruffalo’s Task Starts Filming in Philadelphia in September

The filming of the Mark Ruffalo-starrer series ‘Task’ is set to commence in September. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will serve as the principal location of the HBO series, which revolves around a special task force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the criminals the same is trying to capture. Although Ruffalo’s character is currently under wraps, we can expect him to play an FBI officer who is a significant part of the task force. Although the production of the series is planned to start in September, it can get postponed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to sources, the series was written, with Ruffalo coming on board, before the WGA strike. Brad Ingelsby, who is best known for creating and writing HBO’s Emmy Award-winning crime series ‘Mare of Easttown,’ wrote ‘Task.’ The series is created as part of Ingelsby’s overall deal with HBO. The screenwriter is also known for writing or co-writing ‘Out of the Furnace,’ ‘Run All Night,’ ‘American Woman,’ ‘Our Friend,’ and ‘The Way Back.’ He also wrote the upcoming film ‘Echo Valley,’ starring Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and Domhnall Gleeson.

Ruffalo struck a deal with HBO to join the cast of the series after winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the network’s drama series ‘I Know This Much Is True.’ His recent credits include Bruce Banner/Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ Louis Reed in ‘The Adam Project,’ Bruce Banner/Hulk in ‘What If…?’ Rob Bilott in ‘Dark Waters,’ etc. He recently completed filming Netflix’s eponymous adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s celebrated novel ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ Yorgos Lanthimos’ Emma Stone-starrer ‘Poor Things,’ and Bong Joon-ho’s Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘Mickey 17.’

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown. Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together,” Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. “When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role,” Orsi added.

The series is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, who is known for directing Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ and the coming-of-age film ‘We the Animals.’ His other credits include ‘Annenberg Space for Photography,’ ‘The Fix,’ ‘7 Deadly Sins,’ etc. Ruffalo, Ingelsby, and Zagar executive produces the series along with Paul Lee and Mark Roybal of wiip. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches serve as co-executive producers.

Read More: Best Mark Ruffalo Movies