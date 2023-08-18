Michael Douglas’ ‘Blood Knot’ Has Begun Filming in Western Massachusetts

The multi-generational family drama ‘Blood Knot’ has begun filming in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with Belize and Mexico City as additional locations. Based on Bob Rich’s 2015 novel ‘Looking Through Water,’ the film revolves around a father who attempts to reconnect with his estranged son by inviting him to Belize to compete in a father-son fishing competition.

As per reports, the Massachusetts scenes form about 20 minutes of the film while the rest of the drama will take place in Puerto Rico, shown through the scenic areas of Belize and Mexico City. The production team of the film reached The Rusty Anchor Marina & Pub Club in Pittsfield, MA, and changed it to the restaurant “The Painted Turtle” for filming. Notedly, the team also checked several other lakes around the area for a possible shooting location. Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women,’ Daniel Craig’s ‘Knives Out,’ Martin Scorsese’s ‘Shutter Island,’ Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘Don’t Look Up,’ etc. are some of the popular projects filmed in the state.

Similarly, many residents of the islands of Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker in Belize spotted David Morse while shooting for ‘Blood Knot’ and welcomed the presence of a bit of Hollywood charm in their tourist spot. Harrison Ford-starrer ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ Gareth Edwards’ ‘Monsters,’ etc. are a couple of projects filmed in the Central American country. The filming in Mexico City is scheduled to happen in the first half of September. The city has previously hosted productions such as Matt Damon-starrer ‘Elysium,’ Denzel Washington-starrer ‘Man on Fire,’ Stefano Sollima’s ‘Sicario 2: Soldado,’ Daniel Craig-starrer ‘Spectre,’ and Netflix’s romantic series ‘Dark Desire’ for lensing.

‘Empire’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ director Howard Deutch was set to direct the family drama at first but he had to let go of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Roberto Sneider, who is currently at the helm of the project, is known for directing a couple of episodes of Apple TV+’s ‘Acapulco’ and an episode of ‘Shameless.’ Rowdy Herrington, who wrote and directed films such as Bruce Willis-starrer ‘Striking Distance’ and James Spader-starrer ‘The Stickup,’ penned the movie.

In the 2003 film ‘It Runs in the Family,’ Michael Douglas stars alongside his son Cameron Douglas and father Kirk Douglas. Now, the 78-year-old actor is back with another film with his son that spans several generations and possibly involves murder and mystery. In May this year, the ‘Basic Instinct’ fame received an honorary Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The two-time Academy Award-winner’s recent credits include Dr. Hank Pym in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘What If…?’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sandy Kominsky in ‘The Kominsky Method,’ Anderson in ‘Animal World,’ and Eric Lasch in ‘Unlocked.’

Cameron is known for playing Giancarlo’s Man in ‘Mr. Nice Guy,’ Asher Gromberg in ‘It Runs in the Family,’ Adam in ‘National Lampoon’s Adam & Eve,’ Rick in ‘Loaded,’ Mike Axum in ‘Wire Room,’ etc. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, and Robert Mitas produce the film along with executive producers David Fannon, Seth Needle, and David Nagelberg. Screen Media, owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has acquired the rights to the movie. The official release date of the film remains unknown.

