Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Gears Up to Film Kyla & Lu in Maui and Oahu in October

The filming of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez-starrer ‘Kyla & Lu,’ alternatively titled ‘Wildfire,’ is scheduled to begin in Hawaii on October 30, 2023. The Hawaiian islands of Maui and Oahu serve as the principal locations of the film, which revolves around a seven-year-old Lu, who accidentally starts a wildfire. Mute and from an abusive home, “Lu then slyly tricks Merribelle, a hard-working trans woman, into kidnapping her — sparking a beautifully unexpected bond with a devastating expiration date,” reads the logline.

The production received an exemption from SAG-AFTRA to move forward with the casting for the film. However, the lack of a waiver to proceed with production may affect the scheduled filming in Hawaii. Maui and Oahu are two of the most scenic regions in the state. ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Oblivion,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,’ Ang Lee’s ‘Hulk,’ etc. are some of the projects filmed in Maui. Oahu, on the other hand, previously hosted the filming of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ ‘NCIS: Hawai’i,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ etc.

Shiri Appleby, who is known for playing Liz Parker in the science fiction series ‘Roswell,’ is at the helm of the movie. In addition to several acting performances, the actress-director is also known for directing multiple episodes of ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Unprisoned,’ ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘UnREAL,’ etc. Her directorial credits include ‘Minx,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,’ ‘Black-ish,’ and ‘Queens,’ as well.

Chaya Doswell penned the screenplay, which was included in the Black List, which comprises the best of the unproduced scripts in Hollywood each year. Doswell also co-wrote the upcoming film ‘The Uncanny’ with director Mitzi Peirone (‘Braid’).

Primetime Emmy-nominated Rodriguez, who is known for her performance as Blanca Rodriguez in FX’s drama series ‘Pose,’ leads the cast of the film. The actress also plays Carolyn in ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ Sofia in ‘Loot,’ and Talia in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate,’ in addition to lending her voice to Nightbird in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ and Zagan in ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park.’ Rodriguez is the first transgender performer to win a Golden Globe in the history of the awards.

The project materialized after David Permut (‘Hacksaw Ridge’) and Dawn Krantz (‘Man Down’) acquired Doswell’s screenplay. “The emotional and compelling story is reminiscent of two of my favorite films: Peter Bogdanovich’s ‘Paper Moon’ and Sean Baker’s ‘Tangerine,’” Permut told Deadline. “Chaya’s screenplay is relevant and edgy and also has so much heart and humor. I knew immediately this film had to be made, and I’m excited to be part of this amazing team and share this story with the world,” Krantz said in the same interview.

‘American Idol’ fame Randy Jackson serves as a producer as well. “I’m so excited to be working with Michaela on this amazing project. Michaela is one of the superstars of now and the future. She’s immensely talented,” Jackson told Deadline.

