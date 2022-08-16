7 Movies Like Bodies Bodies Bodies You Must See

Directed by Halina Reijn, ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ is a black comedy Horror film about a group of 20-somethings stuck at a remote mansion. As a hurricane traps them indoors, the group plays a party game that leads to the death of one among them. Unable to trust each other, the group must find out the killer’s identity before another dead body hits the floor.

The film features a diverse cast, inventive humor, and attempts to subvert the slasher genre tropes. If you enjoyed the film’s gripping narrative, grisly deaths, and shocking twists, we are sure you must be craving more such movies. In that case, we have compiled a list of similar films for you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

7. Choose or Die (2022)

‘Choose or Die‘ is a British horror film directed by Toby Meakins. It tells the story of Kayla, a college dropout, and her nerd friend, Isaac, who discover an obscure retro videogame that promises them a grand cash prize of $100,000. However, as they attempt to clear the levels, the game begins to turn sinister and threatens their life. Like ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ the film’s plot revolves around a game and is laced with mysteries. Moreover, the film’s focus on video games makes for a fresh gimmick to explore horror tropes.

6. A House on the Bayou (2021)

Written and directed by Alex McAulay, ‘A House on the Bayou’ revolves around a couple and their daughter visiting rural Louisiana for a family vacation. However, when their good-natured neighbors show up and start acting suspicious, the family is forced to fear for their lives. Similar to ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ the film’s story is mostly confined to one location. Moreover, the horror film’s narrative is filled with shocking deaths and spooky moments as viewers scramble to find the truth about the sister events.

5. Hell Fest (2018)

‘Hell Fest‘ is a slasher film directed by Gregory Plotkin. It takes place in a horror-themed amusement park where Natalie and her friends arrive at the park on Halloween. However, the group’s night quickly takes a downturn after a mysterious serial killer makes the park his hunting ground. While the film follows the same horror tropes as other movies of the genre like ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ ‘Hell Fest’ uses a fresh setting that makes for a scintillating and scary tale of murder and gore. Viewers who like the slasher genre for its cheap thrills will certainly enjoy the movie.

4. Escape Room (2019)

The psychological thriller film titled ‘Escape Room’ is directed by Adam Robitel. The movie revolves around a group of people who find themselves navigating a series of deadly escape rooms. However, they soon realize that their failure will result in their death. Meanwhile, a mysterious organization is pulling the strings from behind the scenes. The film adds horror to the seemingly harmless game of escape rooms, similar to how ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ does in its narrative. Both films have high stakes and plenty of scary scenes that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Spiral (2021)

‘Spiral‘ (also titled ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’) is a spin-off from the ‘Saw’ series and the ninth installment in the franchise. The horror film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. It follows Detective Zeke Banks, who investigates a policeman’s death seemingly committed by the notorious killer Jigsaw. The film breathes a new life into the ‘Saw‘ franchise and, despite mixed reviews, gives viewers a compelling puzzle of a narrative. Therefore, viewers will find the film similar to ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’

2. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Directed by Patrick Brice, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House‘ is a slasher film that follows Makani Young, a senior transfer student who moves from Hawaii to the town of Osborne, Nebraska. However, she soon becomes embroiled in a series of gruesome murders. The film is based on Stephanie Perkins’ horror novel of the same name. It features a diverse cast and tells an intriguing story about the murders of teenagers. As a result, viewers will find some similarities between the movie and ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’ Likewise, the film’s twists will keep viewers wondering about the killer’s identity with little clues provided.

1. All My Friends Are Dead (2020)

‘All My Friends Are Dead,’ directed by Jan Belcl, is a horror comedy film that revolves around a group of teenagers at a New Year’s party. However, as teenagers indulge themselves in their interpersonal conflicts, a chain of events kicks off that ends in a catastrophic fate for the group. The smartly plotted film has plenty of subplots and twists that will keep viewers hooked from the start. Moreover, its likable approach to black comedy and infusion of dramatic moments will remind viewers of ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’ However, it subverts the slasher horror tropes and is one of the unique films in the genre. Hence, it takes the top spot on this list!

