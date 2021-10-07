7 Movies Like There’s Someone in Your House You Must See

Patrick Brice brings an air of characteristic menace in the gory horror coming of age movie ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’ The movie follows a death in the small-town school of Osborne High, which plunges a motley group of students into a sinister whodunit murder mystery. Decidedly self-aware, spectacularly bloody, and portrayed with an indie-tinted hue, the movie packs quite a diabolical punch with its shocking finale. If you have liked the genre-bending venture, we have some films that may fit your taste. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Writer-director Martin McDonagh plays with stereotypes in the dark comedy crime drama ‘Seven Psychopaths,’ and the result is rib-ticklingly hilarious. Marty is a writer out of inspiration for his new project, and he is looking for real psychopaths. The movie delivers its message home with gleeful menace, witty dialogues, visceral deaths, and a self-parodic tone. Colin Farrell acts alongside a veteran cast ensemble to bring the spectacular nonsensical violence to life. If you have liked ‘There’s Someone Inside You House’ for its stunning and gore deaths, ‘Seven Psychopaths’ is a film that you should add to your bucket list.

6. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Helmed by Marc Meyers, the unlikely biographical movie ‘My Friend Dahmer’ meditatively focuses on its psychologically troubled protagonist. The true story follows Jeffery, whose claustrophobic life in a dysfunctional family sends him down a sinister path.

An empathetic and yet neutral look at the formative years of a serial killer, the brooding ambiance of the movie’s early moments culminate in a cathartic finale. Actor-musician Ross Lynch portrays the lead character with a retrospective urgency. If you have liked ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ for its serial killer theme, ‘My Friend Dahmer’ is one of those movies that would leave you devastated even though you know the outcome.

5. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Director Karyn Kusama mars the palette with cheesy and haunting horror in chick flick horror-comedy ‘Jennifer’s Body.’ In the Megan Fox vehicle, she portrays the titular character, who comes alive to know that she is a ghost. She can’t remember what happened to her, but she feels the urge to drink some blood. When Jennifer’s best friend Anita comes to know of Jennifer’s bloody inclinations, she must stop her best friend from attacking Chip.

The story is gripping and taut despite its kitsch essence, and a twist ending shocks the audiences. If you have thought the Gen Z portrayal of ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ to be a little too self-conscious, this is a perfect outrageous antidote for you, replete with punk rock and satanic rituals.

4. Heathers (1988)

Written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann in their respective debuts, ‘Heathers’ is a classic black comedy film filled with much quirk and quibble. Veronica (Winona Ryder) wants to be a Heather, but she is clearly an outsider in the titular group. At this juncture, she comes to meet rebellious charmer Jason Dean (Christian Slater), who bares his more menacing side shortly after. In ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House,’ the scene where Ollie stares at Makani from the corner of the cafeteria gives a distinct ‘Heathers’ vibe, and you may as well check out this indie gem to find the similarities.

3. Brick (2005)

Rian Johnson creates an ambiance of brooding intrigue in high school neo-noir thriller ‘Brick.’ In-house recluse Brendan Frye gets a frantic call from his ex-girlfriend right before she goes missing. In turn, Brendan is plunged into a sinister high-school mystery where nobody is outside the purview of suspicion. Brendan’s life is falling apart, but will he be able to catch the killer? Joseph Gordon-Levitt shines in this dark and menacing thriller. If you cannot get enough of the noir ambiance of ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House,’ ‘Brick’ is a film that would fill up your thrill counter in no time.

2. Scream (1996)

Wes Craven’s genre-defining slasher-horror movie ‘Scream’ needs no introduction to the genre fans, and later movies have often borrowed freely from the earlier genre foray. A year has passed since the death of Sidney’s mother, and more murder stories start to crop up in the neighborhood. As Sidney probes further into the mystery, she becomes the primary target of the killer with the “Ghostface,” which has become iconic in popular culture.

Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox play the central roles in this genre-bending foray, and if you have liked ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ for its seamless mingling of the genres (and the masked killer trope), you should go back to the classic of the horror genre.

1. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Writer-director John Hughes’ ‘The Breakfast Club’ is a classic high school movie that demands a watch in your entire cinephile life. Five youths — a brave, a beauty, a jock, a rebel, and a recluse — come together to face detention in the school library on a fine Saturday morning. As secrets unravel, the motley group comes to form a strong bond by the end.

The movie sways the audience with endearing character stereotypes, hilarious situations, and memorable dialogues, and the soundtrack gives a perfect finishing touch. The story of ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ revolves around a similar five-person group of Alex, Darby, Makani, Rodrigo, and Zach. So, it goes without saying that you have to revisit the quintessential 80s film if you’re a fan of ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’

