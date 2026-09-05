12 Movies Like Dune on Netflix Right Now

Set in the distant spacefaring future, ‘Dune’ or ‘Dune: Part One’ follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the young heir of House Atreides, whose family is ordered by the Emperor to take control of Arrakis, a harsh desert world that produces the galaxy’s most valuable resource, Spice. After arriving on the planet with his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul begins experiencing strange visions. These dreamlike moments suggest he may have a greater role in the fate of Arrakis and its native people, the Fremen. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as House Atreides becomes caught between powerful enemies, including the ruthless House Harkonnen.

Forced to navigate betrayal, danger, and an unforgiving environment, Paul must confront fears he barely understands while his family struggles to survive. When conflict spreads across Arrakis, his connection to the Fremen gradually becomes increasingly important, sending him on a brutal journey of self-discovery. Directed by visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi action drama film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s eponymous novel and the first installment in Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ trilogy. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Dune,’ narrate stories of layered heroes, destinies, empires, and ambition in grand worlds.

12. 47 Ronin (2013)

Brought to life by Carl Rinsch. ‘47 Ronin’ turns a fallen samurai clan’s disgrace into a mission of loyalty and revenge. After Lord Asano (Min Tanaka) dies as a result of a scheme, his warriors are left masterless while his daughter Mika (Kō Shibasaki) falls under the authority of the man responsible. Years of exile separate the disgraced samurai from their former lives, until Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada) brings them together and seeks the help of Kai (Keanu Reeves), a mixed-blood warrior.

With Mika’s safety at stake, the reunited fighters set out across hostile lands, confronting dangers. Their struggle intensifies, and Kai’s determination becomes vital to their attempt to free Mika and avenge the lord they once served. ‘Dune’ and ‘47 Ronin’ place their main characters within rigid power structures where loyalty becomes inseparable from survival, honor, and the struggle against those seeking control. The historical fantasy action film is available here.

11. Uprising (2024)

‘Uprising’ or ‘Jeon, Ran’ centers on two men whose shared childhood gives way to opposing loyalties when war tears through Joseon Korea. Cheon Yeong (Gang Dong-won), a slave gifted with extraordinary swordsmanship, grows up with Jong-ryeo (Park Jeong-min), the heir to a powerful military household. But their bond remains constrained by the social divide between them. The Japanese invasion eventually forces Cheon Yeong to join the civilian army, while Jong-ryeo rises to become the military officer closest to King Seonjo.

While the conflict reshapes their lives, the two former companions find themselves facing one another from opposite sides. What once connected them now becomes the foundation of a dangerous rivalry. The Korean historical war film, akin to ‘Dune,’ places characters in conflicts where personal relationships become strained by competing allegiances to powerful factions and political structures. The Kim Sang-man directorial can be watched on Netflix.

10. Outlaw King (2018)

David Mackenzie steers ‘Outlaw King,’ which follows Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) as a disputed claim to Scotland’s throne turns him into a fugitive pursued by the English. Crowned king but forced into exile, Robert refuses to surrender his ambitions and turns resistance into rebellion. He gathers Scottish fighters who are prepared to stand behind his claim and challenge the occupying forces. The struggle to retain his crown gradually grows into a fight over Scotland’s future, drawing more people into Robert’s cause as his forces take on a considerably larger English army.

With defeat threatening both his rule and the independence of his country, Robert must combine strategic judgment with personal courage to keep the rebellion alive. Both ‘Dune’ and ‘Outlaw King’ place their heroes in struggles where control of a territory is inseparable from larger questions of political authority and legitimacy. The British-American historical action drama film is accessible here.

9. Space Sweepers (2021)

Director Jo Sung-hee’s ‘Space Sweepers’ or ‘Seungriho’ throws four struggling scavengers into a fight far bigger than their own survival. In 2092, Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri), Tiger Park (Jin Seon-kyu), Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), and the android Bubs scrape together a living aboard a space station by collecting valuable debris around a ravaged Earth. Their fortunes change when they discover Kot-nim (Park Ye-rin), a young girl carrying nanotechnology.

Initially hoping to profit from the reward offered for her return, the crew’s plans change as they grow attached to her. They soon discover that Kot-nim’s technology might be used by others for nefarious purposes, forcing them to make a choice. The Korean Western film, along the lines of ‘Dune,’ asks poignant questions about the nature of civilization and the purpose of individuals in a futuristic world controlled by powerful forces. Watch it on Netflix.

8. Dracula Untold (2014)

Shaped under the direction of Gary Shore, ‘Dracula Untold’ is an action-horror film that focuses on Vlad III (Luke Evans), the prince of Wallachia. A demand from Sultan Mehmed II (Dominic Cooper) threatens Vlad’s kingdom and the family he is determined to protect. When Mehmed orders a thousand boys to join the Ottoman army, Vlad refuses to sacrifice his own son and instead seeks an unnatural means of defending his people. A bargain with a powerful creature grants him extraordinary abilities, but the price is a gradual loss of his humanity. With the Ottoman forces advancing, Vlad embraces his newfound strength and turns it against the invading army.

The more he relies on his supernatural power, the closer he moves toward becoming the very monster his people could fear. He must ultimately weigh the survival of Wallachia against the person he is becoming. Both ‘Dune’ and ‘Dracula Untold’ center on figures whose personal identities become intertwined with the fate of an entire people, forcing them to bear responsibilities far beyond themselves and make unthinkable sacrifices. Inspired in parts by Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,’ the film is an original screenplay with a unique story that can be found here.

7. The Northman (2022)

In ‘The Northman,’ a desire for vengeance drives Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) across the harsh landscapes of Iceland. His journey begins years earlier when his uncle kills his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), and takes his mother away. Forced to leave his home, Amleth grows up in exile, driven by the desire to reclaim what was taken from his family. His pursuit eventually brings him closer to the one responsible for his fate, but the path to revenge is complicated by unexpected revelations about his past. The Robert Eggers directorial is an epic period fantasy action film based on the legend of Amleth from ‘Gesta Danorum’ by Saxo Grammaticus. Akin to Paul in ‘Dune,’ Amleth is a figure from a powerful family whose seemingly bright future is taken away through deception and malice. Both characters are forced to wage battle against dangerous enemies in pursuit of redemption. Enjoy it on Netflix.

6. Elysium (2013)

Written and directed by Neill Blomkamp, ‘Elysium’ takes place in 2154, a future divided between a devastated Earth and Elysium, a pristine space station reserved for society’s wealthiest citizens. With access to Elysium tightly controlled, Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) aggressively protects the privileges of those living above while keeping Earth’s population out. Max (Matt Damon), a former criminal, is exposed to radiation, leaving him with only five days to live. His only chance of survival lies on Elysium, but reaching the station is considered nearly impossible.

Forced into a dangerous mission, Max must find a way past the barriers separating the two societies. What begins as a fight for his own life could ultimately challenge the system keeping the two worlds apart. ‘Dune’ and ‘Elysium’ depict societies structured around extreme inequality, where access to resources and a better life is concentrated among powerful elites. Max and Paul both become central figures in conflicts that challenge established social and political hierarchies. The dystopian sci-fi action film can be watched here.

5. The King (2019)

‘The King’ is the tale of Prince Hal (Timothée Chalamet), a reluctant heir who has deliberately kept his distance from the royal court. That detachment ends when his father, King Henry IV, dies and Hal unexpectedly assumes the throne as Henry V. Suddenly responsible for a kingdom facing political instability, the young ruler must learn how to wield authority while navigating an increasingly hostile relationship with Louis (Robert Pattinson), the Dauphin of France. Uncertain of how to govern, Henry finds an unlikely source of guidance in the experienced knight John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

While the demands of kingship close in around him, Henry is forced to reconsider what kind of ruler he intends to become. With David Michôd providing the directorial vision, the historical drama film is based on William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V, which are part of the ‘Henriad.’ Both ‘Dune’ and ‘The King’ center on young heirs who are drawn into leadership before they are fully prepared for the responsibilities and political dangers surrounding them, forcing them to evolve. Access the movie on Netflix.

4. Kingdom (2019)

‘Kingdom’ or ‘Kingudamu’ deals with Ying Zheng (Ryo Yoshizawa) and his attempt to reclaim his position as the rightful King of Qin. His struggle brings him together with Xin (Kento Yamazaki), a war orphan whose own dream is to become a great general. When rival forces challenge Ying’s claim, Xin joins him in confronting the mountain clan and fighting to restore his rule. However, Ying’s ambitions extend beyond simply regaining the throne. He seeks to unite the seven warring states and end the divisions that have kept ancient China in conflict.

Xin’s personal journey, therefore, becomes part of a much larger struggle, connecting his aspirations as a soldier with Ying’s vision for a united China. With Shinsuke Satô in the director’s seat, the Japanese historical action film is based on Yasuhisa Hara’s manga of the same name. ‘Dune’ and ‘Kingdom’ unfold across fragmented societies where rival factions compete for territory and authority. The films also turn individual ambition into a means of political transformation. You may enjoy the saga on Netflix.

3. The Hunger Games (2012)

‘The Hunger Games’ is a dystopian film from director Gary Ross that depicts the life of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). She is forced to enter a deadly televised competition after volunteering to take her younger sister Primrose’s place as District 12’s female tribute. Set in the dystopian nation of Panem, the dystopian film presents a society controlled by the Capitol, which forces each of its twelve districts to send two teenagers into the annual fight to the death known as “The Hunger Games.”

Alongside fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), Katniss travels to the Capitol, prepares for the brutal contest, with the entire nation watching her every move. After entering an arena filled with formidable opponents who want to kill her, Katniss must do everything in her power to resist and survive. Similar to ‘Dune,’ the narrative is a deep exploration of responsibility, leadership, hope, and the struggle for power in a futuristic world ruled by powerful entities. Based on Suzanne Collins’ eponymous novel, it is available to stream here.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ or ‘Bāhubali 2: The Conclusion’ connects a son’s quest for revenge with the buried events that destroyed his family. After learning that Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killed his father, Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas), Mahendra Baahubali demands to know what led to the tragedy. Kattappa’s account takes the story back to a time when Amarendra was chosen by Sivagami (Ramya Krishna) to inherit the throne of Mahishmati. His path becomes complicated when Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), his brother and rival, secretly schemes to seize the crown. During his journey to the Kuntala kingdom, Amarendra falls for Devasena (Anushka Shetty), while political maneuvering and betrayal threaten everything he is meant to inherit.

In the present, Mahendra prepares to confront Bhallaladeva and settle the score for good. Brought to life and penned by S. S. Rajamouli, the Indian epic action drama film is a sequel to ‘Baahubali: The Beginning.’ Both ‘Dune’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ revolve around powerful families whose actions determine the fate of entire kingdoms and political orders. Mahendra and Paul are two sons who face seemingly insurmountable challenges as they attempt to reclaim their legacy and identity. You can enjoy the Hindi version of the Telugu-language film on Netflix.

1. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023)

Directed by Zack Snyder, ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ or ‘Rebel Moon’ begins with a quiet settlement on the distant moon of Veldt facing the threat of the ruling Motherworld and its military, Imperium. Among the villagers is Kora (Sofia Boutella), a woman whose past as an Imperium soldier makes her uniquely suited to resist the approaching force. Knowing the colony cannot survive the coming confrontation alone, Kora leaves Veldt to seek fighters capable of standing against the empire. Her search takes her across different worlds, where she gathers an unlikely group of outsiders with their own reasons for seeking redemption.

When Kora and her team come together, their mission becomes the foundation of a new resistance against the Motherworld. The sci-fi action drama film, much like ‘Dune,’ is set in a world of harsh rules and rough lands where power is a deceptive force. Paul and Kora become connected to resistance movements that challenge forces far more powerful than themselves. It can be found here.

Read More: What Are Paul Atreides’ Powers in Dune?