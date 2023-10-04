If You Liked Last Vegas, You Will Love These 8 Comedy-Dramas

‘Last Vegas’ is a 2013 comedy-drama directed by Jon Turteltaub. The movie chronicles the quartet of lifelong friends: Billy (Michael Douglas), Paddy (Robert De Niro), Archie (Morgan Freeman), and Sam (Kevin Kline), who have stood by each other since childhood. At long last, Billy decides to propose to his significantly younger girlfriend, sparking an ebullient tour to Las Vegas to commemorate the end of his bachelorhood and reminisce about their youthful exploits. Yet, as they immerse themselves in the colorful bedlam of Sin City, the four friends realize that the sands of time have transformed Las Vegas, and these intervening years have tested their friendship in ways they never foresaw.

For those moved by the poignant portrayal of aging in ‘Last Vegas,’ we’ve handpicked a selection of films that embody its essence. These movies delve deep into the significance of family relationships and their profound influence on one’s life. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Last Vegas’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Dean (2016)

‘Dean’ is a feel-good comedy-drama penned and directed by Demetri Martin. At its core lies Dean (Demetri Martin), a young illustrator from New York, navigating the raw aftermath of losing his mother. His emotional journey leads him to Los Angeles, where he crosses paths with Nicky, a young woman burdened with her own emotional struggles. As their connection begins to blossom, Dean finds himself grappling with his emotions, embarking on a soul-searching expedition to navigate the depths of grief and take steps toward a hopeful future.

Like ‘Last Vegas,’ ‘Dean’ is a touching and realistic film about love, grief, and rediscovering oneself. In ‘Dean,’ the protagonist’s struggle to cope with loss and find a new beginning resonates with Paddy and Billy’s effort in ‘Last Vegas’ to rekindle their friendships and grant each other forgiveness. Dean, in his poignant journey, mirrors the efforts of Paddy and Billy as they confront their past and strive to rejuvenate their lifelong bonds.

7. Still Mine (2012)

‘Still Mine’ is a poignant Canadian drama directed by Michael McGowan. The narrative revolves around Craig Morrison (James Cromwell), an elderly farmer and carpenter. Witnessing his wife Irene grappling with Alzheimer’s, he resolves to build a more suitable home to accommodate her needs. However, Craig is met with legal battles and bureaucratic hurdles as he decides to bypass building codes and regulations. Despite the adversities, he persists in constructing the house, all the while coping with the emotional toll of watching his wife’s health decline.

James Cromwell’s superb portrayal of Craig captures the grit and love of a husband who wants nothing but the best for his family. Similar to ‘Last Vegas,’ ‘Still Mine’ explores the realities of aging and the determination to overcome obstacles, albeit in different contexts. While ‘Last Vegas’ portrays the challenges of aging through a lens of friendship and celebration, ‘Still Mine’ offers a poignant glimpse into the trials faced by an elderly man and his wife.

6. Lucky (2017)

John Carroll Lynch’s ‘Lucky’ is a soul-stirring drama chronicling the story of Lucky (Harry Dean Stanton), a resilient nonagenarian and devout atheist dwelling in the simplicity of a small desert enclave. Each day, he carves out a predictable routine – a walk to the local diner, engaging in candid dialogues with the townsfolk, and sticking discussions about life and philosophy. However, as the realities of aging and the unstoppable march of time become more obvious, Lucky finds himself on an existential quest to find his purpose.

Harry Dean Stanton’s performance as Lucky is superb, capturing both the experience and fragility that come with maturity. Similar to ‘Last Vegas,’ ‘Lucky’ portrays the story of an aging man facing the realities of growing old and living a full life. It celebrates the beauty and richness of human experiences in spite of aging by highlighting the significance of relationships and reflections in the later stages.

5. A Little Help (2010)

A Little Help’ is a heartfelt comedy-drama directed by Michael J. Weithorn, chronicling Laura (Laura Pehlke), a recently widowed dental hygienist, and her 12-year-old son, Dennis. The story delicately untwists the challenges Laura faces in coping with her husband’s loss. To navigate the grief and life’s tribulations, she crafts a heroic tale surrounding her late spouse’s demise. However, things become interesting as this fib gains momentum.

Similar to ‘Last Vegas,’ ‘A Little Help’ beautifully explores themes of family dynamics, relationships, and the journey of personal growth amidst a backdrop of humorous and emotional moments. Both films also remind the audience to find strength and laughter, even in the most trying circumstances. Despite the struggles, Laura in ‘A Little Help’ and the group of friends in ‘Last Vegas’ find moments of humor and joy, demonstrating their capacity to rise above difficulties and welcome life with solidity and a smile on their faces.

4. Quartet (2012)

‘Quartet’ is a delightful British -comedy film set within the confines of a retirement home, where musical maestros have retired to savor the twilight of their years. The film introduces us to the illustrious Reginald (Maggie Smith), Wilf (Billy Connolly), and Cissy (Pauline Collins)—opera luminaries whose voices once graced the world’s grandest stages. Their tranquil abode is sent aflutter when Jean (Maggie Smith), a dazzling opera diva and Reginald’s former flame, graces them with her presence. In her arrival lies the promise of a reunion and a musical performance that could be their saving grace from financial woes.

Just as ‘Last Vegas’ uncovers the joys and trials of aging through a group of lifelong pals reuniting for a bachelor bash, ‘Quartet’ recites a similar story of camaraderie, reignited passions, and a longing to revisit the melodies of yesteryears. The film celebrates the timeless essence of friendships and the eternal flame of artistic fervor, leaving audiences with a song in their hearts and a smile on their faces.

3. Secondhand Lions (2003)

Directed by Tim McCanlies, ‘Secondhand Lions’ is a charming family comedy-drama that’ll have you laughing till the very end. At its heart is young Walter (Haley Joel Osment), who is sent to reside with his great-uncles, Hub (Robert Duvall) and Garth (Michael Caine). Unbeknownst to Walter, These aging eccentrics lead a life both reclusive and boldly adventurous. As Walter spends more time with them, he hears stories about their youthful escapades, life’s whimsies, as well as their unforgettable encounter with an on-the-go vendor called Sheik.

The film is a brilliant mixture of humor and drama, rendering it a must-watch for both children and adults. It imparts valuable life lessons and stresses the importance of relationships and storytelling. Much like ‘Last Vegas,’ ‘Secondhand Lions’ ventures into the rich terrain of intergenerational relationships, delving deep into the reservoir of shared experiences that bind characters across disparate age brackets. Both films echo a resounding theme—family and relationships are a blessing to behold.

2. Robot & Frank (2012)

Set in a not-so-distant future, Jake Schreier’s ‘Robot & Frank’ ingeniously melds science fiction with comedy and drama. The film chronicles Frank (Frank Langella), a retired cat burglar suffering from dementia. In a bid to help his father, Frank’s son introduces a robotic companion into his life to help with daily chores and companionship. Initially resistant to this mechanical intrusion, Frank gradually recognizes the robot’s potential, hatching a plan to exploit it for a daring jewelry heist. The film strikes a good mix of comedic and heartbreaking moments, prompting discussion on the serious consequences of AI and the human desire for interpersonal connection.

‘Robot & Frank’ and ‘Last Vegas’ both touch the heartstrings with their exploration of the trials and triumphs that come with life’s later chapters. In ‘Last Vegas,’ childhood friends reunite for a bachelor party, rediscovering the joys and challenges of growing older together. Similarly, in ‘Robot & Frank,’ an elderly man forms an unexpected friendship with a robot, highlighting the importance of companionship and adaptability as one ages. Both movies remind us that relationships remain vital and can bring humor and warmth to our lives, even as we age.

1. St. Vincent (2014)

‘St. Vincent’ is a delightful comedy-drama directed by Theodore Melfi. The story puts the audience into the shoes of Vincent MacKenna (Bill Murray), an irritable and self-indulgent older man who isn’t exactly living the dream. When a young boy named Oliver moves in next door with his mother, circumstances lead Vincent to reluctantly babysit Oliver after school. Despite Vincent’s unconventional and often gruff behavior, an endearing friendship begins to bloom between them. Oliver, learning valuable life lessons from this unusual mentor, discovers that sometimes, the most unexpected people can impart the most profound wisdom.

‘St. Vincent’ and ‘Last Vegas’ both navigate the intricate dynamics of intergenerational relationships, underscoring the bond that can evolve between people of varying ages. In ‘St. Vincent,’ an unlikely friendship blossoms between a young boy and an older, cantankerous man, symbolizing the transformative impact of such relationships. In a similar vein, ‘Last Vegas’ demonstrates how friendships can shape and supplement lives, regardless of age.

