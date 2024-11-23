10 Movies Like Out of My Mind You Must See

‘Out of My Mind’ is a coming-of-age film that follows the life of a pre-teen with cerebral palsy who navigates the complicated waters of sixth grade, made more daunting due to her peers’ biases about her disability. Melody Brooks has been going to a special needs classroom for the better part of her pre-teen life. However, her father, Chuck, recognizes her ever-growing curiosity for knowledge and agrees to sign her up for Dr. Katherine Ray’s experimental integration program that would allow Meldoy to learn in a regular sixth-grade classroom. Thus, with the support of her family—and a special communication aide for her non-verbalness—the 12-year-old embarks on this journey with the intention of proving herself and achieving her every ambition.

Directed by Amber Sealey, this film presents a moving tale about a young girl, her dreams, and the battles she has to fight to achieve them. From compelling familial dynamics to a nuanced insight into the social experiences of a kid with a disability, Melody’s story remains an inspiring and insightful story. Thus, if her character has left an impression on you, you must be on the lookout for movies similar to ‘Out of My Mind.’

10. Breathe (2017)

‘Breathe,’ directed by Andy Serkis, is a biographical romance drama film that follows the inspirational life of Robin Cavendish in the 1950s. At the age of 28—shortly after meeting his wife, Diana—Robin contracts Polio, which leaves him paralyzed from the neck down. However, rather than accepting the doctor’s limited estimation of his expected lifespan, the Cavendish couple decide to make a future of their own. With the revolutionary ideas of inventor Teddy Hall and the expert help of Diana’s brothers, Bloggs and David, Robin lives his life to the fullest outside of the hospital wards. This emotionally moving film is a must-watch for ‘Out of My Mind’ fans who have discovered an interest in stories revolving around protagonists with disabilities who pen a journey filled with perseverance and heart.

9. Standing Up for Sunny (2019)

Steven Vidler’s dark comedy film ‘Standing Up for Sunny’ presents an entertaining story full of love and laughter. Travis is a stand-up comedian who has cerebral palsy and performs with a paper bag on his head. He meets a fellow comic, Sunny, shy and charming but in need of some fixing up with her comedy skills. As a result, a particularly inopportune moment pushes Travis to come to Sunny’s defense—which ends up paving the path for a partnership and a budding romance. ‘Standing Up for Sunny’ is a great pick for anyone who is interested in exploring more stories about individuals with cerebral palsy, whose paths to achieving their dreams aren’t defined by their disabilities.

8. A Brilliant Young Mind (2015)

Under Morgan Matthews’s direction, the film ‘A Brilliant Young Mind’ presents a compelling story about a young boy’s journey to becoming a math prodigy. Nathan Ellis, diagnosed with autism, struggles in social situations, which negatively impacts his life as a high-school teenager. However, things change after his teacher, Mr. Humphreys, starts mentoring the young boy–forming a close connection with him. Soon, Nathan is selected for the UK’s International Mathematics Olympiad team and falls into the complicated web of love after clicking with Zhang Mei from Taipei.

‘A Brilliant Young Mind’ and ‘Out of My Mind’ both revolve around remarkable teenagers who are undermined due to people’s assumptions. As such, the two stories inevitably share many narrative and thematic beats.

7. The Theory of Everything (2014)

In ‘The Theory of Everything,’ James Marsh dramatizes the real life of Stephen Hawking, the celebrated brilliant physicist who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The romance drama film centers around protagonist Stephen Hawking and his relationship with Jane Wilde. The two cross paths in the 1960s while studying at Cambridge. Shortly after, Stephen, at 21, gets diagnosed with ALS, a fatal disease that drastically minimizes his life expectancy. Even so, despite the devastating turn of events, he continues to make the most of his life, prepared to achieve extraordinary things in his future.

This film champions the capabilities of a protagonist with a disability who overcomes the odds—and society’s expectations of him—to prove his true worth. Naturally, this story of self-actualization and romance will resonate with viewers who enjoyed ‘Out of My Mind.’ The fact that Melody looks up to Stephen Hawking as she takes on her own personal Odyssey makes ‘The Theory of Everything’ all the more of an intriguing pick.

6. Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Directed by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar’ Margarita with a Straw’ is an Indian film that will make for the perfect next watch for fans of ‘Out of My Mind.’ The film follows the narrative of Laila, an Indian woman with cerebral palsy, who leaves home and travels to New York for college. During this time, she finds herself rolling down an unexpected and unpredictable journey of self-discovery. Along the way, she falls into Khanum, a rebellious woman who helps Laila learn certain truths about herself.

Due to Laila and Melody’s shared similarities, including their disabilities and undying zest for life, ‘Margarita with a Straw’ ends up offering a more mature follow-up story to ‘Out of Mind.’ in some ways. As such, this story’s authentic approach to Laila’s character and her life is bound to appeal to fans of the former film.

5. CODA (2021)

‘CODA’ is a coming-of-age film that tells a unique story about family. It follows Ruby Rossi, a high schooler who is the only hearing individual in her family who helps out in the family’s fishing business. However, unbeknownst to her parents, Jackie and Frank, and her brother, Leo, Ruby actually holds a passion for singing. However, complications arise once the opportunity arrives for Ruby to explore her passion through the school’s choir and a future in music school. Thus, as the teenager’s dreams threaten to take her away from her family, the Rossi family must face the uncharted waters together.

The film sports three primary characters with disabilities whose relationship to their deafness informs the tale’s central premise. Consequently, the narrative ends up charting a highly nuanced and razor-sharp exploration of the intricacy of their disabilities and how they affect their lives. For the same reason, this movie is a must-watch for ‘Out of My Mind’ fans.

4. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Rob Burnett’s ‘The Fundamentals of Caring’ is a comedy-drama film partially inspired by reality that charts the course of a road trip undertaken by a teenager with a disability and his newly-appointed caregiver. After Ben Benjamin undergoes a personal tragedy, he hangs up his writing profession for a while and takes on the job of being a caregiver. After he becomes teenage Trevor’s caregiver, the duo decides to take an impromptu road trip to visit some of the lamest roadside attractions that the road has to offer. Thus, what begins as a quest to fulfill Trevor’s dreams ends up teaching both him and Ben a lot about the significance of hope and connection in life.

‘The Fundamentals of Caring’ offers the same effortless, non-pedantic representation of a young character with a disability that ‘Out of My Mind’ excels at. Furthermore, the film’s nuanced dynamic between Ben and Trevor is bound to remind fans of Melody’s connections to the friends and family around her.

3. Like Stars on Earth (2007)

‘Like Stars on Earth,’ better known as ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ is an Indian family drama film directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte. The Hindi-language film revolves around a young kid, Ishaan, who struggles with his schoolwork and other aspects of life that his parents want him to succeed at. As his parents continue to ignore his natural talent in favor of punishing him for his apparent shortcomings, they eventually send him off to a boarding school. Although the experience is jarring at first, everything changes when Ishaan meets the art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who recognizes his potential and encourages him to embark on a path of self-discovery.

The film’s protagonist, Ishaan, has dyslexia, a learning disability that becomes the biggest hurdle in his journey as the systems in place remain unhelpful and unproductive to his needs. This aspect of Ishaan’s story will strike a chord with viewers who enjoyed Melody’s narrative in ‘Out of My Mind’ for the same nuances.

2. Front of the Class (2008)

Peter Werner’s biographical drama film’ Front of the Class,’ shares the premise of ‘Out of My Mind’ by charting a story about the socially-enforced complications of having a disability in an educational environment. However, this true-story-inspired film explores that premise from the perspective of an educator rather than a student. Brad Cohen drives the narrative as a passionate teacher who faces overwhelming rejection in his professional life due to Tourette’s syndrome.

Nevertheless, after losing out on one job after the other, Brad finally lands an opportunity to teach young kids and fulfill his life-long aspiration. Yet, even as he arrives at his destiny, he must deal with the skepticism and judgment of others, including his father. Sharing similar building blocks as ‘Out of My Mind,’ ‘Front of the Class’ offers a stirring story that fans of the former will enjoy.

1. Wonder (2017)

Based on an eponymous novel, ‘Wonder’ is another coming-of-age film that tackles the themes of disability and education in one streamlined narrative. Stephen Chbosky’s film revolves around Auggie Pullman, a young boy who has facial differences. After staying out of conventional schooling for years, the eight-year-old enrolls in the local elementary school for fifth grade. Even though he’s initially met with a lack of acceptance from his peers and community, Auggie continues blazing his own path and overcomes the challenges thrown his way.

Auggie Pullman and Melody from ‘Out of My Mind’ share many similar experiences, from the feelings of “otherness” that are forced upon them to the bullying and undermining they endure. Alternatively, the two characters also share their qualities of perseverance—and loving, protective families. Consequently, if you enjoyed the latter film, this one will prove to be an instant favorite.

