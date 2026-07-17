12 Movies Like Pulp Fiction on Netflix Right Now

‘Pulp Fiction‘ narrates several crime stories unfolding across LA, connected in strange and unexpected ways. Hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are sent to recover an important briefcase for crime boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), but their mission soon gets chaotic. Vincent is also entrusted with caring for Marsellus’ wife, Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman), while boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) makes a decision that leads to violence and a crisis in his life. Amateur thieves Pumpkin (Tim Roth) and Honey Bunny (Amanda Plummer) decide to rob a neighborhood diner, which proves to be more difficult than they ever imagined.

Told through a nonlinear structure, the narrative interweaves the arcs of the characters in unexpected ways, as each of them struggles with difficult decisions and escalating scenarios. Penned and helmed by the auteur Quentin Tarantino, the crime film is not only one of his most iconic offerings but also a stunning and unique commentary on the complexities of life and destiny in urban America. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ poignantly explore stories of desire, crime, fate, and more.

12. Hot Summer Nights (2017)

Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, ‘Hot Summer Nights‘ follows Daniel Middleton (Timothée Chalamet), a teenager spending the summer in Cape Cod while struggling to cope with the loss of his father. After helping local drug dealer Hunter Strawberry (Alex Roe) hide a bag of marijuana, Daniel joins his drug business. He becomes more involved and persuades Hunter to work for a bigger supplier. Hunter has one condition for Daniel to continue working together: that the latter must stay away from Hunter’s sister, McKayla Strawberry (Maika Monroe).

However, Daniel gets involved with the girl and makes other choices that leave his fate hanging in the balance. ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Hot Summer Nights’ explore how crime draws ordinary people into situations that quickly spiral beyond their control. Both films balance tension, violence, and morally complicated characters while showing the unpredictable consequences of choices made inside the criminal world. The neo-noir crime drama film is streaming here.

11. Bugonia (2025)

‘Bugonia‘ revolves around Michelle Fuller (Emma Stone), the CEO of a powerful company whose life is thrown into chaos after she is kidnapped by Teddy (Jesse Plemons) and Don (Aidan Delbis). Driven by conspiracy theories, the two men are convinced that Michelle is an alien disguised as a human and secretly plotting Earth’s destruction. They keep her captive and relentlessly pressure her to admit her true identity and allegiance to extraterrestrials.

The confrontation continues, and the situation grows increasingly strange, with unexpected developments affecting both the kidnappers and the kidnapped. Crafted by Yorgos Lanthimos, the black comedy film is based on the Korean film ‘Save the Green Planet!’ Akin to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ the narrative is characterized by eccentric characters, dark humor, confined encounters, and unpredictable situations. The films build tension through unusual conversations and morally conflicted individuals. The movie is available on Netflix.

10. Honey Don’t! (2025)

With Ethan Coen at the creative helm, ‘Honey Don’t!‘ is the tale of private investigator Honey O’Donahue (Margaret Qualley) in Bakersfield, California, who begins looking into the death of Mia Novotny. Honey suspects the case is connected to the Four-Way Temple, a mysterious religious group led by Reverend Drew Devlin (Chris Evans), who appears to be hiding dangerous secrets. When she digs deeper, the investigator is drawn into a world of violence, suspicious characters, and conflicting motives, with every discovery raising new questions.

At the same time, she grows closer to police officer MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza), adding another layer of complexity to her already dangerous pursuit. The neo-noir black comedy film uses claustrophobic moments, raw and uncensored humor, and tense conflicts to draw the viewers into a world of crime and desires, much like ‘Pulp Fiction’ does. You can watch it here.

9. Hit Man (2024)

‘Hit Man‘ chronicles the life of Gary Johnson (Glen Powell), a New Orleans professor who secretly lives a second life as an undercover hit man working for the cops. His carefully balanced routine begins to fall apart when he meets Madison Figueroa Masters (Adria Arjona), a woman seeking his help to escape her abusive husband. Although Gary has always kept his personal life separate from his work, he finds himself becoming emotionally involved with Madison.

Their relationship deepens, and Gary is drawn into an increasingly dangerous situation in which his double life and future become uncertain. Based on Skip Hollandsworth’s eponymous magazine article, the romantic crime comedy film is partly inspired by true events. Similar to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ the movie features memorable conversations, charismatic characters, and a heavily character-driven story where urban spaces become stages for confrontation, confusion, and redemption. The Richard Linklater directorial can be found here.

8. I Care a Lot (2020)

‘I Care a Lot‘ centers on Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a court-appointed guardian who has built a luxurious life by exploiting elderly people through scams that give her control of their wealth. Believing she has found the perfect victim, Marla targets wealthy retiree Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), who appears to have no family. Despite Marla assuming that her actions will not lead to legal consequences, she is soon dragged back to reality. The plan quickly unravels when Jennifer’s hidden connections to a dangerous gangster come to light.

Forced into a fight for survival, Marla must outsmart powerful enemies while also protecting her relationship with her partner, Fran (Eiza González). Crafted and penned by J Blakeson, the comedy crime film, like ‘Pulp Fiction,’ sheds light on ambitious criminals whose confidence gives way to chaos and uncertainty. The films evoke tension by showing how seemingly small decisions can sometimes trigger a chain of dangerous outcomes. It can be streamed on Netflix.

7. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017)

‘I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore’ tells the story of Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a nurse aide who seems to have lost all enthusiasm for life. Things take an unexpected turn after her home is broken into, and the cops are not able to help. Ruth begins investigating the theft herself after discovering clues pointing to the culprits. Along the way, she joins forces with her eccentric neighbor, Tony (Elijah Wood), whose help pushes their amateur investigation further.

What starts as a search for stolen belongings soon spirals into a dangerous confrontation with a group of criminals, leaving the unlikely duo far deeper in trouble than they ever expected. Written and brought to life by Macon Blair, the neo-noir comedy thriller film finds humor in tense situations like ‘Pulp Fiction’ does. The stories include puzzling personalities, confrontations, and ordinary events evolving into something more. You may enjoy it here.

6. Bunny (2025)

Directed by Ben Jacobson, ‘Bunny’ narrates the experiences of East Village street hustler Bunny (Mo Stark), whose ordinary job takes a disastrous turn and leaves him with a dead body to deal with. His close friend Dino (Ben Jacobson) steps in to help, and the two scramble to erase every trace of what happened before the police catch up to them. The two turn to a group of strange neighbors for assistance in carrying out the task at hand. The NYPD moves closer, and every solution seems to create an even bigger problem.

Bunny finds himself trapped in a race against time, where avoiding prison and staying alive become the only things that matter. The comedy-drama film thrives on the escalating chaos and desperation of its characters, like ‘Pulp Fiction’ does. Choices lead to an increasingly troubling chain of mishaps in both films, which also feature claustrophobic visual aesthetics. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

5. The Harder They Fall (2021)

‘The Harder They Fall‘ follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who desires to settle a score after learning that his longtime enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), has been released from prison. Determined to get revenge, Nat reunites his old gang, including former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), trusted partners Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler). Their pursuit soon leads to a direct clash with Rufus and crew, which includes dangerous individuals.

As both gangs move against each other, old rivalries and unfinished business push them toward a brutal confrontation that could change everything. Jeymes Samuel steers this Western film, which adds a unique twist to the themes of crime, revenge, and destiny that ‘Pulp Fiction’ conveys in its own style. Despite being set in different time periods and spaces, the movies are linked through their character arcs, morals, and a sense of redemption. Watch it on Netflix.

4. Caught Stealing (2025)

Based on Charlie Huston’s novel of the same name, ‘Caught Stealing‘ sheds light on the life of Henry Thompson, AKA Hank (Austin Butler), a former baseball prodigy who now works as a bartender in NYC. His mundane life is turned upside down after he agrees to look after his neighbor, Russ Miner’s (Matt Smith) cat, for a few days. Shockingly, Hank finds himself pursued by gangsters who assume he has something they want, even though he has no clue about anything.

Hank must now stay alive, uncover the truth, and protect Yvonne, his girlfriend (Zoë Kravitz), at any cost, even if it means violence. The Darren Aronofsky directorial, on the lines of ‘Pulp Fiction,’ narrates how everyday life and the criminal underworld are unusually connected. A series of misadventures, violent men, gunfights, and raw visuals link the films on a deeper level. The black comedy crime thriller film can be streamed here.

3. The Gentlemen (2019)

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, ‘The Gentlemen’ centers on Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American who has built one of London’s most profitable marijuana empires by operating from the estates of struggling British aristocrats. Ready to leave the business behind, Mickey puts his empire up for sale, leading to a frenzy among people eager to claim it for themselves. Soon, gangsters, businessmen, and other ruthless players begin pursuing their own schemes through immoral means.

What should have been a simple sale turns into a dangerous struggle where no one can be trusted, and the only rule is victory. Similar to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ the British-American action comedy film treats the layers of the criminal underworld as a stage for eccentric characters, driving them towards deadly scenarios and ego tussles where their very fates hang in the balance. The conflicts unfold here.

2. Fargo (1996)

In ‘Fargo,’ Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), a financially desperate man, devises a plan to kidnap his own wife. Hoping to collect a ransom from his wealthy father-in-law, Jerry hires two criminals from Fargo to do the job, expecting the payment to be split between them. However, the plan quickly falls apart as the kidnapping turns unexpectedly violent, leaving multiple people dead and creating far bigger problems than Jerry ever imagined. This eventually brings determined police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) onto the case, while Jerry struggles to avoid the investigation and the criminals he hired.

Joel and Ethan Coen are at the creative helm of this black comedy crime film, which they also wrote the screenplay for. ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Fargo’ are spiritually connected because they turn seemingly simple criminal plans into a chain of unpredictable events where every mistake creates another crisis. The visual flavors and the raw humor also link the films on an aesthetic level. The story can be enjoyed here.

1. The Big Lebowski (1998)

‘The Big Lebowski‘ is the story of Jeffrey Lebowski, AKA The Dude (Jeff Bridges), an unemployed LA man who spends most of his time bowling with his friends Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) and Donny Kerabatsos (Steve Buscemi). His rather peaceful life is thrown into chaos after two thugs mistake him for a wealthy millionaire, Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston), who shares his name. Looking for compensation after the thugs ruin his favorite rug, The Dude visits his namesake, only to get pulled into an abduction and ransom scheme involving the millionaire’s wife, Bunny Lebowski (Tara Reid).

The simple case of mistaken identity soon becomes an increasingly strange journey filled with criminals, bizarre situations, and unforeseen turns. Joel and Ethan Coen serve as the writers and directors of this fan-favorite neo-noir crime comedy. Memorable characters, unhinged comical situations, unexpected outcomes, chance encounters, the charm of LA, strange character dynamics, and a slice-of-life style of narration are common to both ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Pulp Fiction.’ The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

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