12 Movies Like Se7en on Netflix Right Now

‘Se7en’ or ‘Seven’ takes place in a bleak city rampant with crime and a sense of dread, where Veteran Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) is preparing to retire. Before leaving the force, he is partnered with newly transferred Detective David Mills (Brad Pitt), an ambitious but inexperienced investigator. Their first cases soon reveal a disturbing pattern when a series of gruesome murders appears to be symbolically and spiritually connected to the seven deadly sins. When Somerset realizes they are hunting a calculating serial killer who is using religious motives, the two detectives race to stop the perpetrator before more murders unfold.

However, each new crime draws them deeper into the killer’s twisted plan, forcing them to confront the darkest aspects of human nature. When the investigation reaches its climax, the detectives are led to a shocking turn of events that neither detective could have anticipated. The crime thriller film is one of the most intense works of the venerable filmmaker David Fincher. This list features movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Se7en,’ that deal with puzzling storylines, unpredictable characters, dark themes, and more.

12. The Woman in the Window (2021)

‘The Woman in the Window’ follows Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives alone and spends her days watching the lives of her neighbors from her window, while also depending on drugs to handle her depression. Estranged from her husband and daughter, Anna’s life takes a turn when she believes she witnessed an act of murder inside the home of the Russell family across the street. However, the cops refuse to believe her and question her mental state. Anna is left to investigate the mystery on her own and faces unexpected challenges as she seeks the truth. Joe Wright is at the creative helm of this engrossing psychological thriller film based on A. J. Finn’s eponymous novel. Akin to ‘Se7en,’ the narrative is an intricate examination of murder, psychological twists and turns, and also a deep character study of a puzzling individual. Watch it on Netflix.

11. Cleaner (2007)

Directed by Renny Harlin, ‘Cleaner’ is a thriller film that revolves around Thomas Cutler, AKA Tom (Samuel L. Jackson), a retired police officer who now earns a living by cleaning up crime scenes. He is hired to clean a house following an apparent homicide. After completing the job, Tom learns that the homeowner, Ann Norcut (Eva Mendes), is unaware of any investigation and that her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Realizing he may have unknowingly destroyed crucial evidence, Tom begins investigating the incident with the help of his former partner, Detective Edward Lorenzo (Ed Harris). During the investigation, Tom discovers that he has been trapped in a criminal cover-up. While ‘Se7en’ is a psychologically complex puzzle that involves religious symbolism, ‘Cleaner’ is a fast-paced and deceptive story of a man stuck in an unexpected situation. You can enjoy it here.

10. The Devil All the Time (2020)

‘The Devil All the Time’ is a crime thriller film crafted by Antonio Campos and based on Donald Ray Pollock’s eponymous novel. It is the tale of Arvin Russell (Tom Holland), a young man growing up in the isolated town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. Scarred by personal tragedy and a troubled upbringing, Arvin is forced to navigate corruption and moral decay around him. He encounters a series of dangerous individuals whose lives gradually become intertwined with his own. Among them is the town’s manipulative preacher, Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson), whose charm and witty words conceal far more sinister intentions.

With evil lurking at every turn, Arvin must confront difficult moral choices to protect the people he loves and survive in a town where justice is rarely found. Religious morality, broken characters, bleak settings, conflicting ideals, dangerous killers, lack of empathy, and a sense of overwhelming dread are ideas that both ‘Se7en’ and ‘The Devil All the Time’ explore. The story unfolds on Netflix.

9. The Call (2020)

‘The Call’ or ‘Kol’ tells the story of Seo-yeon Kim (Park Shin-hye), a 28-year-old woman who returns to her childhood home. She begins using an old cordless phone in the house, only to receive calls from Oh Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), another woman of the same age living in the very same house, but twenty years in the past. The two women discover they can alter each other’s futures through their conversations. When Seo-yeon convinces Young-sook to prevent a certain death, her own life changes dramatically. However, after uncovering the dark truth about Young-sook’s past, Seo-yeon inadvertently sets off a terrifying chain of events and must find a way to stop Young-sook, a ruthless killer, before both timelines are destroyed.

With Lee Chung-hyun in the director’s chair, the Korean sci-fi psychological thriller film is an adaptation of the British film ‘The Caller.’ In both ‘The Call’ and ‘Se7en,’ characters find themselves tested when they are dragged into nightmarish and puzzling mind games by a relentless killer. The Korean film adds to the intensity by including temporal complications and unpredictable outcomes. The movie is available here.

8. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ chronicles the life of Philadelphia cop Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), whose ambition to become a detective leads him to investigate a string of bizarre murders in 1988. The case appears to end when the female suspect is killed, but nine years later, an identical series of murders occurs, and Lockhart is stunned to discover that the killer seems to be the very same woman. The pattern repeats every nine years, and Thomas becomes increasingly consumed by the investigation.

Convinced that the mysterious woman is somehow traveling through time, Lockhart devotes his life to uncovering the truth. When she returns once again, he is determined to confront her and finally unravel the mystery at any cost. Brought to life by Jim Mickle, the sci-fi thriller film is essentially a cat-and-mouse game of twists like ‘Se7en.’ The two movies feature cops who must go beyond their limits to beat killers in their own games, while dealing with personal issues. You may watch it on Netflix.

7. Colors of Evil: Black (2026)

Helmed by Adrian Panek and based on Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak’s eponymous novel, ‘Colors of Evil: Black’ or ‘Kolory zła. Czerń’ is a Polish crime thriller film that serves as a sequel to ‘Colors of Evil: Red.’ It delves into the experiences of Prosecutor Leopold Bilski (Jakub Gierszal), who is transferred to the seemingly quiet town of Kashubia. Soon after his arrival, he meets Julia Sarman (Marianna Zydek), whose young son mysteriously disappears. Bilski investigates the case and uncovers a trail of unsettling clues that gradually expose the town’s secrets.

With time running out and the missing boy’s life hanging in the balance, Bilski is forced to confront the darkness hidden within the community and find the boy. The film echoes the visual and thematic essence of ‘Se7en’ through its twisted characters and their motivations. Both films feature a relentless chase by determined characters, while darker truths lurk in the shadows. You may enjoy the story here.

6. Reptile (2023)

‘Reptile’ is the story of seasoned Detective Tom Nichols (Benicio del Toro), who investigates the homicide of real estate agent Summer Elswick. Nichols and his partner, Dan Cleary (Ato Essandoh), navigate a web of suspicion involving the victim’s boyfriend, Will Grady (Justin Timberlake), her former spouse, Sam Gifford (Karl Glusman), and Eli Phillips (Michael Pitt). While the evidence initially suggests a simple resolution, Nichols probes deeper, uncovering buried grudges and suspicious business.

The investigation eventually evolves into a conspiracy that threatens to shatter the detective’s own world. Grant Singer is at the creative helm of this layered crime thriller film. Much like ‘Se7en,’ the film is a moody procedural and mind game in which a dedicated investigator must navigate layers of deception and moral corruption to find the truth, which may come at a high cost. The mystery unravels here.

5. Woman of the Hour (2023)

‘Woman of the Hour’ takes place in LA in 1978 and delves into the experiences of aspiring actress Sheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick), who struggles to get roles until her agent suggests she appear on the popular TV show “The Dating Game” to gain recognition. As the show’s bachelorette, looking for a partner, she questions three bachelors before choosing one for a weekend trip to Carmel. She is impressed by photographer Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), whose charming and witty personality hides the fact that he has been murdering women since 1971. During the taping, audience member Laura (Nicolette Robinson) recognizes Rodney and tries to warn those around her, but neither her boyfriend nor studio security believes her.

Unaware of the truth, Sheryl selects Rodney, triggering unexpected chaos. The riveting crime thriller is shaped by Anna Kendrick’s vision and is based on a true story. Both ‘Woman of the Hour’ and ‘Se7en’ shed light on the consequences of secrets and hidden motives. The chaos caused by enigmatic killers occupies most parts of the two films, placing characters in deadly situations with seemingly no escape. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

4. The Good Nurse (2022)

Based on Charles Graeber’s eponymous true-crime book, ‘The Good Nurse‘ is a Tobias Lindholm directorial primarily set at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey in 2003. The thriller film revolves around single mother Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), who struggles with her parental duties and the overwhelming night shifts in the ICU, while also hiding a threatening heart condition. Her life begins to improve when Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a male nurse, joins her unit. As they work together, the two develop a close friendship, giving Amy renewed hope for her future.

However, after a number of inexplicable patient deaths are investigated, Charles becomes the prime suspect. Amy begins to question the man she trusts, risking both her life and her children’s safety to determine the truth at any cost. On the lines of ‘Se7en,’ the film explores the unsettling presence of a killer in a claustrophobic environment. The characters in the movies are forced to navigate webs of deception and moral ambiguity to fuel their obsessions. It can be found here.

3. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

‘The Pale Blue Eye‘ unfolds at West Point Military Academy in 1830 and follows detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), a former New York constable who is called to investigate the death of a young military cadet found hanging from a tree. Although the case appears to be a suicide, the discovery that someone has removed the victim’s heart turns it into a far more disturbing mystery. Drawn out of his depression by the investigation, Landor races to gather clues before more answers are lost. Faced with the cadets’ silence and the shocking evidence surrounding the body, he turns to young military cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) for help.

Together, they work to uncover the truth before the situation gets more troubling. Based on Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name, the gothic thriller film is crafted and penned by Scott Cooper. One of the most important commonalities between the film and ‘Se7en’ is the bleak visual flavor, which draws the viewers into an unsettling world. Along with this, the carefully structured murder mysteries and the sinister motivations of characters connect the two films on a spiritual level. The movie can be watched here.

2. Fallen (1998)

In ‘Fallen,’ Philadelphia detective John Hobbes (Denzel Washington) breathes a sigh of relief after serial killer Edgar Reese (Elias Koteas) is executed. However, when a new series of murders mirrors Reese’s crimes and strangers begin singing the same song the killer sang before his execution, Hobbes realizes something far more sinister may be at work. His investigation leads him to Azazel, a cursed fallen angel that roams the Earth by possessing anyone it touches, making it nearly impossible to track. As Hobbes struggles to understand the truth behind the killings, he is forced to confront an enemy unlike anything he has faced before.

When he kills a man possessed by Azazel, Hobbes must prove his innocence, protect his family, and stop Azazel. The supernatural thriller film from director Gregory Hoblit echoes the atmospheric dread and procedural intensity of ‘Se7en,’ as a dedicated lawman navigates an impossible set of circumstances amid a murder investigation. In the two stories, religious symbolism and morality play a pivotal role in deciding the fates of the characters. The puzzling movie is available on Netflix.

1. Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

With Jamie Payne behind the lens, ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun‘ is a British crime thriller film that continues the narrative of the TV series ‘Luther’. The story is set in London, where Detective John Luther (Idris Elba) takes on the case of a kidnapped teenager, Callum Aldrich, promising the boy’s mother that he will bring him home. The situation turns dire when the serial killer responsible, David Robey (Andy Serkis), frames Luther as a corrupt cop, landing him in prison. Even though he is behind bars, Luther is taunted by Robey, who continues to terrorize the city. Refusing to abandon the case, Luther escapes from prison to track down the killer.

As he races to bring the psychopath to justice, he must evade Chief Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo) and navigate the threat of a police mole working directly for Robey. Luther may soon realize that justice comes at a troubling cost. A relentless cop, a serial killer at large, a city struck by fear, a sense of dread, and sinister motivations are some of the many commonalities between ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ and ‘Se7en.’ Along with the themes, the movies also share darker visual aesthetics. The mystery unravels here.

Read More: Se7en Ending Explained