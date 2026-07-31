12 Movies Like The Odyssey on HBO Max and Hulu Right Now

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, ‘The Odyssey‘ follows Odysseus (Matt Damon), the king of Ithaca, as he begins the long voyage home after the Trojan War. What should be a triumphant return turns into an extraordinary and harrowing journey filled with mythical creatures, divine intervention, and unforgiving seas. Along the way, he encounters Polyphemus, the Sirens, Calypso (Charlize Theron), and Athena (Zendaya), who test his resolve and reshape his destiny. Meanwhile, back in Ithaca, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), Odysseus’ wife, and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) struggle to protect the kingdom as Antinous (Robert Pattinson) and other suitors seek the throne and marriage to Penelope.

Odysseus fights to defy the will of the gods, challenging the likes of Poseidon, but time and the complexities of Zeus’ Law play their own role. Amidst all the chaos, the greatest challenge that the king faces is his own guilt about the collapse of civilization itself. The visually stunning magnum opus is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name. These movies on HBO Max and Hulu, similar to ‘The Odyssey,’ depict puzzling journeys, layered characters, the idea of heroism, and the inner conflicts that shape destiny.

12. Firebrand (2023)

‘Firebrand’ centers on Katherine Parr (Alicia Vikander) as she becomes the sixth wife of the volatile King Henry VIII (Jude Law). While Henry wages war abroad, Katherine serves as Regent and quietly supports religious reform. However, the king’s return brings growing paranoia, and suspicion soon engulfs the royal court. When her allies are accused of treason and executed, Katherine becomes the target of dangerous conspiracies that threaten her own life. Forced to navigate fear, betrayal, and shifting loyalties, she fights to survive within one of England’s most ruthless royal courts.

Crafted by Karim Aïnouz, the British historical drama film is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s novel ‘Queen’s Gambit.’ Containing visually powerful moments, ‘Firebrand’ and ‘The Odyssey’ place resilient protagonists at the center of perilous struggles against powerful forces. Both stories explore endurance, loyalty, and the fight to protect a kingdom against the forces of fate and political intrigue. Watch it on Hulu.

11. The Last Emperor (1987)

‘The Last Emperor’ chronicles the extraordinary life of Puyi (John Lone), the final emperor of China. After being captured as a war criminal by the Red Army in 1950, Puyi reflects on the events that shaped his life. His memories trace his childhood inside the luxurious Forbidden City, where he grows up surrounded by privilege yet isolated from the rapidly changing world beyond its walls. While political upheaval and revolution transform China, Puyi watches his empire, authority, and identity gradually slip away, forcing him to confront a vastly different future.

The biographical drama film is director Bernardo Bertolucci’s adaptation of the autobiography ‘From Emperor to Citizen: The Autobiography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi.’ Although rooted in history rather than mythology, ‘The Last Emperor,’ like ‘The Odyssey,’ is the story of a ruler whose life is transformed by forces beyond his control. The films explore leadership, destiny, the loss of power, and a protagonist’s long, life-altering journey through a changing world and can be streamed on HBO Max.

10. The Damned (2024)

With Thordur Palsson behind the lens, ‘The Damned’ depicts the life of Eva (Odessa Young), a young widow struggling to survive at an isolated 19th-century Icelandic fishing outpost during a brutal winter. When a foreign ship sinks off the nearby coast, Eva and her crew must decide if they want to rescue the stranded sailors or preserve their dwindling food supply to survive the season. After making their choice, guilt begins to consume the community as an unsettling darkness spreads through the village.

Haunted by fear and convinced they are being punished for their actions, the survivors find themselves trapped in a nightmare where dread and death seem impossible to escape. The folk horror film marks a collaboration between the United Kingdom, Iceland, Ireland, and Belgium. The sea becomes an unforgiving force in both ‘The Damned’ and ‘The Odyssey,’ where desperate choices, isolation, and mysterious powers push ordinary survival into something far more terrifying and beyond human control. You may access it on Hulu.

9. The Promised Land (2023)

‘The Promised Land‘ or ‘Bastarden’ deals with Captain Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen), an impoverished war hero determined to cultivate the barren Jutland heath in 18th-century Denmark. Hoping to earn wealth, honor, and a noble title, he begins building a settlement in the king’s name despite the land’s harsh conditions. His efforts soon draw the wrath of the ruthless landowner Frederik De Schinkel (Simon Bennebjerg), who sees Kahlen as a threat to his authority. When more people seek refuge alongside Kahlen, the conflict escalates into a fierce struggle for survival, power, and the future of the community at large.

The Nikolaj Arcel directorial is an adaptation of Ida Jessen’s novel ‘The Captain and Ann Barbara.’ The narrative reflects the essence of ‘The Odyssey’ as it features a resilient hero’s fight against relentless obstacles in pursuit of a greater purpose. The movies also combine breathtaking landscapes, powerful adversaries, and determination as their protagonists battle to secure the future they seek at any cost. The Danish epic historical drama film is available on Hulu.

8. The Legend of Ochi (2025)

Penned and helmed by Isaiah Saxon, ‘The Legend of Ochi’ follows Yuri (Helena Zengel), a shy girl who grows up in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, believing the mysterious ochi are dangerous creatures. Her perspective changes after she discovers a wounded baby ochi separated from its family. Determined to reunite the young creature with its fellow ochis, Yuri leaves the safety of her village and embarks on a perilous journey through the wilderness. Unexpected challenges arise along the way, forcing her to confront her deepest fears.

Eventually, the girl forges an unlikely bond with the creature and discovers the value of compassion and living in harmony with nature. At the heart of both ‘The Legend of Ochi’ and ‘The Odyssey’ lies an unforgettable journey through a world filled with wonder and danger. Each film is essentially about a determined protagonist whose encounters with extraordinary creatures and unfamiliar landscapes transform them in unexpected ways. The fantasy adventure film is available on HBO Max.

7. The Last Duel (2021)

Set in 14th century France, ‘The Last Duel‘ is a Ridley Scott directorial based on Eric Jager’s book ‘The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France.’ Narrated through three different perspectives from the main characters, the epic historical drama film is the tale of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), a respected knight, and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), whose friendship gradually turns into bitter rivalry. After Jean’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), accuses Le Gris of sexually assaulting her, the allegation divides the kingdom and sparks a fierce legal battle.

Refusing to remain silent despite the enormous personal risk, Marguerite stands by her accusation, leading to a trial by combat between Jean and Le Gris that holds the key to the future. Beyond their epic scale, ‘The Last Duel’ and ‘The Odyssey’ are driven by the ideas of honor, loyalty, and perseverance. The films also explore how duty and unbreakable vows shape an individual’s journey in unforeseen ways. It can be accessed on Hulu.

6. Robin Hood (2010)

Ridley Scott steers ‘Robin Hood,’ which tells the story of Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe), an archer who returns to England during the Crusades. Alongside his loyal companions, Robin assumes the identity of the fallen knight Sir Robert Loxley and arrives in Nottingham, where he witnesses the growing corruption under the rule of King John. With oppressive taxes burdening the people and the threat of a French invasion looming, Robin joins forces with Lady Marian (Cate Blanchett) and his trusted allies to challenge injustice.

His fight to protect the kingdom gradually grows into a larger mission to unite England and restore its honor. ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘The Odyssey’ shed light on legendary heroes whose courage, loyalty, and sense of duty inspire those around them. Grand battles, sweeping landscapes, and the struggle to protect home and kingdom are integral to the character arcs in both films. The British historical action film is available on HBO Max.

5. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Brought to life by George Miller, ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ serves as a prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ The Australian-US epic action film delves into the life of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), who is abducted from her home as a child and falls into the hands of the ruthless warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). After years of captivity and hardship, she patiently waits for the opportunity to escape and fulfill a promise of vengeance for her mother’s death. While rival warlords battle for control of the wasteland, Furiosa undertakes a perilous journey across a brutal landscape, overcoming relentless dangers in her fight to reclaim her freedom and find her way home.

Despite their vastly different settings, ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ and ‘The Odyssey’ are both epic journeys of survival, resilience, and homecoming. They delve into the experiences of determined characters crossing hostile landscapes, confronting powerful enemies, and enduring extraordinary trials in pursuit of freedom and home. You can enjoy it on HBO Max.

4. William Tell (2024)

Based on Friedrich Schiller’s eponymous play, ‘William Tell’ is set in 1307 as the Holy Roman Empire begins to lose its grip on Europe. In occupied Switzerland, the peaceful huntsman William Tell (Claes Bang) reluctantly becomes involved in the growing resistance against Austrian rule after helping a desperate farmer escape. His defiance intensifies when the ruthless Viceroy Gessler threatens his family, forcing Tell to stand against tyranny. Drawing on his experiences from the Crusades, he unites fellow rebels and emerges as the leader of a fight to protect his loved ones, defend his homeland, and secure Switzerland’s future.

Heroism, war, loyalty, and the fight for home are common to both ‘William Tell’ and ‘The Odyssey.’ The movies delve into the experiences of warriors whose journeys are shaped by the determination to protect both loved ones and homeland against powerful enemies. Written and directed by Nick Hamm, the epic historical action film is available to stream on Hulu.

3. Throne of Blood (1957)

Set in feudal Japan, ‘Throne of Blood’ or ‘Kumonosu-jô’ is maestro auteur Akira Kurosawa’s take on William Shakespeare’s play ‘Macbeth.’ The Japanese epic drama film unfolds after a decisive victory in battle for General Taketoki Washizu (Toshiro Mifune) and his fellow commander Yoshiteru Miki (Minoru Chiaki). The two men lose their way in the eerie Spider’s Web Forest, where a mysterious spirit foretells their futures. When the prophecy of him becoming the realm’s leader begins to come true, Washizu is drawn toward an ambition he once rejected, encouraged by his calculating wife, Lady Asaji (Isuzu Yamada).

When power and paranoia consume him, his relentless pursuit of the throne sets Washizu on a bloody path. Rooted in timeless legends, ‘Throne of Blood’ and ‘The Odyssey’ weave together epic storytelling, fate, and supernatural forces that shape the destinies of their heroes. Each film immerses viewers in a rich world where ambition, prophecy, and difficult choices determine the course of a kingdom. Watch it on HBO Max.

2. Apocalypto (2006)

Shaped by Mel Gibson’s vision as director, ‘Apocalypto‘ is set during the decline of the Maya civilization during the 16th century and features dialogue entirely in the Yucatec Maya language. The historical action-adventure film revolves around Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood), a skilled hunter whose peaceful village is destroyed by raiders seeking slaves and human sacrifices. Before being captured, he hides his pregnant wife and young son in a deep pit, promising to return for them. Taken to a distant city to face a grim fate, Jaguar Paw refuses to surrender.

Driven by his determination to keep his promise and reunite with his family, he embarks on a relentless fight for survival through the unforgiving jungle. The complexities of survival and an unwavering determination to return to loved ones connect ‘Apocalypto’ to ‘The Odyssey.’ The stories are essentially about resilient heroes who endure brutal trials, hostile landscapes, and enemies, drawing strength from the promise of reuniting with the families waiting for them. You may access it on Hulu.

1. Life of Pi (2012)

Based on Yann Martel’s novel of the same name, ‘Life of Pi‘ is the tale of Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma and Irrfan Khan), who recounts the extraordinary events that changed his life forever. Raised in Pondicherry, India, as the son of a zookeeper, Pi’s world is upended when his family leaves for Canada. During the voyage, a devastating shipwreck leaves him stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean alongside a menacing Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. As the days pass, Pi battles hunger, violent storms, and constant danger, learning to coexist with the powerful animal.

His remarkable journey becomes one of survival, resilience, faith, and hope against seemingly impossible odds. A perilous sea voyage lies at the heart of both ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘The Odyssey,’ with each film’s protagonist facing relentless storms, extraordinary encounters, and overwhelming isolation. Their unforgettable journeys are also characterized by spiritual realizations, acceptance of fate, and the very purpose of human life. Crafted by Ang Lee, the adventure-drama film is available on HBO Max.

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