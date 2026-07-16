12 Movies Like The Odyssey on Netflix Right Now

‘The Odyssey’ is the grand saga of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the Greek king of Ithaca, who deals with the aftermath of a long and bloody Trojan War. With loyal men by his side, he sets sail from Troy, hoping to return home. However, the path ahead is perilous, as he encounters phenomena and entities beyond his imagination that threaten his journey to Ithaca, where his beloved wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), await him. Overwhelmed by the wrath of nature, Odysseus encounters Polyphemus, Sirens, Calypso, and Athena (Zendaya), who all shape his journey in unexpected ways. Back in Ithaca, Penelope and Telemachus deal with political chaos as Antinous (Robert Pattinson) and other suitors vie for Penelope’s hand in marriage and also claim the throne, believing that the king will never come back.

As time, sea, destiny, and choices keep driving Penelope and her husband apart, their fates and the future of the kingdom hang in the balance, even as Odysseus hopes to defy the gods. The fantasy action film is director Christopher Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘The Odyssey,’ explore the destinies of kings, warriors, and brave individuals, while also featuring historical and mythological aesthetics.

12. Uprising (2024)

Set against the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592, ‘Uprising‘ or ‘Jeon, ran’ follows two men whose shared childhood ends up in bitter conflict. Cheon Yeong (Gang Dong-won), a slave renowned for his swordsmanship, spends years trying to escape an unjust life. Raised in the same household, Jong-ryeo (Park Jeong-min), the heir to one of Joseon’s most powerful military families, grows up beside him, yet the divide between master and servant never truly disappears. When war befalls the kingdom, the former friends are forced to take opposing paths.

Cheon Yeong joins the civilian army, while Jong-ryeo serves as King Seonjo’s closest military officer. Directed by Kim Sang-man, the Korean historical war film is a tale of friendship and war. Akin to ‘The Odyssey,’ the movie is an epic spectacle, featuring grand battlefields, visuals, and deeply personal relationships. The conflict between royal ambition and human insecurity also plays a pivotal role in the films, shaping the fates of the characters. Watch it here.

11. The King (2019)

‘The King’ is the tale of Prince Hal (Timothée Chalamet), who has long avoided the responsibilities of royalty in favor of a simpler life among ordinary people. His world changes after the death of his father, King Henry IV (Ben Mendelsohn), leaving him with no choice but to ascend the English throne as King Henry V. Thrust into power despite his reluctance, the young ruler must navigate political unrest and mounting military threats. Tensions with the French leader Louis (Robert Pattinson), Duke of Guyenne, continue to escalate, and Henry turns to the guidance of the seasoned knight John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), whose mentorship becomes a defining influence during his transformation.

Crafted by David Michôd, the historical drama film is based on William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V, which are part of the ‘Henriad.’ While ‘The King’ narrates the rise of a reluctant monarch, ‘The Odyssey’ follows a legendary hero’s epic journey. The movies balance grand-scale conflicts with the personal burdens of leadership, creating emotionally grounded stories and characters set in visually stunning worlds. Enjoy the film on Netflix.

10. Outlaw King (2018)

With David Mackenzie in the director’s chair, ‘Outlaw King’ tells the story of Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine), who is crowned King of Scotland in the 14th century, only to be declared an outlaw by the occupying English forces. Forced into exile, he refuses to surrender and instead gathers a determined band of Scottish fighters to challenge a far larger army. Robert leads a growing rebellion across the Scottish countryside and finds himself at the center of an escalating crisis. Facing the oppressive rule of Edward I of England and the Prince of Wales, Robert relies on courage, determination, and strategy in his fight to reclaim both his kingdom and his people’s independence.

Much like ‘The Odyssey’, the British-US historical action drama film features epic landscapes, large-scale battles, and a determined hero at the center of an arduous and puzzling journey. While Robert’s story draws on historical inspiration, the tale of Odysseus has its origins in Greek mythology, offering a unique contrast to two stories that are essentially about leadership. It is streaming here.

9. Pompeii (2014)

‘Pompeii‘ is set in the thriving Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD, where former slave Milo (Kit Harington) unexpectedly falls in love with Cassia (Emily Browning), the daughter of a wealthy merchant. Their growing romance is threatened not only by the divide between their social classes but also by the ambitions of the corrupt Roman senator Corvus (Kiefer Sutherland), to whom Cassia has been promised. When Mount Vesuvius erupts and begins destroying the city, Milo, who is now a gladiator, sets out on a desperate race to save Cassia before time runs out and the volcano’s wrath consumes everyone.

Helmed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the historical disaster film is inspired by the historical eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Like Odysseus in ‘The Odyssey,’ Milo must fight against both human and natural forces to reunite with the woman he loves and save her from a troubling fate. Connected not only by their ancient settings, the movies are commentaries on courage and love in all their complexities. The movie is available on Netflix.

8. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s ‘Saxon Stories’ novels, ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die‘ is a sequel that continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) set up in the TV series ‘The Last Kingdom’ and begins after King Edward’s death. Rival heirs Aethelstan and Aelfweard compete for the throne, encouraging foreign kingdoms to seize the opportunity to invade. Standing at the center of the growing conflict, Uhtred is drawn into another struggle that forces him to navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices.

With the future of the kingdom hanging in the balance, he must decide between protecting those closest to him and pursuing the vision of a united England. Brought to life by Edward Bazalgette, the historical drama film captures the essence of ‘The Odyssey’ through its portrayal of kingdoms, personal loyalties, sweeping landscapes, large-scale conflicts, and a courageous hero whose decisions carry consequences far beyond his own fate. The stories also balance intimate character drama with the grandeur of history and legend. The journey unfolds here.

7. Kingdom (2019)

Directed by Shinsuke Satô, ‘Kingdom’ or ‘Kingudamu’ is a Japanese historical action film based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. It follows Xin (Kento Yamazaki), a war orphan who dreams of becoming the greatest general in ancient China. Raised in slavery alongside his close friend Piao (Ryo Yoshizawa), Xin’s life changes after Piao makes one final request before dying. This leads Xin to Ying Zheng, the rightful King of Qin, whose throne has been seized by rival forces. Determined to help the young king reclaim his kingdom, Xin joins a campaign that pits them against the mountain clan.

As they fight to restore the throne, their shared goal extends beyond victory in battle to the larger ambition of uniting the seven warring states. Both ‘Kingdom’ and ‘The Odyssey’ build their stories around an extraordinary journey shaped by danger, perseverance, and larger ambitions in ancient worlds characterized by unpredictable threats. The films intricately combine large-scale battle sequences with intimate character moments. Watch it on Netflix.

6. Damsel (2024)

In ‘Damsel,’ Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown), the daughter of Lord Bayford, accepts a marriage proposal to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) after her father urges her to do so, believing it will save the impoverished people under Bayford’s rule. Upon arriving in the kingdom of Aurea, Henry’s home, Elodie discovers that the royal family’s intentions are far more sinister than they appeared. Rather than becoming a princess, she is sacrificed to settle an ancient debt and cast into a deep cavern inhabited by a fire-breathing dragon.

Trapped with no one to rescue her, Elodie must depend entirely on her intelligence, determination, and instinct to survive the relentless attacks and find a way out. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo steers this engaging fantasy film. The movie places its main character on a perilous journey in which every obstacle demands resilience and courage from her, just like ‘The Odyssey’ does with Odysseus. Both stories unfold against visually stunning fantasy settings, blending mythical creatures, ancient dangers, and survival. You can stream it here.

5. Dracula Untold (2014)

‘Dracula Untold’ deals with the experiences of Vlad III, AKA Tepes (Luke Evans), the prince of Wallachia. Having secured a fragile peace for his kingdom, Vlad’s world is upended when Sultan Mehmed II (Dominic Cooper) demands one thousand boys, including Vlad’s son, to serve in the Ottoman army. Unwilling to do so, Vlad resorts to an unimaginable choice, striking a bargain with a powerful creature that grants him extraordinary abilities at the cost of his humanity. Confronting the invading Turks, Vlad must decide how far he is willing to go to protect his kingdom, even if it means becoming the very monster his people fear. Crafted by Gary Shore, the action-horror film is based on ‘Dracula: Year One’ by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, an original screenplay, and is a fresh take on Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula.’

Set against the backdrop of ancient kingdoms and monumental struggles, both ‘Dracula Untold’ and ‘The Odyssey’ place their heroes before impossible choices that reshape their destinies. Along with the supernatural elements, the movies are thematically connected by characters driven to protect those who matter most, while facing unimaginable threats. It can be found on Netflix.

4. 47 Ronin (2013)

‘47 Ronin’ unfolds in feudal Japan, where the Lord Asano (Min Tanaka) governs his province until the jealous Lord Kira (Tadanobu Asano) orchestrates a betrayal that ends with Asano’s death. His loyal samurai, led by Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada), lose their status and are cast out as masterless ronin. After years in exile, Oishi reunites with Kai (Keanu Reeves), the mixed-blood warrior once rescued by Asano and raised alongside his daughter, Mika (Kō Shibasaki). With Mika now under Kira’s control, the disgraced warriors set out to avenge their fallen lord and rescue her.

In hostile lands, Kai’s loyalty and determination become vital to their mission. Shaped by the vision of Carl Rinsch, the historical fantasy action film is an engaging tale. Dangerous worlds, conflicted characters, destiny, courage, arduous journeys, battles, and layered heroes are ideas that both ‘47 Ronin’ and ‘The Odyssey’ explore through a combination of grand visuals and adventure. Watch the inspiring tale here.

3. Bāhubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

‘Bāhubali 2: The Conclusion’ or ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ is a sequel to ‘Baahubali: The Beginning.’ It continues the saga of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, the characters brought to life by Prabhas. While Mahendra learns that Kattappa (Sathyaraj) is responsible for his father, Amarendra’s, death, the mystery of the past deepens. Kattappa continues to narrate Amarendra’s tale in the aftermath of the war against the Kalakeyas. Named as the next king of Mahishmati by his mother Sivagami (Ramya Krishna), Amarendra is on the verge of assuming power, much to the delight of the people. Meanwhile, Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), Amarendra’s brother, plots to seize the throne through deception. As the named successor heads to the Kuntala kingdom, he crosses paths with a beautiful princess named Devasena (Anushka Shetty).

What follows is a brutal game of politics in the past, as Amarendra deals with betrayal, and a war in the present as Mahendra marches towards Mahishmati to avenge his father and dethrone Bhallaladeva. The Indian epic action-drama film is helmed and penned by S. S. Rajamouli. On the lines of ‘The Odyssey,’ the movie is a nuanced exploration of royal duties, the role played by destiny, separation, familial bonds, the fate of kingdoms, the consequences of betrayal, and the strength of courage and honor. The Hindi version of the Telugu-language film is available on Netflix.

2. The Northman (2022)

With Robert Eggers in the director’s chair, ‘The Northman‘ delves into the life of Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), whose life is shattered after his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), is murdered by his ruthless uncle and his mother is taken away. Forced into exile during the Viking Age, Amleth grows up with the hope of reclaiming what was stolen from him. His vengeance leads him across the harsh landscapes of Iceland, where every step brings him closer to the man responsible for destroying his family. But, unexpected revelations challenge everything he believes about his past, turning his pursuit of revenge into something far more complicated.

The epic period fantasy action film is based on the legend of Amleth from ‘Gesta Danorum’ by Saxo Grammaticus. Featuring ancient legend and breathtaking natural landscapes, both ‘The Northman’ and ‘The Odyssey’ examine the power and intricacies of destiny through immersive world-building and scale. Though battles and larger political questions exist, the movies are mainly personal stories driven by family, conviction, and identity. You can stream it here.

1. The Green Knight (2021)

‘The Green Knight‘ follows Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the nephew of King Arthur, who accepts an extraordinary challenge from the mysterious Green Knight. A year after their fateful encounter, Gawain is now bound by his promise to face the axe of the Green Knight. Gawain sets out for the distant Green Chapel to honor his promise and confront the mystery figure again. His journey carries him through mythical lands filled with ghosts, giants, and other dangers, testing his resolve in unexpected ways. Gawain is forced to confront not only powerful adversaries but also his own courage and purpose as he prepares for certain death to prove that he is a true knight and a man of honor.

Based on the 14th-century poem ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,’ the fantasy adventure film is guided by the creative vision and screenplay of David Lowery. ‘The Green Knight’ and ‘The Odyssey’ are quests of self-discovery, featuring mythological imagery and symbolic storytelling. The films include phenomena and creatures beyond human imagination, while also being adventures of complex men battling supernatural forces. It can be watched on Netflix.

Read More: Where Was The Odyssey Filmed?