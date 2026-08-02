12 Movies Like The Wolf of Wall Street on Netflix Right Now

Based on Jordan Belfort’s memoir of the same name, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ is a biographical dark comedy crime film that chronicles the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio). Beginning his career as an ambitious stockbroker on Wall Street in 1987, Jordan eventually becomes the founder of Stratton Oakmont, a brokerage firm that earns enormous wealth by defrauding affluent investors. Alongside his loyal associates, he builds a fortune while embracing a hedonistic life. Despite all the success, his personal relationships and moral compass begin to unravel. Meanwhile, the fraudulent empire he has created attracts the attention of the SEC and the FBI, setting the stage for a relentless federal investigation that threatens to bring down both Jordan and everyone who helped build and grow his business.

Helmed by the venerable Martin Scorsese, the movie is often recognized for its unhinged visuals, adrenaline-fueled character moments, and brutally honest humor. Featured in this list are movies on Netflix, similar to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ that are engaging, chaotic, unpredictable, and layered, while also being grounded in social reality.

12. Ferrari (2023)

‘Ferrari‘ follows automotive entrepreneur and former racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) during one of the most turbulent periods of his life. As his racing company heads towards bankruptcy, Enzo also struggles with the devastating loss of his son and an increasingly strained relationship with his wife, Laura Ferrari (Penélope Cruz). Determined to secure his company’s future and protect his legacy, he places everything on the line by entering the grueling 1957 Mille Miglia, an endurance race across Italy, where both personal and professional stakes reach a breaking point.

Directed by Michael Mann, the sports drama film is based on the biography ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine’ by Brock Yates. While ‘Ferrari’ is far more restrained in tone, it captures the essence of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ by presenting a fascinating portrait of a driven visionary whose relentless ambition comes at a steep personal cost. The films examine how the pursuit of greatness can strain relationships and blur the line between obsession and success. Enjoy it here.

11. Moneyball (2011)

‘Moneyball‘ is the tale of Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) as he searches for a new way to build a competitive baseball team despite severe financial limitations. After losing several star players, Billy rejects conventional scouting methods and partners with Yale graduate Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), who relies on statistical analysis to identify undervalued talent. Together, they assemble an unconventional roster that challenges baseball’s long-standing traditions. When skepticism grows among scouts and resistance emerges within the executives, Billy risks his career to prove that innovation can overcome even the biggest financial disadvantages.

Brought to life by Bennett Miller, the biographical sports drama film is based on Michael Lewis’s book ‘Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game’. Both ‘Moneyball’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ center on unconventional leaders who challenge established industries with bold and numbers-based strategies. The protagonists thrive by rejecting traditional rules and reshaping the game on their own terms, despite the potential risks involved in such endeavors. Access it on Netflix.

10. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Crafted by Shimit Amin, ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ is an Indian comedy-drama film that delves into the experiences of Harpreet Singh Bedi (Ranbir Kapoor), a recent graduate who steps into the competitive world of sales hoping to build a successful career. After joining AYS Computers despite his modest academic record, Harpreet quickly discovers that honesty and integrity are rarely rewarded in the corporate environment. Ridiculed by his colleagues and overlooked by his superiors, he refuses to compromise his principles. Instead, Harpreet joins forces with a group of co-workers to secretly establish the fictitious Rocket Sales Corporation, an unconventional business idea that transforms both his career and his outlook on success.

‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ offer fascinating looks at the world of sales through charismatic protagonists determined to prove themselves. Each film explores ambition, persuasion, and the contrasting paths people pursue in the quest for professional success. Enjoy the Hindi-language movie on Netflix.

9. Jobs (2013)

Based on the life of Steve Jobs, ‘Jobs’ is a biographical drama film that chronicles the rise of one of the most influential entrepreneurs of the modern era. College dropout Steve Jobs (Ashton Kutcher) teams up with his friend Steve Wozniak (Josh Gad) to develop the Apple I and launch Apple Inc. from a garage in 1976. While Apple’s success transforms the technology industry, Jobs earns a reputation as a visionary leader whose uncompromising personality fuels both achievements and growing internal conflicts.

His turbulent leadership leads to further chaos when others question his place in the company. Much like Jordan Belfort in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ Steve Jobs is an intensely driven man who demands absolute commitment from those around him. The narratives are essentially compelling character studies of influential men whose greatest strengths are also their weaknesses. The Joshua Michael Stern directorial is available to stream here.

8. The Gentlemen (2019)

Guy Ritchie steers ‘The Gentlemen,’ which follows Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American entrepreneur who builds one of London’s most profitable marijuana empires. Ready to retire, Mickey decides to sell his business, which he has been operating from the estates of struggling British aristocrats. News of his potential sale draws the attention of ambitious gangsters, wealthy businessmen, and other parties eager to seize control.

What begins as a straightforward business deal soon spirals into a dangerous web of manipulation, double-crosses, and power plays, where trust becomes a liability, and everyone is willing to bend the rules to come out on top. ‘The Gentlemen’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ explore how major business deals become high-stakes contests of manipulation and leverage, while featuring witty dialogue and colorful characters. The British-American action comedy film can be accessed here.

7. The Polka King (2017)

‘The Polka King’ traces the remarkable journey of Pennsylvania entertainer Jan Lewan (Jack Black). A beloved polka performer with a devoted fan base, Jan dreams of expanding his modest success into a thriving business empire. To finance his ambitions, he begins accepting investments from loyal supporters, promising generous returns that initially appear to benefit everyone involved. However, as his extravagant lifestyle grows and his plans fail to keep pace with his promises, the scheme becomes increasingly difficult to sustain. Determined to preserve both his empire and his wife’s aspirations, Jan makes a series of fateful decisions that send his carefully constructed world spiraling toward collapse.

The biographical comedy-drama film from director Maya Forbes is based on the documentary ‘The Man Who Would Be Polka King.’ The movie captures the spirit of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ through its endlessly charismatic central character, whose gift for winning people over hides an increasingly unsustainable business venture. The stories balance outrageous comedy with the consequences of unchecked ambition in the business world. Enjoy it on Netflix.

6. Crypto Boy (2023)

Shaped by the directorial vision of Shady El-Hamus, ‘Crypto Boy’ depicts the experiences of Amir (Shahine El-Hamus), a young delivery worker in Amsterdam Oost who struggles to keep his father Omar’s (Sabri Saad El-Hamus) family restaurant afloat. Frustrated by constant disagreements with his father and feeling unappreciated, Amir has no clear direction in life. His fortunes appear to change after he meets Roy (Minne Koole), a cryptocurrency entrepreneur who introduces him to the fast-moving world of digital finance.

As Amir learns the business and chases success, he is forced to confront the moral compromises and harsh realities hidden beneath the promise of quick wealth. Along the lines of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ the narrative explores the tempting appeal of fast money and charismatic mentorship. The films follow ambitious young men who are drawn into lucrative financial worlds, only to discover that success often comes with difficult moral compromises as well. The Dutch drama film unfolds here.

5. The Laundromat (2019)

‘The Laundromat‘ navigates the life of widow Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep), whose relaxing vacation takes an unexpected turn after she discovers that an insurance policy is fraudulent. Her search for answers leads her to Panama City, where lawyers Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) operate a network of shell companies and offshore accounts for the world’s wealthiest clients. Ellen digs deeper and uncovers a web of tax evasion, bribery, and financial corruption that exposes how the global elite manipulate the system to protect and expand their fortunes.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the comedy-drama film is based on Jake Bernstein’s book ‘Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.’ While ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ shows how fortunes are made through deception, ‘The Laundromat’ explores what happens after the money is earned. The films unmask the machinery of modern finance, exposing the systems that enable the rich and powerful to preserve and multiply their wealth. It is available to watch on Netflix.

4. I Care a Lot (2020)

‘I Care a Lot‘ tells the story of court-appointed guardian Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), who builds a lavish lifestyle by manipulating the legal system to seize control of wealthy elderly people’s assets. The only person who shares a deep personal connection with Marla is her girlfriend Fran (Eiza González). Confident she has found another easy target, Marla sets her sights on Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), a seemingly isolated retiree with substantial wealth. However, her carefully planned scheme runs into turbulence when Jennifer’s ties to a dangerous gangster are revealed. Suddenly caught in a deadly battle of wits, Marla must outmaneuver powerful adversaries to protect herself, her lover, and the money.

Similar to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ the movie sheds light on morally bankrupt protagonists who manipulate flawed systems for personal gain. The witty dark humor, escalating chaos, and adrenaline-fueled moments connect the film on a deeper level. Penned and helmed by J Blakeson, the comedy crime film can be found on Netflix.

3. The Founder (2016)

Inspired by true events, ‘The Founder‘ is a John Lee Hancock directorial that portrays the rise of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman. His fortunes change after he discovers a small but remarkably efficient burger restaurant run by brothers Dick (Nick Offerman) and Mac McDonald (John Carroll Lynch) in the 1950s. Recognizing the potential to transform McDonald’s into a nationwide brand, Ray pushes for rapid expansion through franchising. However, his growing ambition soon puts him at odds with the brothers, whose vision for the business differs sharply from his own.

While the conflict intensifies, Ray’s relentless pursuit of success reshapes both the company and the future of the fast-food industry. ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘The Founder’ examine how relentless ambition can blur the line between vision and obsession. The films are characterized by charismatic businessmen whose hunger for expansion steadily transforms not only their industries but also the people and relationships around them. The drama film is streaming here.

2. BlackBerry (2023)

‘BlackBerry‘ traces the remarkable journey of Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and his longtime friend Douglas Fregin (Matt Johnson). Together, they pursue an ambitious vision to revolutionize communication by creating the world’s first smartphone. Their innovation quickly turns BlackBerry into a global success, placing it ahead of its international rivals. However, rapid expansion and the unforgiving demands of the technology industry soon test both their leadership and their ability to sustain the empire they have built. Director Matt Johnson’s biographical comedy-drama film is loosely inspired by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book ‘Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry.’

The narrative is thematically connected to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ as it is an exhilarating story of outsiders building a business empire from the ground up. Both films capture the excitement of explosive success while revealing the immense pressure that accompanies extraordinary growth and the consequences that follow. You may watch it on Netflix.

1. Pain Hustlers (2023)

Based on Evan Hughes’ book of the same name, ‘Pain Hustlers‘ follows Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), an ambitious single mother searching for a better life for herself and her young daughter. An opportunity at a struggling pharmaceutical start-up allows her to channel her natural sales skills into transforming the company’s fortunes. Even as Liza climbs the corporate ladder, the immoral rewards that accompany success become increasingly difficult to resist, drawing her into a federal criminal conspiracy. At the same time, her evolving professional and personal relationship with Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) further complicates the choices that shape her future.

‘Pain Hustlers’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ depict how seemingly ordinary opportunities evolve into ethical issues. As profits grow, the protagonists in the two films find it increasingly difficult to separate professional achievement from criminal wrongdoing. Shaped by the directorial vision of David Yates, the comedy crime film unfolds here.

Read More: Is The Wolf of Wall Street Based on a True Story?