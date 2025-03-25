20 Best Indian Shows on Amazon Prime Video (March 2025)

Ever since the arrival of OTT platforms, the landscape of Indian TV series has undergone a dramatic transformation. The era of melodramatic soap operas has given way to bold, diverse, and high-quality storytelling, allowing Indian content to stand toe-to-toe with international productions. Among the key players driving this revolution is Prime Video, which has consistently delivered some of the most compelling and groundbreaking Indian shows. To celebrate this shift, we’ve curated a comprehensive list of the best Indian series available on Prime Video—must-watch gems that showcase the evolution of storytelling in India.

20. Tandav (2021)

‘Tandav’ is an engrossing Hindi political thriller that delves into the murky corridors of power, betrayal, and ambition. Set in the heart of Delhi, the show unravels a high-stakes battle for supremacy, where ideologies clash and deception runs deep. With a stellar cast and a screenplay that mirrors real-world political dynamics, the tension simmers throughout. The series masterfully blends power struggles with personal vendettas, making every twist feel impactful. Its narrative thrives on mind games and shifting alliances, keeping the audience engaged. You can watch it here.

19. Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024)

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny‘ is a Hindi spy action thriller that expands the world of espionage established in the original ‘Citadel’ series. Created by Raj & DK, it serves as both a spin-off and a prequel, diving into the untold past of Nadia Sinh’s parents—two spies caught in a whirlwind of love, betrayal, and high-stakes missions. The show blends Bollywood-style action with an emotional core, following Bunny, a stunt double-turned-spy, and Honey, a struggling actress-turned-agent, as they navigate a world of deception, deadly alliances, and shifting loyalties. You can find it here.

18. Vella Raja (2018)

‘Vella Raja’ is a Tamil crime thriller that unfolds within the walls of a rundown lodge, where the lives of criminals, cops, and innocent bystanders collide. At the center of the chaos is a ruthless drug lord whose empire is threatened when a determined police officer sets out to bring him down. As the tension escalates, secrets unravel, and the lodge becomes a battleground for survival. With a fast-paced narrative, gritty action sequences, and layered characters, the series keeps viewers hooked. It’s a gripping blend of crime and suspense, proving that danger often lurks in the most unexpected places. It is available here.

17. GangStars (2018)

‘GangStars’ is a Telugu crime-comedy that blends the world of cinema with the underworld in an unexpected yet entertaining way. The story follows a film producer, a contract killer, and a gangster whose lives collide in a bizarre turn of events, leading to chaos, dark humor, and suspense. What sets the show apart is its quirky treatment of crime, balancing tension with sharp wit. With engaging performances and a fast-paced narrative, it offers a refreshing take on the genre. Stream it online here.

16. Modern Love Chennai (2023)

‘Modern Love Chennai’ is a Tamil anthology series that beautifully explores the many shades of love through heartfelt, intimate stories. Inspired by real-life essays from ‘The New York Times,’ it presents a diverse tapestry of emotions—ranging from first love to heartbreak, longing to self-discovery. Each episode is crafted with sensitivity, bringing out the cultural nuances of Chennai while keeping the essence of universal love alive. With soulful storytelling, mesmerizing visuals, and evocative music, the show feels deeply personal yet widely relatable. You might give it a try here.

15. Sweet Kaaram Coffee (2023)

‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is a Tamil drama that celebrates womanhood, freedom, and self-discovery through a heartwarming road trip. The story follows three women from different generations of the same family who embark on an unplanned journey, breaking away from societal expectations to rediscover themselves. As they navigate new experiences and rekindle lost dreams, their bond evolves in unexpected ways. With its breezy narrative, charming performances, and relatable emotions, the show feels both comforting and empowering. This wholesome show is available here.

14. Kumari Srimathi (2023)

‘Kumari Srimathi‘ is a Telugu comedy-drama that tells an inspiring story of resilience and independence. It follows a determined woman who challenges societal norms to carve out a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated industry. As she embarks on an ambitious journey to start her own business, she faces resistance from her family and society, but her wit and perseverance keep her going. The series blends humor with strong emotional moments, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking. Find this show here.

13. Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020)

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ is a Hindi psychological thriller that dives deep into the complexities of the human mind. The story follows a desperate father who is pushed to extreme lengths when his daughter is kidnapped, setting off a dangerous chain of events. As the mystery unfolds, layers of deception, trauma, and hidden identities come into play, keeping the tension high. The show blends crime, psychology, and emotional depth, making every twist unsettling yet gripping. It is available to stream here.

12. Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie (2022-)

‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’ is a Tamil crime thriller that unravels the haunting mystery behind a young woman’s death. As an obsessed cop dives into the case, he finds himself entangled in a web of rumors, half-truths, and societal perceptions that distort reality. The series doesn’t just focus on solving the crime but also critiques how narratives are shaped by gossip and media sensationalism. With a moody atmosphere, gripping storytelling, and layered performances, it keeps the suspense alive till the very end. It can be streamed here.

11. Suzhal – The Vortex (2022-)

‘Suzhal – The Vortex‘ is a Tamil investigative thriller that seamlessly weaves a missing person case into the cultural backdrop of a small town. What begins as a simple disappearance soon spirals into a labyrinth of secrets, shaking the town’s core beliefs and relationships. The show stands out for its immersive storytelling, where folklore, traditions, and crime collide to create an atmospheric mystery. Every revelation peels back layers of deception, making the suspense gripping till the last moment. With stellar performances and a tightly woven narrative, it’s a masterclass in how regional storytelling can deliver world-class thrillers. Witness this enthralling ride here.

10. Paatal Lok (2020-)

‘Paatal Lok‘ is a Hindi crime thriller that plunges into the darkest corners of society, corruption, and human nature. When a washed-up cop is handed a high-profile assassination case, he finds himself entangled in a world far more sinister than he ever imagined. The investigation takes him deep into the underbelly of crime, politics, and systemic oppression, blurring the lines between good and evil. With razor-sharp writing, gritty realism, and an unflinching portrayal of societal divisions, the show is both hard-hitting and thought-provoking. It is available to stream here.

9. Made In Heaven (2019-)

‘Made in Heaven‘ is a Hindi drama that peels back the glossy façade of big, fat Indian weddings to reveal the chaos, hypocrisy, and secrets lurking underneath. Following two wedding planners navigating the high society of Delhi, the show masterfully intertwines personal struggles with the extravagant weddings they orchestrate. Each episode unpacks themes of class divide, gender norms, and moral dilemmas, making it as thought-provoking as it is visually stunning. The writing is sharp, the performances nuanced, and the storytelling rich with emotional depth. Stream this bold and powerful show here.

8. Farzi (2023-)

‘Farzi‘ is a Hindi crime thriller that blends high-stakes drama with biting social commentary. The story follows a struggling artist who, frustrated with the system, stumbles into the world of counterfeit money—a decision that pulls him into a dangerous game of crime and survival. As he rises through the ranks, a relentless task force hunts him down, setting up an intense cat-and-mouse chase. The series thrives on slick storytelling, sharp dialogues, and morally complex characters, making every moment engaging. This thrilling and fun tale can be experienced here.

7. Mirzapur (2018-)

‘Mirzapur‘ is a Hindi action-crime drama that dives headfirst into the lawless world of power, violence, and family feuds. Set in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, the show revolves around a ruthless crime lord and the ambitious outsiders who challenge his reign, leading to an all-out battle for dominance. Packed with unpredictable twists, intense rivalries, and raw brutality, it captures the essence of small-town gangster politics with unflinching realism. The gritty storytelling, memorable characters, and sharp dialogues make it a gripping watch. It’s a blood-soaked saga where survival comes at a cost, and power is the only currency that matters. You might check it out here.

6. Jubilee (2023)

‘Jubilee‘ is a Hindi period drama that transports viewers to the golden age of Indian cinema, unraveling the glamour, ambition, and betrayals behind the silver screen. Set against the backdrop of post-independence India, it follows the lives of filmmakers, rising stars, and power-hungry studio heads as they navigate love, politics, and personal ambitions in the film industry. The show beautifully recreates the nostalgia of classic Bollywood, blending historical depth with riveting drama. With its breathtaking cinematography, stellar performances, and immersive storytelling, it’s a love letter to cinema itself—both the magic it creates and the shadows it hides. This stunning show is available here.

5. Bandish Bandits (2020-)

‘Bandish Bandits’ is a Hindi musical drama that beautifully bridges the gap between classical and contemporary music. The story follows a disciplined Hindustani classical singer and a free-spirited pop star whose worlds collide, leading to a journey of love, self-discovery, and artistic evolution. As they struggle with family expectations, tradition, and ambition, their music becomes both a battlefield and a unifying force. The series stands out for its soul-stirring soundtrack, stunning performances, and heartfelt narrative that celebrates the richness of Indian music. Experience this beautiful and soulful ride here.

4. Mumbai Diaries (2021- 2023)

‘Mumbai Diaries‘ is a Hindi medical thriller that captures the chaos, courage, and emotional turmoil of doctors and frontline workers during a crisis. Set in a government hospital and during the tragedy of the 26/11 terrorist attacks, the series offers an intense, pulse-pounding look at the medical fraternity as they battle life-and-death situations while dealing with their own fears and moral dilemmas. The show’s gripping narrative, raw performances, and unfiltered realism make it both thrilling and deeply moving. It doesn’t just focus on medical emergencies but also on the resilience of those who stand tall in the face of adversity. A gripping tribute to unsung heroes in the city that never sleeps. This powerful tale can be streamed here.

3. The Family Man (2019-)

‘The Family Man‘ is a Hindi action-thriller that masterfully blends espionage with everyday struggles. At its core is an intelligence officer who juggles the high-stakes world of national security while navigating the challenges of being a husband and father. The show stands out for its razor-sharp writing, gripping action sequences, and dark humor, making it as entertaining as it is intense. With realistic portrayals of geopolitics, morally complex characters, and unpredictable twists, the tension is kept high while never losing its emotional depth. You can witness it here.

2. Aspirants (2021-2023)

‘Aspirants’ is a Hindi drama that beautifully captures the highs and lows of UPSC preparation, weaving together themes of ambition, friendship, and resilience. The story follows three close friends navigating the demanding world of civil services exams while dealing with personal aspirations and struggles. Through its heartfelt storytelling, the series paints a relatable picture of dreams, failures, and the sacrifices required to succeed. With its emotionally resonant moments, well-etched characters, and inspiring undertone, it strikes a chord with anyone who has ever chased a seemingly impossible goal. A deeply human tale about perseverance and the cost of ambition. The inspiring drama can be found here.

1. Panchayat (2020-)

‘Panchayat’ is a heartfelt celebration of rural India, told with humor, warmth, and an authenticity rarely seen on screen. A Hindi-language gem, it follows an urban graduate reluctantly taking up a government job in a remote village, only to find himself entangled in its quirks, politics, and quiet beauty. What makes ‘Panchayat’ truly special is its simplicity—there are no grand twists, no forced drama, just life unfolding in its most organic and endearing form. With lovable characters, witty dialogues, and a soul-soothing narrative, it reminds us that happiness isn’t always found in ambition but sometimes in the most unexpected corners of life. A show that lingers in your heart long after the credits roll. Watch this wholesome drama with your entire family here.

