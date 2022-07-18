10 Best Movies With Nudity on HBO Max Right Now

Throughout the history of cinema, sex and violence have been its two most controversial aspects. The existence of sensor boards worldwide stems from the governments’ desire to control their depiction. Nudity falls under the bigger umbrella of sex. While its presence in both films and TV shows can often be gratuitous, in the hands of a good director, it can serve as a highly effective plot device. And even gratuitous nudity can be used to produce artistic results.

Since its launch in May 2020, HBO Max has experienced a meteoric rise to become one of the most prominent streaming platforms in the US and beyond. Much of its success is the direct result of its library, where one can find virtually any type of film, including the ones with nudity. Here is the list of some of the best of them.

10. Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Although ‘Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction’ is a pale shadow of the original 1992 film, which caused quite a stir when it came out, and has since become one of the most well-known erotic thrillers ever made. The story of the sequel is set predominantly in London. Author and alleged serial killer Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone) is suspected of killing her boyfriend, English football star Kevin Franks. After Scotland Yard begins investigating her, the court instructs psychiatrist Dr. Michael Glass to perform an evaluation. However, just like those who came before, Glass soon falls into the trap that Catherine set for him.

9. Bolero (1984)

‘Bolero’ doesn’t have much to offer besides one key thing: a nude Bo Derek. The filmmakers seem to be aware of what their limitations are. It is not a groundbreaking story. Instead, it focuses on the comedic aspect of the narrative. The plot revolves around Ayre “Mac” MacGillvary (Derek), an orphan heiress living in the 1920s. After graduating from college, she decides to embark on a grand adventure to look for the man who can help her lose her virginity. Following its release, ‘Bolero’ acquired five Golden Raspberry Awards, including for Best Picture.

8. Original Sin (2001)

Starring Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie, ‘Original sin is a criminally underrated film. At the core of the plot is the sizzling chemistry between its two stars. Luis Vargas (Banderas) is a Cuban coffee export house owner who has been exchanging letters with Julia Russell, an American woman based in Delaware. They agree to get married. However, when Julia (Jolie) arrives in Cuba, she doesn’t at all resembles the homely woman from the picture. Julia explains that she hid how she looked because she wanted to find someone who would be not just interested in her appearance. In response, Luis admits that he had lied to her when he wrote to her that he was a clerk at the coffee export house. After the two get married, Luis starts to discover discrepancies in his wife’s story. And then, another woman shows up, claiming to be the sister of the real Julia and accusing Luis’ wife of being an imposter.

7. Hotel Coppelia (2021)

Based on a true story, ‘Hotel Coppelia’ is set against the 1965 Dominican Civil War and the subsequent US invasion. The glory days of the eponymous hotel are long gone. A long time ago, it used to be a hub for nightlife in Santo Domingo. But since the beginning of the war, the hotel, which is also a cabaret, a seaside bar, and a brothel, has gone silent. The narrative of the film predominantly revolves around the sex workers that remained despite the war. Their lives forever change after the American invasion.

6. Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989)

Before the release of ‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!’ in the US, the American film rating agency, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), slapped it with an x rating, which is generally given to pornographic films. This prompted Miramax, the film’s North American distributor, to sue MPAA. In ‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!,’ Banderas portrays Ricky, a psychiatric patient recently released from a facility. He decides to find Marina Osorio, an actress and former porn star, whom he met at the facility when she was there for drug issues. Although they had sex during their encounter, Marina doesn’t recognize him when Ricky appears before her. So, the latter holds Marina against her will and attempts to convince her that he loves her.

5. There Is No I in Threesome (2021)

‘There Is No I in Threesome’ is an unconventional film. At first glance, it appears to be a documentary chronicling a couple’s experience as they navigate the tricky waters of an open relationship. The film feels incredibly intimate and personal, and as an audience, you feel like a voyeur watching these scenes play out. The revelation about what the movie actually comes out toward the end. ‘There Is No I in Threesome’ was initially developed by filmmaker Jan Oliver Lucks and his them-fiancée. Although the project was halted after the relationship ended, Lucks found a way to finish it.

4. Looking: The Movie (2016)

‘Looking’ was originally an HBO series that lasted for two seasons. Although it received much critical praise, its ratings remained consistently low, and HBO ultimately canceled it. ‘Looking : The Movie’ gives the show’s fans a much-needed sense of closure. When the film begins, about a year has passed since the conclusion of the second season. Patrick returns to San Francisco to attend a wedding and find some closure of his own in his relationship with Richie and Kevin.

3. Beach Rats (2017)

Directed by Eliza Hittman, ‘Beach Rats’ revolves around Frankie (Harris Dickinson), a young man living in Brooklyn, and his desire to escape his circumstances. He has a girlfriend but often has secret sex with the older men he meets online. He tries to ensure that these men do not know his girlfriend or one of his friends to avoid the convergence of his two worlds. But when Frankie relocates to a home, it becomes increasingly difficult for him to meet those men for sex and drugs.

2. Gia (1998)

In the biographical drama ‘Gia,’ Jolie delivers one of the best performances of her career. The titular character became one of the first supermodels in the fashion industry. Originally from Philadelphia, Gia moved to New York in pursuit of her dream and did end up getting everything she wanted. She becomes disillusioned with the industry and develops a severe bout of depression. She also starts experimenting with drugs, which further leads her to a darker path.

1. Behind the Candelabra (2013)

A Steven Soderbergh directorial venture, ‘Behind the Candelabra’ chronicles the last decade of the life of the legendary pianist Liberace (Michael Douglas) and his relationship with the young animal trainer, Scott Thorson (Matt Damon). They are introduced to each other by Hollywood producer Bob Black. As the film progresses, it becomes apparent that Liberace wants Scott to become a younger version of himself. ‘Behind the Candelabra,’ is based on the real-life Scott’s 1988 memoir, ‘Behind the Candelabra: My Life with Liberace.’ As it depicts the life of one of the most flamboyant and larger-than-life musicians of all time, ‘Behind the Candelabra’ is decadent, fun, and complex. It is also filled to the brim with a copious amount of nudity.

