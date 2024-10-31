Guy Pearce and Hannah Waddingham’s ‘Mr. Sunny Sky’ Starts Filming in Canary Islands in 2025

Guy Pearce and Hannah Waddingham are set to head to the Fortunate Islands next year! The crime drama film ‘Mr. Sunny Sky’ will start filming on the Canary Islands in 2025. Matt Chambers is at the helm of the movie with his own screenplay. Pearce and Waddingham will star alongside Daniel Ings.

The plot revolves around Leonard Moore, a former pop sensation now performing as a lounge singer in a modest hotel on the Canary Islands. One evening, he crosses paths with Shirley, a fellow wanderer with whom he forms a spontaneous connection. However, her husband presents a threatening presence, and their budding romance tale soon spirals into a saga of suspense, fear, and danger.

Pearce recently starred as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr. in ‘The Brutalist,’ which follows a visionary architect named László Toth and his wife, Erzsébet, who flee post-war Europe in 1947 to start anew in America. The actor also appeared in the crime thriller ‘Inside‘ as Warren Murfett. His latest credits also include ‘The Shrouds’ and ‘Sunrise.’

Waddingham was part of the voice cast of animated features like ‘Krapopolis’ and ‘The Garfield Movie.’ She also took on the role of Gail Meyer in the action movie ‘The Fall Guy.’ The actress is widely recognized for portraying Sofia Marchetti in ‘Sex Education‘ and Rebecca Welton in ‘Ted Lasso.’ She has also appeared in notable crime dramas such as ‘Murder, They Hope’ and ‘Midsomer Murders.’

Ings’s latest performances include Freddy Horniman in ‘The Gentlemen‘ and Ty-Rone in ‘The Marvels.’ His other credits include the drama-fantasy series ‘The Winter King‘ and the coming-of-age drama ‘Sex Education.’ His portfolio encompasses appearances in crime dramas such as ‘The Gold’ and ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’

Matt Chambers is best known for previously directing ‘The Bike Thief,’ starring Alec Secareanu and Anamaria Marinca. He was also part of the crew of several high-profile projects, including ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

The Canary Islands remain a popular filming location for globally renowned projects, including Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ and Netflix’s ‘The Witcher.’

