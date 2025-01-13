Netflix Orders French Police Procedural Series ‘GIGN’

Netflix will deliver an exciting project that explores the inner workings of a French police unit! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the streaming giant has ordered the police procedural series ‘GIGN.’ Principal photography for the show will start in February in Paris, France, and conclude in July. Julien Leclercq, Sylvain Caron, Elsa Vasseur, Victor Lockwood, and Léa Raud penned the screenplays, with Leclercq also on board as the director. Tomer Sisley and Guillaume Gouix will headline the project.

The plot centers on the GIGN, an elite tactical unit of the National Gendarmerie, the oldest police force in France. The GIGN acts in situations involving counterterrorism, intelligence operations, hostage situations, organized crime, and the security given to important members of authority and dangerous zones.

Julien Leclercq is known for directing the 2013 crime thriller film ‘The Informant,’ originally titled ‘Gibraltar,’ and the 2015 action thriller ‘Braqueurs.’ He helmed the action film ‘L’assaut,’ which revolves around the true story of a SWAT team tasked with saving the passengers of a hijacked Air France flight. He is also the co-creator of Netflix’s action crime drama series ‘Ganglands.’ Leclercq’s collaboration with Netflix extends to the action-adventure drama ‘The Wages of Fear,’ which centers on a shady team who must clear up two truckloads of nitroglycerine in a desert to prevent a deadly explosion.

Sylvain Caron is known for writing the crime thriller series ‘Balthazar’ and the mystery series ‘Rivière perdue.’ She recently penned the drama series ‘Erica’ and co-created Netflix’s biographical drama series ‘The Cage,’ which focuses on the struggles of a young fighter trying to make it to the professional scene until he lands an unexpected opportunity out of nowhere.

Sisley gained traction for appearing as Vincent in the French thriller film ‘Sleepless Night’ and Adul Grelio in Adam McKay’s satire ‘Don’t Look Up.’ His other notable performances include Pablo Chacon in the comedy film ‘We’re the Millers‘ and Largo Winch in ‘The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch.’ Gouix is known for playing Jérémie Da Costa in Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Gone for Good‘ and Noah in Epix’s eponymous adaptation of the sci-fi classic ‘War of the Worlds.’

Paris is famous for its rich art, culture, and cinema heritage, steeped in long historical traditions. The city has notably hosted the filming of projects like Paramount+’s ‘Lioness,’ the political drama series ‘The Diplomat,’ and Prime Video’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’

