Queer Eye Season 9: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ not only entertains but also empowers, inspiring viewers to embrace their true selves and make positive changes in their lives. With its incredible cast of experts — known as the “Fab Five“— each episode brings about meaningful transformations, celebrating diversity, kindness, and personal growth. In the ninth season, they continued their mission to uplift and inspire. Their connection with each of the heroes is what made the season so special. It instilled the idea that the series remains as impactful and important as ever and served to remind us that kindness and joy are always worth pursuing.

Paula Nyland is Trying to Build a Presence on YouTube Today

Paula Nyland, a former showgirl, was nominated by her daughters, who felt she had lost her spark. When the Fab Five entered her life, they helped Paula rediscover new meaning, not only in her daily routine but also in the love she shares with her partner, Gregg. Paula is a proud grandmother to two grandsons who are her absolute world. Together with Gregg, she has built a beautiful life in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they’ve been happily together for nearly 15 years. Their dog, Shadow, is a cherished member of the family. In September 2024, she began her YouTube series, ‘Wandering with Paula,’ where she explores different destinations, with her first episodes taking her to Idaho and Utah. Additionally, she and Gregg launched a custom T-shirt printing business in November 2024. It’s clear that Paula is just beginning to embrace all the new adventures life has to offer.

Nicole Owens Has Continued Working as a Notary Public

Originally from Tustin, California, Nicole Owens moved to Las Vegas, Texas, when she was quite young. After being married for 30 years, her husband unexpectedly left, and she later discovered he had been hiding a secret family. Now a single mother to three children—Karina, Alex, and Davi—Nicole received much-needed support from the Fab Five to help her rebuild her life. She has since moved forward with strength and resilience. She works as an Approved Signer for Fidelity National Title, a role she has held since May 2004, specializing in mobile notary services with a focus on loan document signing. She is a resilient woman taking her day one day at a time, and there is nothing more inspiring than that.

John van der Put is Touring With His New Show

John van der Put, better known as Piff The Magic Dragon, is a renowned performer with a unique stage persona. Nominated by his girlfriend and mentors on the show, they felt he often hid behind his character and lacked confidence in his personal life. Currently, in his ninth year of residency at Las Vegas’s Flamingo Hotel and Casino, John has performed at around 3,000 shows. He is engaged to Jade Simone, his longtime partner and showgirl assistant, though the two are still planning their wedding. John is now focusing on his new show, ‘It Cost $60,000 to Clone My Dog, and Now I Need to Make the Money Back,’ and is touring the country with it. He is also dealing with the recent loss of his beloved stage companion, Mr. Piffles, who passed away in November 2024 after 15 years of performing together. This loss has been a difficult experience for John, and he is working through it as he moves forward in his career.

Clyde Gaskins Has Resumed Working as a Poker Dealer

Clyde Gaskins’ life took a transformative turn after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery, prompting his best friend and roommate to invite the Fab Five to help uplift his life. Formerly a Tournament Director and Poker dealer at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, he had to take a break from work due to his health issues. During his sabbatical, he started a YouTube channel where he posts play-by-play commentary, gradually building a collection of videos. In October 2024, he made a triumphant return to the Aria Poker Room, where he had worked for the last four years, receiving a warm and enthusiastic welcome. Now back in his element, he approaches life with a renewed focus on physical fitness and mindful living, feeling more confident and comfortable than ever.

Alexis and Kevin Hasbrouck Are Living Blissfully Surrounded by Family

The Fab Five played a pivotal role in helping Alexis (née Seifert) and Kevin Hasbrouck with their wedding, as the young parents of a one-year-old had a lot on their plates. Alexis’ dream of having her father walk her down the aisle became even more meaningful, given his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and the limited time they had together. The Fab Five supported them in making this moment possible. Since their wedding, Kevin and Alexis have stayed happily married and are now settled in Las Vegas, Nevada. Family remains at the heart of their lives, with celebrations of small moments, holidays, and festivals spent together. A marketing graduate, Alexis has been working as a User Experience Intern at Everi Holdings Inc. since August 2022, and she’s excited about building a successful career in the future.

Jen’ya Reynolds is a Fierce Advocate For Women’s Safety and Protection

Jen’ya Reynold’s daughter, Kemora, saw how hard her mother worked to provide her with a better life and invited the Fab Five to help revamp Jen’ya’s life, giving her a well-deserved boost. She is a survivor of sexual and domestic abuse, and she has dedicated her life to helping other women facing similar struggles. Having worked at women’s shelters, she deeply understands the challenges of homelessness, having experienced it herself. She is currently employed as a Case Manager at The Shade Tree of Las Vegas, an organization dedicated to helping women and children in crisis. In this role, Jen’ya provides support, resources, and advocacy to help women regain stability and independence. She is passionate about her work, knowing she’s making a real difference in the lives of others, and is genuinely happy to be able to serve her community in such a meaningful way.

Chris Prefers to Keep a Low Profile These Days

Chris had been working as the Transportation Manager at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada, a role that consumed much of his time. After the passing of his father, he withdrew into himself, continuing to live in the same house as his father. His sister, concerned about his isolation, reached out to the Fab Five to help him break out of his shell and pursue the things he had always wanted. With their guidance, Chris was able to have an important conversation with his boss about promotion and successfully create a plan for his career advancement within the company. While Chris is a private person who hasn’t shared much about his personal life, the Fab Five’s support helped him open up and begin to thrive. Today, he is most likely making the most of his life and embracing new opportunities.

Billy Allen Has Been Introducing Reading to Children Through His Brand

Billy Allen was nominated by his boss, who believed that while Billy excelled professionally, he needed to focus more on aligning his personal life with his career success. Billy is the Branch Manager at Whitney Library within the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. He holds a Master’s Degree in Library Science from North Carolina Central University and is also an Air Force Veteran. Passionate about inspiring young minds, Billy created 3kingvisions, a brand dedicated to fostering a love of reading in children. As a storyteller at heart, his animated programs use songs and finger-plays to engage children in a fun and interactive way. He has expanded his brand through digital platforms, making his content accessible to a wider audience. He is also available for private bookings to bring his engaging storytelling style to other events.

Sara Ralda is Currently Pursuing Her Degree in Hospitality

Sara Ralda’s mother-in-law saw how hard she worked and wanted to give her the opportunity to revamp and refresh her lifestyle. Sara is currently employed as a Guest Room Assistant at The Mirage, and she has been in the hospitality industry since 2003. As an immigrant from Guatemala, Sara’s life became even more challenging when her husband was deported, leaving her to take care of their daughters on her own. Despite the hardships, she has shown incredible resilience. She is also working towards earning her college degree, hoping to gain the formal education needed to advance in her career and achieve greater progress in her line of work. Her determination and dedication to her family and personal growth are truly inspiring.

Sean Critchfield is a Reputed Acting Teacher and Coach

Sean Critchfield was nominated for the show by his wife, Kate, who felt that he had neglected his own well-being and was in desperate need of someone to remind him that he deserved everything he had worked for. Sean is a multi-talented artist, excelling as an actor, writer, performance poet, educator, and director. Some of his most notable roles include playing Michal in ‘The Pillowman,’ MacDuff in ‘Macbeth,’ and King Arthur in ‘Tournament of Kings’ at the Excalibur Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Beyond acting, he is a dedicated director and teacher, having taught theater at both high school and college levels. He also offers private coaching and workshops across the country. His passion for the arts and his commitment to helping others grow creatively showcase his diverse talents and commitment to his craft.

Read More: Jeremiah Brent: Who is His Husband? Does He Have Kids?