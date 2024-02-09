Raël: The Last Prophet: Where Are the Raelians Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Raël: The Alien Prophet’ bringing attention to Raëlism (or the International Raëlian Movement) as the largest UFO religion in this world, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, it comprises not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews with its founder-leader Raël, his critics, and his followers alike to really shine a light upon whether this sect is a cult or not. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the latter, aka the Raëlians to have featured in this original production — with a specific focus on their current standing — we’ve got the details for you.

Brigitte Boisselier is Based in Mexico

Although Brigitte has faced a lot of personal as well as public backlash over the past few decades owing to her executive involvement in Raëlism, she hasn’t once wavered from her belief system. She initially lost custody of her two children, her Chemistry Ph.D. was essentially deemed moot in her native France, and her credibility worldwide came into question when she claimed she’d successfully achieved human cloning (without proof) while serving as Director at Cloined, but she still holds her head high. In fact, today, this Isla Espíritu Santo, Mexico, resident continues to proudly identify as a Raëlian plus is seemingly dedicated to combating female genital mutilation through another sect-established organization, Clitoraid.

Jean-Pierre Saulnier is Still Committed to Raëlism

It was back in 1994 that Jean-Pierre joined Raël’s movement following an extraterrestrial encounter himself while on his way from Metz to Vigy in Moselle, only to never doubt any aspect of their work. That’s because, in his own words, the new practices he began undertaking upon becoming a member of this sect soon made him a much better, calmer, kinder, plus loving individual to his loved ones and strangers alike. Therefore, of course, he remains active, is currently serving as Coordinator at the International du Mouvement Pour le Paradisme, President at Foundation GGG-GGF, and Raëlian Guide within the organization, all the doing his best to share their principles in his own too.

Philippe Levaux is a True Raëlism Devotee

Despite the fact Philippe’s introduction to the International Raëlian Movement was rather conventional back in 1976 — through Raël’s 1974 book ‘Le Livre Qui Dit La Verité’ (‘The Book that Tells the Truth’) — he made himself stand out as an early as well as loyal adapter. The truth is his curiosity had initially driven him to this cause, just for it to then become utter dedication following the realization that maybe Raël had in fact encountered an extraterrestrial race called Elohim who’d created humanity as a part of their scientific experiment. So yes, this Belgian native is now settled in Paris, France, from where he serves as a Guide for newcomers in Raëlism while also doing his best to maintain the organization’s local public standing as a high-ranking executive.

Damien Marsic Left Raëlism For Good in 2016

If there’s just one way we can ever describe Damien, it would have to be as a man of integrity considering unverified claims of human cloning are what gradually drove him to step away from this religion. He’d actually found himself becoming a member in 1983 following a period of personal lack of direction, yet he was then able to find his calling in biotechnology as well as DNA analysis while also propagating the principles of this movement.

Damien hence wholeheartedly served at Cloined alongside Brigitte Boisselier, only to have since asserted they weren’t even close to success when she announced the birth of a clone baby at the behest of their leader in 2002. So the next 14 years were admittedly mentally draining for him, that is, until he knew he couldn’t stick by such a lie for longer without affecting his own long-term well-being, leading him to leave in favor of some stability in Suzhou, China. And from what we can tell, he resides in this wondrous city alongside his wife plus toddler daughter to this day, meaning this Chief Scientific Officer at Maibo Biotech and AAV Capsid Engineer is now a proud family man.

Pierre Gary is a Leader in His Own Right Within Raëlism

With Pierre having been a part of the International Raëlian Movement since its early days — he’d joined in 1976 — he played a significant role in the way this organization expanded across the globe. In fact, he even held the title of administrator for years, indicating he handled a range of responsibilities spanning everything from coordinating events to overseeing daily operations to managing internal dialogues. It thus comes as no surprise his remarkable efforts were soon recognized, and now he heads the entire International Arm of this global establishment, making him accountable for several subsects.

Nadine Gary is Still a Proud Raëlian

While it’s true 1981 joinee Nadine wanted to be one of the Order of Angels when it was first established in 1998 to be an Elohim consort upon their alleged return to earth, she couldn’t because she wasn’t young enough. That’s when she decided to make herself professionally useful in other ways, including as a global Public Relations specialist — she actually handled almost everything around the 2002 human cloning announcement. She has hence seemingly decided to stick to this field within the community itself — a Raëlian PR manager — enabling her to travel extensively, meet countless like-minded individuals, spread their message, plus enjoy significant conversations with leaders.

Nicole Bertrand is As Active in Raëlism as Ever

Although it was back in 1978 that Nicole decided to follow Raël in his relatively new UFO-based religion, she apparently never really desired to climb up the ladder to be an executive. Therefore, despite the fact she has managed to gradually make a name for herself within their close-knit society, the only real title she admittedly holds to this day is Raëlian and proud. It’s apparently all she has ever known, especially as her sole educational qualification that has been uncovered is from the Raelian Happiness Academy, where this first adherent was taught to spread their message and be a loyal follower.

Dominique Saint-Hilaire Left Raëlism in the Early 2000s

If we’re being honest, Dominique and Nadine are on the opposite ends of a spectrum, with the former being a member of the Order of Angels but then absolutely hating as it made it feel like a glorified sex slave. She thus decided to cut all ties with the organization in the early 2000s, only to then publicly accuse its founder-leader Raël of being sex-crazed, a swindler, and a con artist thriving in tax evasion. However, as she had no concrete evidence to back up her assertions, a French court found her guilty of defamation, just to not give her any sentence or order for compensation owing to the sheer sincerity behind her words. And as for her current standing, this French native now resides in Soldano, Italy, as an English literature graduate.

Yves Boni Considers Himself the African Raëlian Prophet

Although it was back in 1995 that Yves became a member of Raëlism, he took up its practices and principles with such ease he quickly rose to the top to now be guiding newcomers in his sect. He hasn’t officially been named a successor or anyone to hold significant sway on the international aspect of this movement, yet he does handle the entirety of Africa. In other words, his moniker of African Raëlian Prophet seems extremely fitting.

