RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by RuPaul, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ is a beloved reality show that gives drag artists from across the country a chance to truly show their mettle. The series premiered in 2009 on Logo though its latest episodes have been released on MTV. Each installment of the competition is a treat on its own, and season 10, which was released in 2018 on VH1, is certainly no different. If you, too, are one of the fans of this particular iteration and are eager to get your update about your favorite artist, worry not because we have your back!

Where is Aquaria Now?

Fittingly, we are starting with the season 10 winner Giovanni L. Palandrani, AKA Aquaria. Following her victory, the artist appeared in various musical productions and was even featured briefly in future iterations of the drag competition. In 2020, she even won the Shorty Award for the Best in Fashion category. Based in New York City, New York, Aquaria also works as a model and has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Where is Eureka Now?

Having participated in the previous installment of the show, Eureka D. Huggard/Eureka O’Hara bagged the runner-up position in season 10. As of writing, she is one of the hosts of ‘We’re Here‘ alongside Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela. In fact, she used the show’s public platform in the finale of its third season to come out as a trans woman. The love showered upon Eureka has certainly bolstered her heart, and the artist is always happy to celebrate every reward that comes her way.

Where is Kameron Michaels Now?

Runner-up Dane Young, AKA Kameron Michaels, ended up returning for a singular episode in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ season 6 as a Lip Sync Assassin. Along with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, she is presently one of the hosts of ‘Gay Sex Ed.’ The reality TV star is also known for modeling and has more than 941 thousand Instagram followers, with each photo creating a wave of excitement among the fans.

Where is Asia O’Hara Now?

Antwan Mason Lee, more popularly known as Asia O’Hara, has appeared in shows like ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue.’ The star is primarily active in the world of pageants, having won titles like Miss Gay America 2016. She also took part in “Black Girl Magic” in 2018, followed by the 2019 tour “Werq the World.” Presently, she is the proud owner of The Dragon Lady Earring Company, a jewelry brand with stunningly sparkling accessories. Happily married, the artist continues to perform at various events in drag and is always delighted to entertain fans.

Where is Miz Cracker Now?

Primarily known as Miz Cracker, Maxwell Elias Heller decided to take part in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5, following the fifth-place finish in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10. The second attempt saw Miz claiming the title of the runner-up. She became the star of her show titled ‘Miz Cracker: Here I Stand’ in 2022. Based in New York City, the drag performer is also a comedian and writer who enjoys educating others on drag via lectures at top universities. Additionally, she often writes for publications Slate, ArtForum, Vice, and GQ, along with creating content for YouTube and going on tours to perform. The artist also has her own podcast called “She’s a Woman.”

Where is Monét X Change Now?

Quite popularly known as Monét X Change, Kevin Akeem Bertin is a celebrated drag artist who has continued to create waves in the industry. She returned to participate in season 4 of ‘ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and won the competition alongside Trinity the Tuck. In fact, she decided to also compete in the seventh iteration of the show as well and was declared the runner-up. Presently, she is one of the co-hosts of “Sibling Rivalry,” a podcast that also stars Bob the Drag Queen as a host. In fact, the two won the 2023 Queerty Award for their work in the same. Apart from the world of television, Monét is a celebrated musician who has released multiple singles over the years, much to the joy of her fans.

Where is The Vixen Now?

Up next, we have Anthony Taylor, or The Vixen, who is well-known for establishing “Black Girl Magic,” a drag event solely for African-American artists. She is also active in the music industry, releasing her debut album, “Commercial Break,” in 2020. Vixen’s work in the world of drag, especially when it comes to encouraging African-American queens to show off their talent, has earned the reality TV star much respect from others.

Where is Monique Heart Now?

Kevin Leandrew Richardson, whom you may have known in the drag competition series as Monique Heart, now goes by Mo Heart. The artist took part in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 4 but narrowly missed out on being part of the top 2. Similarly, she competed in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World’ and was of the runner-ups of the same. Over the years, Mo has appeared in shows like ‘AJ and the Queen,’ ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,’ and ‘Trixie Motel.’ Based in Palm Springs, California, she is also a musician who has worked on multiple projects in the industry. Presently, she is one of the hosts of ‘The Walk In,’ an Amazon Music web series.

Where is Blair St. Clair Now?

Let’s now talk about Blair St. Clair, who ended up participating in the fifth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ finishing in fourth place. Over the years, Blair has released two different albums, with “Call My Life,” which ended up reaching the top position on the US Billboard chart for Dance/Electronic Albums. The musician is also gifted in the arts of acting and dancing and is currently presented by McDonald Selznick Associates.

Where is Mayhem Miller Now?

Following her participation in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10, Dequan Johnson, who goes by the name Mayhem Miller, ended up participating in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5 and bagged the seventh position. She was also seen in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular’ and Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ Credited as Dequan Johnson, she was also a creative consultant for ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.’

Where is Dusty Ray Bottoms Now?

Dustin Rayburn, whom you may probably know as Dusty Ray Bottoms, recently entered the world of documentary-making by sharing their experience with conversion therapy in ‘Conversion,’ a movie directed by Zach Meiners. Their own past has led the artist to take an active role in speaking up against the practice. Presently, Dusty is one of the board members of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, which works to safeguard the kids within the state of Kentucky from conversion therapy. Dusty is also quite active as a drag performer and is affiliated with Take 3 Talent Agency.

Where is Yuhua Hamasaki Now?

Yuhua Ou, AKA Yuhua Hamasaki, is a beloved drag artist of Chinese ethnicity who is presently based in New York City. They were also a part of ‘Shade: Queens of NYC’ following their appearance in season 10 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Yuhua is quite an active content creator whose posts on various social media platforms never fail to generate amusement for the viewers. Additionally, their work as a drag performer is also appreciated by their admirers.

Where is Kalorie Karbdashian Williams Now?

Let’s talk about Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, who chose the name due to her admiration of the Kardashians, opting to consider herself a “wicked stepsister” of the clan. Presently, she is quite an active drag performer who takes delight in entertaining her fans with her skills on the stage. Kalorie is also quite a content creator who posts a variety of videos on platforms like Instagram.

Where is Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Now?

We are pretty excited to talk about José Luis Cancel, who goes by the names Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Miss Vanjie, or Vanjie. The artist actually returned in the eleventh season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ and ended up finishing in fifth place in the competition. Since then, Vanessa has appeared in shows like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ ‘RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner,’ among others. She was also one of the finalists in ‘All Star Shore‘ and debuted as the host of ‘Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love’ in 2022.

