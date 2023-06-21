RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9: Where Are They Now?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ is an iconic drag competition show that premiered in 2009, though its latest episodes have aired on MTV. Hosted by RuPaul, the reality series is well-known for featuring some of the most talented artists from the field who are always ready to show the world precisely what they are capable of. The show’s ninth season, which was released in 2017 on VH1, allowed 14 participants to try their luck at claiming the title of winner, and many of them made good use of the opportunity to create an impressive fanbase. If you are curious about the current whereabouts of your favorites from season 9, worry not because we have your back!

Where is Sasha Velour Now?

The winner of this particular season of the drag series was none other than Alexander Steinberg, AKA Sasha Velour, from Brooklyn, New York. Following their reality TV appearance, Sasha has been creating waves in the world of theatre as well as literature. In January 2019, they launched their solo-theatre show called ‘Smoke & Mirrors,’ which has received much praise and fame from the public since then. On April 4, 2023, Sasha launched their first book, ‘The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag,’ which talks about the history of drag culture and what the art form means in the contemporary world. Their relationship with Johnny Velour has been going on for nearly ten years, and we certainly wish the couple the very best for the future.

Where is Peppermint Now?

Runner-up Miss Peppermint, who was primarily referred to by her last name in the show, has established herself as a crucial part of the entertainment world. In 2020, she made her debut as the host of ‘Translation,’ prior to which she also briefly appeared in projects like ‘Hey Qween,’ ‘I Am Jazz,’ and ‘Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts.‘ Additionally, the artist has been a part of multiple web series, music videos, and theatre productions over the years. Her role as Pythio in ‘Head Over Heels’ made her the first out trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway.

Where is Shea Couleé Now?

Let’s now talk about Jaren Kyei Merrell, AKA Shea Couleé, who actually won the fifth iteration of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ and participated in the seventh season of the same once again. She also hosts “It’s Giving Fashion,” a Sony podcast. In 2022, it was also revealed that the drag artist will be part of MCU’s ‘Ironheart.’ Over the years, Shea has also been a part of multiple musical projects and released several singles of her own. Needless to say, the reality TV star is thriving in her career as an entertainer, actor, musician, and content creator.

Where is Trinity Taylor Now?

Up next, we have Ryan A. Taylor, AKA Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor, who also decided to reenter the franchise through ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and ended up winning in season 4 of the mentioned series alongside Monét X Change. Similar to Shea, she was in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 7, bagging the third position. Some other notable projects you may have seen the star include ‘Drag Me to Dinner,’ and ‘Love for the Arts,’ serving as the host for the latter.

Where is Alexis Michelle Now?

Alexander Michaels, more popularly known as Alexis Michelle, has become a critical part of TLC’s ‘Dragnificent!‘ in which they serve as the makeup and body image expert. Additionally, they came back to participate in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 8, which, as of writing, has yet to finish though Alexis has undoubtedly given an impressive performance given their assured position as a top 5 participant. The artist has worked on several musical projects over the years and is presently affiliated with Broadway Records.

Where is Nina Bo’nina Brown Now?

Bagging the sixth position in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 9, we have Pierre Leverne Dease, whom you might better know as Nina Bo’nina Brown. The star appeared in a single episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ and has been a part of several web series over the years. Besides being an active Instagram content creator, Nina is also active on Twitch and YouTube. In 2021, The reality TV star received some backlash due to her comments about Gottmik, which many perceived as transphobic, though Nina denied the accusations.

Where is Valentina Now?

Fan favorite James Andrew Leyva, AKA Valentina, decided to enter the fourth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and bagged the seventh position in the same. Given her fabulous work in the field of drag and the Mexican entertainment industry, it is no wonder that she was chosen as one of the hosts of ‘Drag Race México.’ She can also be seen in ‘La Casa de las Flores’ and was part of seasons one and three of ‘Drag Race España.’ Affiliated with Zodiac Entertainment, Valentina is also a proud ambassador of The Trevor Project México and Gobierno de Jalisco.

Where is Farrah Moan Now?

More popularly known as Farrah Moan, Cameron Clayton went on to participate in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 4, achieving overall 9th place in the competition. Based in Los Angeles, California, Farrah is quite active in the entertainment industry and has appeared in different productions over the years. With over 869 thousand Instagram followers, her continued fame among the general public is certainly beyond doubt.

Where is Aja Now?

Venus Nadya Oshun, AKA Aja LaBeija, is making waves in the music industry, having released various singles, albums, and extended plays over the years. The recent unveiling of “Vulture Queen” from her album “F3MQUEENRAGE” has certainly been well received by her fans. Aja was also one of the participants in ‘ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 3 and even appeared as a Lip Sync Assassin in the eighth iteration of the show. The artist came out as a trans woman in December 2021. Apart from her musical work, she is also a content creator on OnlyFans.

Where is Cynthia Lee Fontaine Now?

Season 8 Miss Congeniality Carlos Díaz Hernández, AKA Cynthia Lee Fontaine, went on to once again show the world what she was capable of by making a comeback in the second episode of the ninth iteration of the show and bagging the tenth position. She went on to star in ‘Hey Qween!’ and was recently seen in ‘Vai na Fé,’ a Brazilian telenovela. On a more personal note, the artist recently celebrated the competition of four years of relationship with partner Armando Barrientos.

Where is Eureka Now?

Let’s now talk about Eureka D. Huggard, whom you might better know as Eureka O’Hara or simply Eureka! The artist is presently one of the hosts of ‘We’re Here‘ and even bagged the position of runner-up in season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’ The drag artist recently came out as a trans in the season 3 finale of ‘We’re Here’ and has received immense support from her fans through the whole process.

Where is Charlie Hides Now?

Over the years, Charlie Hides has accumulated much fame for his work as a drag artist, impersonator, and comedian. The reality TV star continues to be the lead performer at various events across the United Kingdom and has a YouTube subscriber count of over 98 thousand. His Instagram following is equally impressive, with a number north of 144 thousand.

Where is Kimora Blac Now?

Going by the name of Kimora Blac, Von Nguyen has appeared in various other reality shows apart from the ninth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ This includes ehr brief appearances in beloved productions like ‘The Trixie & Katya Show,’ ‘Botched,’ and ‘The Talk.’ Presently, she works as a model with more than 332 thousand Instagram followers. Her fame has allowed her to partner with various brands whose products you can see the reality TV star actively promoting through social media.

Where is Jaymes Mansfield Now?

We are also quite excited to talk about James Jeffrey Wirth, AKA Jaymes Mansfield, who earned much praise for her portrayal of Delia Von Whitewoman in ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.’ Recently, the star was seen as one of the participants in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 8 but was eliminated after reaching the top 7. Her YouTube channel is certainly flourishing, with over 189 thousand subscribers, while her Instagram boasts a following of more than 238 thousand.

