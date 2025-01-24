Severance: Is Leonora Lake a Real Apartment Complex?

In Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Severance,’ Irving Bailiff lives in Leonora Lake, an apartment complex located in the town of Kier, PE. The complex is seemingly named after Leonora Eagan, the great-granddaughter of Lumon Industries’ founder, Kier Eagan, and the seventh CEO of the company. The building is presented as an isolated establishment with little happening in and around it, mirroring Irving’s loneliness. The establishment is also featured in the second episode of the second season, which sheds more light on the severed employee’s life as an outie. Since the way Leonora Lake is presented in the show is intriguing, it is guaranteed to leave an impression on viewers!

A Real Apartment Complex in New York Doubles For Leonora Lake

Leonora Lake is a fictional apartment complex created by creator Dan Erickson and his writers for ‘Severance.’ However, the production department of the series utilized an actual establishment in the state of New York to present it as Irving’s apartment building. This complex is Waterfront at the Strand Apartments, which is located at 111 Hudson Valley Landing in the city of Kingston in Ulster County. While Leonora Lake may seem like an isolated building complex, the waterfront at the Strand is really the polar opposite of it. As the name suggests, it is located in Kingston’s scenic, historic waterfront district with access to the Rondout Creek, a tributary of the Hudson River.

To create the town of Kier, Ben Stiller, the lead director, and his team relied heavily on Ulster County, which explains why Waterfront at the Strand Apartments was chosen as a prominent filming location. The establishment is located only twenty-five miles away from Phoenicia Diner, which doubles for Pip’s Bar & Grille, another landmark in Kier. Kingston–Port Ewen Suspension Bridge, also known as Wurts Street Bridge, is also featured in the series, and it is only less than half a mile away from the apartment complex. Using these local landmarks, all situated in quaint regions of New York, away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Stiller and his directors succeeded in presenting Kier as an isolated setting.

Irving is placed in a humongous apartment complex instead of a house, like in the case of Mark, to explore his loneliness. While the latter is surrounded by the family of his sister, Devon, the former is isolated in a big complex. This factor is integral to the storyline that concerns Irving and Burt Goodman. In the first season finale, the severed data refiner tries to track down the retired Lumon employee to overcome this loneliness. After the failed attempt to reunite with his innie’s partner, he returns to Leonora Lake and the loneliness that awaits him at his apartment.

