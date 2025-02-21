Severance Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Attila

The sixth episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Severance,’ titled ‘Attila,’ revolves around the progression of Mark Scout’s reintegration process to make him an unsevered individual. He continues to collaborate with Asal Reghabi to learn the current whereabouts of Gemma/Ms. Casey, his wife. Meanwhile, the protagonist’s innie solidifies his relationship with Helly R. as they come to terms with the actions of Helena Eagan. Interesting developments unravel in the lives of Dylan George and Irving Bailiff, who are unaware of their colleague’s efforts to combine his two lives, which have severe consequences! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mark S. and Helly R. Strengthen Their Relationship With Intimacy

‘Attila’ begins with Mark Scout’s outie and Asal Reghabi discussing Gemma’s existence. He explains to her how he saw the latter in a mysterious hallway, referring to the severed floor. The data refiner is well aware that he is in the “bargaining” phase of doing anything and everything to reunite with his wife. Back in the headquarters of Lumon Industries, Dylan G. reveals to Mark and Helly that he encountered a note that features the illustration of an ambiguous hallway that goes only down. He also adds that the note contained directions to reach the place. Helly is excited about exploring the elevator, but Dylan expresses his lack of enthusiasm.

As the three data refiners discuss the matter, Mark remembers the living conditions of his outie. Despite these “visions,” he tries to make amends with Helly by confessing to having sex with her outie during the Outdoor Retreat Team-Building Occurrence (ORTBO) at Woe’s Hollow. The revelation leaves her speechless. After giving it much thought, she tells her companion that she wants to experience the same thing Helena experienced during the outdoor retreat. Helly leads Mark to an unoccupied room on the severed floor, holding hands, and they have sex like two young adults. After sharing intimacy, Helly asks him to compare his experience with her and her outie, only for him to kiss her without uttering a word.

While kissing Helly, Mark bleeds through his nose. They inform the bleeding to the mysterious Miss Huang, who is in charge of the severed floor when Seth Milchick is busy. After the latter’s performance review, the floor supervisor subtly warns his deputy not to meddle with his affairs for her own good. Upon delegating his responsibilities, Milchick turns his attention towards becoming a better employee in the eyes of his superiors by going through their feedback. While Miss Huang treats Mark’s bleeding, his mind sees visions of his innie’s life. His outie remembers the same after a gap, as explained by Reghabi.

Dylan and Irving’s Lives Turn Around Because of Consequential Meetings

While Mark and Helly strengthen their togetherness, Dylan G. meets his wife, Gretchen George. The severed man’s innie is sad that his outie gets to spend all his time with her while he remains locked up in the Lumon headquarters. Even though both the innie and the outie are within the same person, the husband and wife fail to approach both identities as parts of a single individual. The data refiner asks Gretchen whether he can hug her before she leaves, only for their embrace to ignite sparks of intimacy. They share a long kiss before the time allocated for them concludes.

Later the same day, Dylan’s outie asks Gretchen about the latter’s meeting with his innie without any knowledge concerning it. The wife lies that the meeting was canceled and that she didn’t go to his workplace. Her words indicate that she wants to keep her growing feelings for his innie a secret from his outie. Meanwhile, Irving shows up at Burt Goodman and Cecil Fields’ house for dinner with a bottle of wine. The latter welcomes their guest to the occasion, and he soon reveals that he wishes to know more about the nature of the data refiner’s relationship with Burt, his “Attila,” a word that has roots in Hungarian culture and means “father.”

Fields wants to know whether Irving and Burt had sex while they were working together, only not to receive a proper answer. He also mentions that his partner had worked on the severed floor for twenty years, which leaves the data refiner surprised since the same was opened only twelve years ago. Even though Burt adds that Fields meant ten years, he is not really convincing. At the end of the dinner, Irving expresses his wish to meet Burt again, especially without Fields’ presence. While this dinner is progressing, Mr. Drummond conducts a search in the former military officer’s apartment and encounters a list of severed employees, which reveals his investigations into the workings of Lumon.

Mark’s Reintegration Process Leaves Him Unresponsive

After dealing with flashes of memories or recollections at work, Mark returns to Reghabi to continue working on the reintegration process. However, he soon becomes tired of it because she fails to generate satisfactory results quickly. He storms off from the place and ends up in a Chinese restaurant called Zufu. While having dinner, he notices Helena Eagan sitting on a nearby seat. She then comes over to his table and introduces herself. She apologizes for what happened during the overtime contingency protocol and expresses her desire to learn more about the events that occurred that night.

Mark carefully and cleverly does not mention anything significant to Helena to keep her in the dark about his life beyond the walls of Lumon Industries. She also expresses her sympathies after mentioning Gemma’s apparent and untimely death. The Eagan woman even invites Mark to a meeting with her father, Jame Eagan, Lumon’s current CEO and the mastermind behind the severance protocol. None of these actions reduce his anger towards her. He eventually leaves the restaurant in a hurry and moves ahead with his reintegration efforts. Reghabi floods the cyber-organism that is responsible for the implementation of severance with a chemical.

After the process is complete, Reghabi asks Mark to stay still until he recovers properly. However, Devon unexpectedly drops by her brother’s house, forcing him to let her in. As she talks about ways to learn more about Gemma, her sibling loses consciousness and falls to the floor, with foam coming out of his mouth.

