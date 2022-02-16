7 Shows like Fishbowl Wives You Must See

Created by Miyako Koshikawa, Tomomi Matoba, and Fumi Tsubota from the titular manga series by Ryo Kurosawa, ‘Fishbowl Wives’ is a Japanese-original romance drama series with a lot of adultery and nudity. Six wives stay in a tower condo – all committed to marital relationships. However, all try to add spice to their lives and break away from their ordinary lives, engaging in extramarital affairs. In the end, some find new romance, and some rekindle the feelings for their partners. On the other hand, some take the quickest escape route of infidelity. The female-centric series encounters themes such as adultery, empowerment, and family – while the persistent allegory of the goldfish keeps the drama alive. If you want to see more shows like this one, we have a few recommendations at hand. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Fishbowl Wives’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Dark Desire (2019-2022)

Created by Leticia López Margalli, ‘Dark Desire’ (Spanish ‘Oscuro Deseo’) is an erotic thriller telenovela with slow-burning passion. The series revolves around psychology professor Alma Solares, who gets plunged into a conspiracy after meeting with hunk Dario Guerra. Alma falls in love with him, only to discover his dark past and present discontents. When it comes to making shows about adultery and stolen identities, the tried-and-tested formula of telenovelas is often unbeatable. If you are looking for shows with nudity and scandal, following ‘Kickbowl Wives,’ this explicit series is where you should put your money.

6. True Blood (2008 – 2014)

Alan Ball created the scintillating fantasy horror series ‘True Blood’ for HBO. After the eruption of ‘Game of Thrones,’ it is no secret that HBO shows conceal a lot of nudity. Based on the book ‘Living Dead in Dallas’ by Charlaine Harris, this show ups the ante by reviving vampires out of their coffins. In the small town of Bon Temps in Louisiana lives Sookie Stackhouse. While an ordinary barmaid, she has a supernatural gift of reading people’s minds. Her life changes forever when civil-era vampires Bill and Eric come back to life. This series is an excellent choice if you want to stick to the theme of forbidden romance following ‘Fishbowl Wives’ but seek to veer towards the supernatural.

5. Sex and The City (1998-2004)

Ideated by Darren Star for HBO, ‘Sex and the City’ is a romantic comedy-drama series with many sexual shenanigans and misadventures to enamor the audiences. The story is based on the newspaper column of the same name written by Candace Bushnell. In turn, it follows fictional columnist Carrie Bradshaw in her work-related adventures. As a relationship-advice columnist, it is her job to have a spiced-up sex and love life. However, the series achieves its dynamic force by showcasing the tight-knit bond between the four central characters, Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte. If you are looking for another cougar show following ‘Fishbowl Wives,’ this is a classic series you should check out by all means.

4. Skins (2011)

Created by Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain and based on the original British series of the same name, provocative and relentless teen romance comedy-drama ‘Skins’ revolutionized the genre in many ways. The story follows a group of Baltimore-based teenagers. These romping kids bone their ways through the final two years of high school. The writing team and cast ensemble include fresh talents, much like its UK predecessor. Unfortunately, the show gave rise to controversy about child pornography, although it strikes the perfect sweet spot as a guilty pleasure series due to its visceral fantasy elements. If you are looking for a similar tone of promiscuity as ‘Kickbowl Wives’ but want something more Generation Alpha friendly, this is a series that you must add to your bucket list.

3. Bodyguard (2018-)

Envisioned by Jed Mercurio, ‘Bodyguard’ is a political thriller series with the best of all worlds. In the mix, it has terrorism, political turmoil, a shady central character, some past trauma, and an unlikely love-hate story. War veteran David Budd returns from Afghanistan and seeks a job in the police. He lands in the Royalty and Specialist Protection branch and gets the duty of protecting the home secretary, Julia Montague. Her assistants call her ‘the sociopath,’ and she wants to invest in invasive surveillance strategies. While torn between duty and belief, David recollects his service in Afghanistan. If you are looking for similar sexy shows following ‘Kickbowl Wives’ but want to up the ante with a story of political intrigue, this is the perfect match for you.

2. GLOW (2017-2019)

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, ‘GLOW’ is a sports comedy-drama series that packs a celebratory punch in the face of raging patriarchy. The period piece transports the viewers to Los Angeles in the 1980s. The story chronicles the entwined personal and professional lives of the wrestlers in an all-female wrestling organization. In sharp contrast to other shows in this genre segment, this series attempts to give voice and agency to its strong female characters. If you are looking for another series that depicts a strong female presence following ‘Fishbowl Wives,’ this show is a fine choice.

1. Scenes from a Marriage (2021)

Oscar Issac and Jessica Chastain do not team up every day to rear an HBO drama. And for the sole reason, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ deserves a watch. Hagai Levi created and wrote the series from the 1973 classic miniseries by Ingmar Bergman. You must know it is a complicated watch if you have seen the earlier limited series. A marriage is falling apart. On the other hand, people fall in and out of love, paving the path for a bittersweet drama. If themes like adultery and committed relationships intrigue you following ‘Fishbowl Wives,’ this sleek retelling of a classic miniseries demands a closer watch.

