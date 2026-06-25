10 Shows Like How I Met Your Mother on Netflix Right Now

‘How I Met Your Mother’ centers on Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) recounting to his children the long and heartwarming story of how he eventually meets their mother. Told through a series of flashbacks, the narrative revisits Ted’s years in NYC as he searches for lasting love while building a career as an architect. At the heart of his story is a group of close friends who shape his journey. The group includes his lifelong best friends Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) and Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), the charming Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), and Canadian journalist Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders). As Ted’s search for the one true love of his life unfolds over the years, the group navigates romance, friendship, career ambitions, and life’s unexpected twists.

Together, their shared experiences gradually lead Ted toward the moment that changes his life forever. Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, the CBS sitcom is often considered a classic offering in the genre. These shows, similar to ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ streaming on Netflix, explore the intricacies of friendships, romances, and the magical charm of life, along with heartwarming, chaotic, and unpredictable special moments.

10. The Four Seasons (2025-)

‘The Four Seasons’ is a comedy-drama series adapted from the film of the same name. The story follows three longtime couples, including Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani). Their close friendship is tested over the course of four seasonal vacations. The friends’ annual tradition of taking a holiday break takes an unexpected turn when one couple announces they are separating. The news shocks the group, and the situation becomes even more complicated when one of the husbands introduces a much younger partner.

As each vacation brings new conversations, buried emotions begin to surface, forcing the friends to reevaluate their longtime bonds. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield helm this deep and engaging saga. While ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is a more lighthearted take on relationships and the factors that shape them over a period of time, ‘The Four Seasons’ is a more conversational and philosophical approach to these questions. Enjoy the show here.

9. Dudes (2025-)

‘Dudes’ or ‘Alphamännchen’ is a German comedy series directed by Tobi Baumann and Jan Martin Scharf. It chronicles the lives of four longtime friends in their 40s as they struggle to navigate modern relationships, careers, and changing expectations of masculinity. Ulf (Tom Beck), an ambitious magazine editor, is determined to earn a promotion, while therapist Cem (Serkan Kaya) is trying to rebuild his life after a divorce. Andi (Moritz Führmann) attempts to balance his marriage, and chef Erik (David Rott) begins questioning his carefree lifestyle as he considers settling down with his longtime girlfriend.

As the conflicted men face personal and professional setbacks, they grapple with the chaos of being adults in a complex world. The friendships in the show are its emotional core, influencing the lives of the main characters in difficult and unforeseen scenarios, a theme similar to the way Ted’s reality and that of his friends unfold in ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ It is available on Netflix.

8. Atypical (2017-2021)

Crafted by the vision of Robia Rashid, ‘Atypical‘ is a comedy-drama series set in Connecticut. It is the tale of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum who decides he is ready to pursue romance and become more independent. As Sam takes his first steps into dating and adulthood, his journey also has a profound impact on his family. His mother, Elsa Gardner (Jennifer Jason Leigh), struggles to let go, while his father, Doug Gardner (Michael Rapaport), works to better understand his son.

Meanwhile, Sam’s younger sister, Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine), faces her own personal and emotional challenges. On the lines of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ the show blends humor with heartfelt moments and explores family, identity, and the meaning of growing up. The heartwarming nature of the narratives and the focus on tender emotions connect them on a spiritual level. The story unfolds here.

7. Feel Good (2020-2021)

‘Feel Good‘ is a comedy-drama series brought to life by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. It centers on Mae (Mae Martin), a stand-up comedian and recovering drug addict, trying to build a healthier, more stable life while pursuing a new relationship with George (Charlotte Ritchie), an English woman. As their romance deepens, Mae struggles with questions surrounding identity, making it difficult to leave the past behind. George, meanwhile, tries to support Mae while adjusting to the complexities of their relationship and her own evolving sense of self.

Mae and George confront the challenges that threaten both their relationship and their individual journeys, while hoping to earn redemption. The show, akin to ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ is a deep exploration of romantic dilemmas in the modern world, and the various ups and downs it goes through. The character dynamics and the tender moments in the shows make them more engaging and unique. It is available to watch here.

6. Too Much (2025)

‘Too Much‘ follows Jessica Salmon (Megan Stalter), an independent New Yorker who moves to London after a painful breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Zev (Michael Zegen), hoping for a fresh start both personally and professionally. While adjusting to life in an unfamiliar city, Jessica meets Felix Remen (Will Sharpe), a struggling musician with whom she forms an unexpected romantic connection. As their relationship develops, both are forced to confront insecurities, emotional baggage, and the lingering effects of past relationships. With their relationship stuck at a decisive point, the two lovers may have to make difficult choices to save what matters to them.

Shaped by the ideas of Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, the romantic comedy series is a commentary on the layers of love. The character dynamics, emotional vulnerability, debates about romance, the pursuit of meaning, familial bonds, and the unexpected nature of human connection are ideas common to both ‘Too Much’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ The story unfolds on Netflix.

5. Love From 9 to 5 (2026-)

‘Love from 9 to 5’ or ‘Amor de oficina’ is the story of Graciela (Ana Gonzalez Bello), an ambitious executive determined to become the next CEO of her company. After a chance romantic encounter with a stranger, she is shocked to discover he is Mateo (Diego Klein), the owner’s son and her biggest rival for the promotion. When the company’s owner announces that only one of them can become CEO, Graciela and Mateo are forced into direct competition while trying to ignore their growing attraction to one another.

As professional ambitions collide with personal feelings, the pair must balance office politics, romance, and the difficult choices that could shape both their careers and their relationship. The Spanish romantic drama series is brought to life by Carolina Rivera’s creative vision. While ‘How I Met Your Mother’ focuses on a larger realm of life as a stage for romantic complications and unlikely bonds, ‘Love From 9 to 5’ offers a more intense exploration of similar ideas by depicting the realities of the workplace. It is available to stream here.

4. Little Things (2016-2022)

Created by Dhruv Sehgal and Abhinandan Sridhar, ‘Little Things‘ is an Indian romantic comedy series that deals with the trials and tribulations in the lives of Kavya Kulkarni (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv Vats (Dhruv Sehgal). The two are a young couple living together in Mumbai, navigating the everyday realities of modern relationships. The narrative explores the small moments that shape their lives, from balancing careers and personal ambitions to handling disagreements, family expectations, and responsibilities.

Through honest conversations and shared experiences, Kavya and Dhruv learn to grow both as individuals and as partners. Akin to ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ the show is a nuanced take on the realities of romance and understanding in a complicated reality. Both shows are character-driven and delve into the deeper emotions that influence the lives of those looking for meaningful connections. You may watch it on Netflix.

3. Emily in Paris (2020-)

‘Emily in Paris‘ delves into the experiences of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly relocates to Paris after her company acquires a French luxury marketing firm. Tasked with bringing an American perspective to the agency, Emily struggles to adapt to a different workplace culture while trying to earn the respect of her skeptical coworkers. As she settles into life in Paris, she embraces new friendships, career opportunities, and the city’s vibrant lifestyle.

Alongside the challenges of balancing work and personal life, Emily finds herself navigating an increasingly complicated romantic life that tests her priorities. Darren Star is at the creative helm of this romantic comedy-drama series. Hopeful romantics, urban friendships, the complexities of modern existence, ambitions, the unusual charm of adulthood, and the puzzling path of love are ideas that both ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’ explore intricately. Enter Emily’s world here.

2. Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

‘Never Have I Ever‘ revolves around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian American teenager in California who is trying to rebuild her life after the sudden death of her father. Determined to reinvent herself, Devi sets out to finish high school and pursue her crush on popular student Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Along the way, she frequently clashes with her academic rival Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) while relying on the support of her friends and family.

As Devi balances her Indian heritage with her American upbringing, she faces emotional challenges that may redefine her personality. The comedy-drama series is a coming-of-age story brought to life by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The show captures the essence of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ by focusing on the challenges of love and friendship. Characters in the shows face unforeseen relationship issues, while also dealing with the weight of their ambitions. Devi’s journey unfolds on Netflix.

1. Friends From College (2017-2019)

‘Friends from College‘ is a comedy series created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller. Set in NYC, it centers on a group of Harvard friends as they reconnect years after graduation while exploring careers, marriages, parenthood, and life in their 40s. The group includes Ethan Turner (Keegan-Michael Key), Lisa Turner (Cobie Smulders), Samantha Delmonico (Annie Parisse), Nick Ames (Nat Faxon), Max Adler (Fred Savage), and Marianne Davis (Jae Suh Park). Despite their long history together, unresolved romantic feelings, personal ambitions, and old rivalries continue to complicate their relationships.

As they struggle with the responsibilities of adulthood, the friends find themselves caught between nostalgia for their college days and the messy realities of the present, leading to awkward situations. Both ‘Friends From College’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’ are shows about a group of friends who often find themselves in funny situations that seem beyond their control. The insecurities of romance, emotional issues, and the visual styles of the shows connect them on a spiritual level. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Read More: Where Was How I Met Your Mother Filmed?