10 Crime Shows Like Netflix’s Monsters You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Monsters’ is an anthology series that dives into the lives of notorious killers from the past. The show takes an intimate look into their psychology and the circumstances surrounding them. The first season of the series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, covers the life and killings of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, while the second, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, delves into the complex murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez by their sons Lyle and Erik. The spotlight is thrown not only on their murders but also on their childhood events, the forces that influenced them, and their subsequent development into controversial figures.

The true crime series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and employs a gripping narration style, allowing the nuances of the characters to dictate the engrossing nature of the story. Controversial subject matters are often dramatized through the tense environment, providing a rare glimpse into the horrifying crimes and the disturbing motivations that drove them. Therefore, if you are intrigued by how ‘Monsters’ blends character-driven storytelling with dark, high-profile cases, the following shows on this list capture the same essence, offering an unflinching look into macabre real-life events.

10. The Staircase (2022)

‘The Staircase‘ is a show based on the 2001 eponymous documentary miniseries by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. It covers the real-life story of a crime novelist named Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen, after her body was found at the bottom of a staircase in the couple’s home. Subsequently, the story delves into the intense courtroom trial where the Peterson family’s lives are dissected by lawyers, uncovering secrets and sowing division within the household. Just like ‘Monsters,’ the harrowing death of Kathleen is explored through a twist-laden narrative where themes of family and murder get intertwined. The HBO Max show, which was created by Antonio Campos, also allows the complex interpersonal relationships between characters to blossom through its dark storytelling.

9. Law & Order True Crime (2017-)

The true crime anthology series, ‘Law & Order True Crime,’ revolves around the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills estate by their sons, Lyle and Erik. The story dramatizes the events surrounding the Menendez family and the trial that engulfed the two Menendez brothers following their arrest. As the Menendez murders also form the basis for the second installment of the ‘Monsters’ series, the René Balcer show allows viewers a chance to delve into the grisly affair of double parricide from different angles.

8. Candy (2022)

Crafted by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith, ‘Candy’ chronicles the true story of Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife and mother who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, after having an affair with her husband. The show carefully unearths the peaceful and quiet suburban life led by Candy, the societal pressures around her, and the inevitable build-up to her brutal murder.

In a similar fashion to ‘Monsters,’ the show highlights the turmoil and psychological issues plaguing Candy before her descent into darkness. The deep, introspective dive into such forces allows for a more complex narrative that is not just a story about crime but also an examination of the underlying societal and familial issues that lead to horrifying events. The true crime roots add a greater level of intrigue to a well-crafted dramatization that asks for empathy from the viewers.

7. Dirty John (2018-2020)

‘Dirty John‘ is a true crime anthology series based on the eponymous podcast by Christopher Goffard. The show’s first season centers on the real-life story of John Meehan, a con artist who deceives women for money. When his relationship with Debra Newell, an interior designer, begins to unravel, John’s darker nature slowly comes to the fore. Its second season follows the Betty Broderick case, where a woman was accused of murdering her ex-husband, Dan Broderick, and his wife, Linda. Brought to life by Alexandra Cunningham, ‘Dirty John’ drops its viewers into true crime cases where the dark side of humanity comes to the fore. In that regard, it parallels the intense nature of ‘Monsters’ while also offering up intriguing cases where psychological exploration takes precedence.

6. Dr. Death (2021-2023)

The Peacock anthology series, ‘Dr. Death,’ is based on the eponymous true crime podcast by Wondery, delving into serious cases of medical malpractice. The first season covers the exploits of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon whose surgeries leave numerous patients injured or dead. The second deals with Italian doctor Paolo Macchiarini, who was convicted for performing experiments on his patients. Although the show moves away from the murderer-focused style of ‘Monsters,’ ‘Dr. Death’ offers a unique substitute through a story about dubious medical professionals and the harrowing consequences of their reckless actions. It was created by Patrick Macmanus and Ashley Michel Hoban.

5. Des (2020)

In the British miniseries, ‘Des,’ a spotlight is shone upon the real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who was arrested in 1983 after human remains were discovered blocking the drains near his home. Created by Lewis Arnold and Luke Neal, the show focuses on the aftermath of Nilsen’s arrest, the investigation into his crimes, as well as his psychological profiling. Its chilling but resolute exploration of Nilsen’s mindset is akin to the manner in which ‘Monsters’ approaches its serial killer subjects, specifically in its first season. In doing so, the show provides a disturbing portrayal of an enigmatic man who seems ordinary on the surface but hides a monster within. It is elevated even further by a compelling performance by David Tennant in the lead role.

4. The Act (2019)

‘The Act’ tells the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who was accused of abusing her daughter by fabricating illnesses to keep her confined to a life of medical treatments. The series explores how Dee Dee, who suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, continually makes her daughter believe she is suffering from serious illnesses. However, things turn tragic when Gypsy gets involved in the murder of her mother while plotting her escape from the abusive childhood she experienced.

The Hulu true crime miniseries created by Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean offers an intimate look into the twisted relationship between parent and child, which resembles the Lyle and Erik Menendez story from the second season of ‘Monsters.’ As such, the same themes of abuse, deception, and dysfunctional family dynamics repeat themselves. While they may appear through entirely different contexts, it feeds into a grisly murder story where things spiral out of control.

3. Manhunt (2017-2020)

Crafted by Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson, ‘Manhunt’ is a true crime anthology drama series about notorious real-life crime cases. The show’s first season, titled ‘Manhunt: Unabomber,‘ depicts a dramatized version of the FBI’s hunt for the infamous Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. The second season chronicles the pursuit of Eric Rudolph, the Centennial Olympic Park bomber, after initial suspicion is cast upon a security guard.

While ‘Monster’s plunges into the dark recesses of the minds of killers, ‘Manhunt’ uncovers the dilemmas faced by the authorities in capturing the perpetrators of complex cases. It dives into the motivations of the criminals themselves as they engage in a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities. Both shows are a rich examination of notorious crimes that captured the public imagination and offer a thoroughly enthralling watch.

2. American Crime Story (2016-)

‘American Crime Story‘ is an anthology series developed by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Tom Rob Smith, and Sarah Burgess that offers a dramatic retelling of high-profile criminal cases from the past. The show’s first season is based on the Jeffrey Toobin book, ‘The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson’ and chronicles the contentious trial of O.J. Simpson for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. It highlights the complexities of the trial, the underlying racial tensions, and the strategy employed by the defense. The second season covers the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace based on the book ‘Vulgar Favors’ by Maureen Orth.

With each season focusing on a major real-life case that gripped the nation, the parallels to ‘Monsters’ are evident through the subject matter. However, more than that, viewers will be intrigued by the nuances captured by both shows through a tense dramatization that puts people in the shoes of those who were embroiled in the controversial events. The show is a critically acclaimed hit and has received numerous accolades for both seasons.

1. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

The psychological crime thriller, ‘Mindhunter,‘ follows the exploits of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they begin profiling criminals by interviewing real-life serial killers like Ed Kemper and Charles Manson. The Joe Penhall-created show is based on actual events drawn from the 1995 true-crime book ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. Throughout the narrative, the main characters pioneer a new branch of criminal psychology as they delve into the minds of a rare type of depraved killer.

‘Monsters’ and ‘Mindhunter’ share a fascination with macabre subjects, particularly killers, that is illustrated through the oppressive and suspense-filled environments created in both shows. Although the latter broaches the topic through the eyes of two FBI agents looking to get ahead of the curve, the same darkness is brought to the fore through the many interviews conducted by Ford and Tench. Psychology plays a pivotal part in the narration as the deep underlying issues of childhood surface in the lives of the killers in both shows, providing a more comprehensive look into their lives. The result is a story that is chilling and absorbing in equal measure.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Filmed?