Created by the comedian Mike Myers himself, ‘The Pentaverate’ is a detective thriller series of immense mind warp and cultist allure. The story revolves around the titular secret society, which may have been involved in significant global events since the Black Plague. Now, you must wonder why you have never heard of them. Canada-based journalist Bruce Baldwin has the same curious mind, which lands him in trouble. The recipe is amply fulfilling with a cast headlined by Mike Myers and Jeremy Irons. If you wonder whether there are similar shows you can binge on, you are just in luck. We have gatherer some series that may be well to your liking. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Pentaverate’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (2016-2019)

Presented by Leah Remini and Mike Rinder, the documentary thriller series ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ chronicles the cult of Scientology from a first-person perspective. After her eventual exit from Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini came out in the media to tell her story and other former members of the cult. Fantasy and sci-fi writer L. Ron Hubbard grounded his fantastic vision in reality when he founded the cult. The series, in turn, is an indictment of the macabre workings behind the Cult of Scientology, including its quite horrific practices. If ‘The Pentaverate’ makes you wonder about other real-life cults, this is a show for you.

7. Lupin (2021-)

Created by George Kay and François Uzan and based on the famous stories of Arsène Lupin by Maurice Leblanc, ‘Lupin’ is an enthralling crime thriller drama pivoting on Assane Diop, who walks in the footsteps of the legendary fictional embezzler. After his father dies in prison, wrongfully convicted for murder, little Assane vows that he will catch the actual killer and have his vengeance. Twenty-five years later, he chases the influential Pellegrini family, staying above the purview of the law. Mike Myers’ different personas are amply amusing in ‘The Pentaverate,’ If you are looking for a similar charismatic persona, Assane Diop will not cease to amaze you.

6. The Family (2019)

Directed by Trails Scott, the docuseries ‘The Family’ is an intriguing exploration of the titular cult, mixed with sprinkles of politics. With real-life interviews and footage, the series sheds some light on the enigma surrounding the titular conservative Christian group. Beginning with the inception of the cult, the series showcases its more significant involvement in society and politics. Although a fundamentalist society at the heart of the US may sound like some fringe conspiracy theory, there may be some truth. Therefore, if you seek to explore a real-life cult acting to influence global hierarchies after ‘The Pentaverate,’ this series will keep you fascinated.

5. The Kingdom (2021-)

Written by Claudia Piñeiro and Marcelo Piñeyro, the Spanish-original Netflix series ‘The Kingdom’ showcases a leader on the rise at the intersection of religion and politics. When the presidential candidate gets stabbed in the middle of a campaign, controversial televangelist, Emilio Vázquez Pena becomes the center of the media attention. His presidential run comes in jeopardy as the damning secrets get revealed in an institution owned by his organization. If following ‘The Pentaverate,’ you want to retain the cultist intrigue but move towards a serious tone, this is the show you are looking for.

4. The Newsroom (2012 –2014)

Created by acclaimed playwright Aaron Sorkin, the HBO original drama series ‘The Newsroom’ is a lament for the good old days of journalism and euphoria surrounding the dedication of smaller networks to put real news from the streets on a platter. The previous colleagues of Will McAvoy have quit their jobs at the Atlantic Cable News Channel, and Will struggles to work with his new colleagues. Together, they strive to make relevant content for the network while probing into the miseries of real people. ‘The Pentaverate’ is ultimately a series about a journalist, and if you want to make things a bit more political, this show will ground you in the mundane struggles of life.

3. Sacred Lies (2018-)

Based on the Stephanie Oakes novel ‘The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly,’ the Facebook Watch original horror thriller series ‘Sacred Lies’ toys with reality and perception, as it loses the story in the mind of its unreliable narrator. The story revolves around Minnow, who gets released from the Kevinian cult at the age of 12. As she escapes the clan, she finds her hands missing. She turns erratic and violent, hopping from one imprisonment to another. If you seek female-centric thrillers involving secret societies following ‘The Penteverate,’ this series ups the ante with brilliant character sketches and compelling horrors.

2. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta and based on Perrotta’s 2011 novel of the same name, ‘The Leftovers’ is a somber psychological thriller series filled with awe and a longing to understand the meaning of physical life. The story begins following the global event called “Sudden Departure,” where 2 percent of the entire global populace has disappeared. Three years following the event, dominant global religions face a retreat, and radical cults take their places. The cult leader persona of Holy Wayne, who thinks of himself as the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, becomes pivotal. On the other hand, the families of those who have disappeared cope with the losses. If you want to broaden your religious vision following ‘The Penteverate,’ this series will fascinate you with its take on religion.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

Based on the famous book by Margaret Atwood, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ plunges the audiences into the vortex of a sinister dystopia. In Bruce Miller’s screen adaptation, sound, a dystopian ambiance, and the use of the crimson color create a chilling and intoxicating atmosphere. In the future, after the Second American Civil War, society has become primarily segregated based on gender. As per the mandates of the totalitarian government of Gilead, fertile women called “Handmaids” are made to conform to their roles as mothers. If following ‘The Penteverate,’ you seek to move towards a futuristic story about cults, this is a show that will immerse you in its vision.

