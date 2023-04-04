7 Shows Like War Sailor You Must See

Created by Gunnar Vikene, ‘War Sailor’ is a Netflix mini-series starring Kristoffer Joner, Pål Sverre Hagen, and Ine Marie Wilmann. Set in the time of World War II, the show follows the story of Freddy Gurnes, a Norwegian working-class sailor who finds himself in the middle of a war. Forced to work for the Allies and face dangerous expeditions in the Atlantic, Freddy and his friend, Sigbjørn, try to find their way back home. The show focuses on the sacrifices made by Norwegian sailors in World War II and highlights the cruelty of war. If you’re looking for shows with similar themes and motifs, here are some recommendations for you. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘War Sailor’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. Catch-22 (2019)

Created by Luke Davies and David Michôd ‘Catch-22,’ is a satirical wartime comedy-drama. It stars Christopher Abbott, George Clooney, and Hugh Laurie, among others. The show revolves around a bomb aimer, John Yossarian, who had never wanted to be a bomb aimer in the first place. Stuck in a deadly job with paradoxical rules that won’t let him quit, John tries to do everything he can to get laid off. This tv show is based on Joseph Heller’s debut 1961 novel of the same name. It portrays war through a bureaucratically hellish lens and plays at the absurdity of the premise. If you’re looking for something light-hearted but within the same realm as ‘War Sailor’ then ‘Catch-22’s’ black humor might be just the thing you need!

6. SAS: Rogue Heroes (2022–)

BBC’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ is a historical drama created by Steven Knight. The show is based on a homonymous non-fiction book by Ben Macintyre and stars Connor Swindells, Alfie Allen, and Jack O’Connell as its center trio. It follows the story of the inception of the British Army Special Air Service and mostly revolves around an impossible mission taken on by Stirling, Mayne, and Lewes during the Western Desert Campaign of World War II. Like, ‘War Sailor,’ ‘SAS: Rogue Heroe’ also depicts a historically accurate story about World War II and features an entertaining friendship between characters.

5. Winds of War (1983)

‘Winds of War’ is a critically acclaimed wartime drama created by Dan Curtis. The show features various talented actors like Robert Mitchum, Ali MacGraw, and Jan-Michael Vincent, alongside many others. It is based on a 1971 novel of the same name by Herman Wouk. The seven-part miniseries follow the story of Victor “Pug” Henry and his family, leading up to the events of World War II, and concludes with the bombing of Pear Harbor. If you’re a fan of World War II movies, like ‘War Sailor,’ then you should definitely add this American classic to your watchlist.

4. Generation War (2013)

‘Generation War’ is a German three-part miniseries set in the time of The Second World War. Directed by Philipp Kadelbach, this show’s ensemble cast includes Volker Bruch, Katharina Schüttler, and Ludwig Trepte. The story revolves around a group of five friends, all in their early twenties, and how the different paths their lives diverge into after the war breaks out in Nazi Germany. The series talks about how the war affected non-Nazi citizens of Germany, with two soldiers, a Jewish tailor, a war nurse, and a singer at its center. Like, ‘War Sailor,’ this show also delves into the lives of civilians and brings a different approach to war stories. If you’re looking for non-American World War II stories, then you might like ‘Generation War.’

3. Band of Brothers (2001)

An American war drama, ‘Band of Brothers,’ is created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. It is based on a book of the same name by Stephen E. Ambrose. The show journals the history of Easy Company of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division. Each episode centrally focuses on a specific character and follows their story as they embark on different missions throughout the company’s involvement in World War II. Like, ‘War Sailor,’ ‘Band of Brothers’ is also a character-driven show with them. However, due to the subject matter, the characters in ‘Band of Brothers’ directly participate in the violent front lines. If you enjoyed the way ‘War Sailor’ depicts brotherhood and camaraderie set within a time of war, then you will enjoy ‘Band of Brothers.’

2. Bomb Girls (2012 – 2014)

‘Bomb Girls’ is a Canadian created by Michael MacLennan and Adrienne Mitchell. The story revolves around the lives of four women, Lorna, Betty, Gladys, and Kate. The women work in a munitions factory as floor workers during World War II. With the men gone and society rapidly changing to accommodate the war, the women find liberty unlike any other in their new lives. Every character has their own unique backstory, and each of their narratives explores a different aspect of being a woman in that time period. Similar to how ‘War Sailors’ focuses on telling the untold story of Norwegian sailors, ‘Bomb Girls’ also explores the effects of World War II on a demographic usually excluded from war movies. Therefore, if you enjoyed that aspect of ‘War Sailors,’ you would definitely enjoy ‘Bomb Girls’ as well.

1. World on Fire (2019–)

Created by Peter Bowker, ‘World on Fire’ is a war drama starring Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, and Sean Bean. The show details the global effect of the Second World War on normal civilians across the world. The show features multiple characters, with a focus on various different countries like France, Britain, Germany, and Poland. Some characters like Harry Chase and Sergeant Stan Raddings are more closely related to the War. While others, like Webster O’Connor and Nancy Campbell, bring a different narrative to the story. If you enjoyed the depiction of civilian life and the way war affected even those off the battlefield, then you might enjoy the storylines portrayed in ‘World on Fire.’

