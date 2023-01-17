The Traitors Season 1: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Peacock’s ‘The Traitors‘ is a perfect amalgamation of reality television and thriller that provides viewers with a unique experience. Featuring celebrities and civilians alike, each season of the show is unique in its own way and allows the cast members to shine in their respective roles. In fact, the very first iteration of the series saw the participants enthusiastically doing their best to win the murder mystery challenge. Given their engaging performance, it is no wonder that the public is eager to know just where the season 1 contestants of the show are today. Well, we are here to explore the same and give you the answers that you want!

Where is Christian De La Torre Now?

We are starting off with Christian De La Torre, the only civilian in the show’s first season who held the title of Traitor. The US army veteran moved to Los Angeles, California, in August 2020 and has been living there since. Apart from enjoying van traveling, the reality TV star is an active model and actor who has been a part of several photoshoots. In 2022, Christian was seen as a part of Samira Wiley’s documentary called ‘The Gratitude Project’ and recently joined the “LIFE RIPS” project. When not working hard, he likes to spend time with his dog, Maverick, who is also his travel companion.

Where is Cirie Fields Now?

‘Survivor’ star Cirie Fields certainly seems to be on cloud nine after winning $250,000 as the sole winner of the Peacock show’s first season. The reality TV star is a nurse, specifically a Perioperative System Director, who takes pride in her job as a health professional. She celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband, Clarencio “H.B.” Hacker, in 2022 and has three children, John, Jamil, and Jared. The reality TV icon also has a Youtube channel called Couch Talk With Cirie Fields, where she occasionally posts videos.

Where is Arie Luyendyk Jr Now?

Even though Arie Luyendyk Jr missed out on being one of the winners of the murder mystery series, it has not dampened his happiness about being a participant in the show. ‘The Bachelor‘ icon is still happily married to Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, and the couple celebrated their 4th anniversary on January 12, 2023. Their eldest, Alessi Ren Luyendyk, was born on May 29, 2019, while their twins, Lux and Senna Luyendyk, came into this world on June 11, 2021. In December 2022, the auto racing driver was proud to release his first-ever book, ‘Baby Shelly Inside Mom’s Belly.’

Where is Cody Calafiore Now?

The same skills that helped Cody Calafiore win ‘Big Brother‘ season 22 were apparently not enough to be the victor of the Peacock murder mystery. The reality TV personality has appeared in multiple television shows over the years and certainly had fans cheering him on during his run as a Traitor. Fans will be happy to know that he got engaged to Cristie Laratta on October 22, 2022, and the happy couple has been over the moon about the same! As of writing, Cody serves as the co-host of “The Winners Circle Podcast.”

Where is Michael Davidson Now?

Despite being a Faithful, Michael Davidson became a suspect in the very early phase of the game. This meant that his time on the show, while small, was certainly memorable. As of writing, the DMV worker lives in Oneida, Kentucky, and runs the local driver’s license office in his area. The reality TV star is a single father of three who misses no opportunity to cheer on his three children, who are apparently, 5, 6, and 9, as of writing. His eldest daughter Emery is a cheerleader, and Michael is quite proud of all of her accomplishments. The family also adores their Australian shepherd dog. As a fan of reality TV and someone who has previously applied to be a part of ‘Survivor,’ the show was certainly a dream come true for the Kentucky native.

Where is Andie Thurmond Now?

Let’s talk about Andie Thurmond, AKA Andie Vanacore, whose performance throughout the first season of ‘The Traitors,’ was nothing short of phenomenal. The trans-non-binary contestant may have a degree in history, but their talents lie in the field of music. In fact, they are a part of Vanacore Music and act as a Director of Music Services. As of writing, Andie lives on a ranch in Reno, Nevada, with their wife, Jessica Rae Vanacore, and daughter Milo Hendrix. The couple got married in September 2021 and welcomed their first child to the world in August 2022.

Where is Quentin Jiles Now?

Moving on to one of the only two Faithfuls who made it to the top 3 in the show’s first installment, we have Quentin Jiles. The civilian contestant works as a freelance Political Analyst, Commentator, and Public Speaker. Over the years, he has appeared on networks like NBC LX, Black News Channel, TV1, and WUSA9. In order to better connect with the younger generation and provide them with enough political knowledge, the reality TV star has his own YouTube and Instagram show called ‘The Queue with Que.’ On December 12, 2021, Quentin married Vanessa Rae Jiles, and the couple was soon blessed with their first child, a daughter named Alayah Pearl Jiles, who was born on August 31, 2022.

Where is Shelbe Rodriguez Now?

As of writing, Shelbe Rodriguez works as a Social Media and Digital Marketing Manager for Lamar University, a position she has held since August 2020. In June 2021, she also became a Radio Personality for the institute and followed by her additional appointment as Public Affairs Manager/ Deputy PIO in October 2021. When not working hard, the reality TV star seems inclined to spend time with her daughter, Skylar, whom she loves very much. Based in Houston, Texas, the mother also has a YouTube channel where she posts a variety of content.

Where is Amanda Clark Now?

Thanks to her confident and calm manner, Amanda Clark, AKA Amanda Clark-Stoner, was one of the prominent contestants on the show. Unfortunately, the reality TV star had to leave the murder mystery midway, the details of which she had not revealed as of writing, though she has promised that she will talk about the same in the near future. In October 2022, Amanda celebrated her second marriage anniversary to husband Brad Stoner, who has been happily promoting his wife’s Peacock debut. The Travel ER Nurse has been candid about her issues surrounding infertility on the internet and talked about the obstruction in her uterus in a Juen 2022 Instagram post.

Where is Anjelica Conti Now?

Based in Staten Island, New York, Anjelica Conti is a talented hair stylist who works under the name of Balayage New York Artist. She also has a podcast named Real Tawk which she co-hosts alongside Tommy Bracco(‘Big Brother’ fame) and Phil Bracco. The reality TV star got engaged to her long-time partner John Vispisiano on November 27, 2021. The couple’s beautiful wedding is scheduled for March 25, 2023, and will take place in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Where is Azra Valani Now?

Born in Kenya, Azra Valani grew up in Canada but is now based in Los Angeles. The reality TV star left behind her the path to becoming a successful Investment Banker in order to make a name for herself within the entertainment industry. Presently, she is an actress, a day trader, a blogger, and a yoga instructor. In fact, her social media following is nothing short of impressive, with close to 200 thousand Instagram followers. Over the years, she has appeared in various movies and shows like ‘Alphas’ and ‘Hibiscus.’ Azra has a dog, Merpa, whom she adores very much and often posts pictures alongside him.

Where is Geraldine Moreno Now?

As the first person to be voted out, Geraldine Moreno’s time on the Peacock show might have been short, but it certainly left an impact. The actress is quite proud of her Mexican roots and is presently based in North Hollywood, California. She is also a popular internet personality, with over 160 thousand admirers on Instagram. With a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and management, Geraldine is the perfect example of beauty with brains and is never afraid to showcase the same! When not working hard, she likes to go hiking or dance to her heart’s content.

Where is Robert “Bam” Nieves Now?

Tech Sales Executive Robert “Bam” Nieves might have been one of the first victims of the Traitors, but he was easily able to create a place in the hearts of the viewers. Presently, the Syracuse University alumnus is based in New York City, New York, and works as the Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships for Fooda. In 2022, the Puerto Rican contestant announced the upcoming launch of his own company, BAM Sports Agency. In December 2021, he and his long-time partner, Nikki, shared the news of their engagement with the public.

Where is Kate Chastain Now?

Fans of ‘Below Deck‘ were certainly excited to see Kate Chastain back on their screens thanks to the Peacock series. Her vocal personality, combined with the shape that the things that took place took her time in the Scottish castle, certainly made her one of the fan favorites. As of writing, Kate is happily preparing to welcome her first child into the world. She revealed the news of her pregnancy to the world in December 2022. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she shared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’

Where is Brandi Glanville Now?

For ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Brandi Glanville, ‘The Traitors’ seems to have been a positive experience, and she has been happily promoting the show. The reality TV star is a proud mother of her two sons, Mason and Jake, who were born during her marriage with Eddie Cibrian. Her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” seems to be going strong and releases weekly episodes for the fans to enjoy.

Where is Rachel Reilly Now?

With ‘Big Brother’ season 13 winner Rachel Reilly, fans were sure that the murder mystery show would be nothing short of entertaining. She is still happily married to Dr. Brendon Villegas and celebrated her tenth marriage anniversary on September 8, 2022. The duo has two children, a daughter named Adora Borealis Villegas, who was born on April 8, 2016. Their second child is a son named Adler Mateo Villegas, who was welcomed into the world on November 11, 2020.

Where is Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Now?

Thanks to Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, fans of ‘Survivor’ were treated with not one but two icons from their beloved franchise. While the Peacock series was certainly a different experience for her, Stephanie has been quite happy to talk about her experience. She and her husband, Kyle Kendrick, celebrated their 12th anniversary in November 2022. As proud parents of three children, the couple seems quite content with their family.

Where is Kyle Cooke Now?

For ‘Summer House‘ star Kyle Cooke, the murder mystery game was far from easy to navigate. Based in New York, he has been acting as the Founder of Loverboy, a hard tea brand, since June 2018. Additionally, he is the Founder of Fenix, a private health and wellness community. The reality TV star is set to appear in the seventh season of Bravo’s ‘Summer House,’ the first episode of which was announced to be released on February 13, 2023. He also appeared in the second installment of ‘Winter House,’ which finished airing on December 15, 2022.

Where is Ryan Lochte Now?

Being a part of season 2 of ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ is far from Ryan Lochte’s only claim to fame, given his impressive history as an athlete. The professional swimmer has won 12 Olympic medals from four different tournaments. He is still with Kayla Rae Reid, completing five years of marriage in January 2023. The proud parents of Caiden Zane Lochte(born on June 8, 2017) and Liv Rae(born on June 17, 2019) announced in December 2022 that they are expecting their third child to be born in June 2023. Recently, the Lochte family held a small gender-reveal ceremony, where Caiden revealed to his parents that he would soon have another little sister.

Where is Reza Farahan Now?

As the first victim and elimination from season 1 of the show, Reza Farahan’s time in the murder mystery was significantly less. However, that has not stopped the fans of the ‘Shahs of Sunset‘ star from being excited about his part in the series. He serves as the Founder of Be Obsessed by Reza, a Unisex luxury hair care company, and continues to work as a Realtor and Home Designer. He and his husband, Adam Farahan, also operate Farming with the Farahans, their Youtube channel where the two post videos about cooking and farming, among other things.

