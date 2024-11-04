The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Will Daryl and Carol Arrive Home?

The sixth and final episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol,’ titled ‘Au Revoir les Enfants,’ which translates to “Goodbye Children,” follows Daryl Dixon’s efforts to send Carol Peletier and Laurent with Ash Patel to the United States. Since he has experience living in France, he cannot allow his best friend to stay behind in Paris. She is not enthusiastic about separating from her companion again, which motivates her to make a life-altering decision. Jacinta leads an army to find the future messiah one more time, but the sacrifice of an unexpected figure kills her plans! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Episode 6 Recap

‘Au Revoir les Enfants’ begins with Daryl and Carol individually deciding who should accompany Ash and Laurent to the Commonwealth. The former cannot even think about leaving his best friend alone in France, which is not different from the thought process of the latter. She even asks the pilot to take Daryl instead of her, but he chooses her because she is familiar with the workings of his airplane. Considering that her best friend knows the “grounds” enough to survive without them, Ash doesn’t see any reason to fly him to the United States instead of her. Meanwhile, Jacinta tracks down Anna, the owner of the Demimonde, who helps Daryl and Laurent.

Jacinta offers Anna the airplane in return for Laurent. The latter leads the Christian leader to the hideout of the American group but changes her mind at the last minute after thinking about the young boy’s purity and innocence. She sacrifices herself to the walkers to slow down the Union of Hope’s soldiers, giving Daryl and his gang a fighting chance to escape from Jacinta. The American wanderer bids adieu to Carol, Laurent, and Ash, who embark on a journey to the Commonwealth, where the young boy can join other kids and lead a normal life. However, when Jacinta’s men try to stop the aircraft, Carol leaves the same and deals with the obstacle.

With immense relief, Daryl and Carol watch the airplane fly away to their “home” in the United States. The same sight is the end of Jacinta’s mission, which makes her kill herself. The two Americans then join Fallou, Stéphane Codron, and Akila to find two Scots named Fiona and Angus. The two British individuals promise to take the group to England, from where they can try to leave for the United States. Akila doesn’t want to join them since she is looking for a woman named Djamila. The rest of the survivors start their journey to England, only for Fallou to change his mind. He loves Akila enough to forget about the luxurious life that awaits him across the Atlantic.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Ending: What Happens to Daryl and Carol? Who Appears in Their Visions?

Daryl and Carol have to walk through a tunnel with Fiona, Angus, and Codron to reach England eventually. During this walk, they are exposed to bat droppings and several bioluminescent creatures, which make them hallucinate. Carol sees a young girl who holds a toy. The sight of this person makes her immensely emotional, which is enough to infer that the child is her late daughter, Sophia Peletier. She has been struggling with the reality of the latter’s demise even after all these years. Since Carol can’t even remember what her child’s face looked like before she turned to become a walker, she is in severe distress, which makes her immerse herself in hopelessness.

Carol doesn’t understand why she should continue to live when she cannot even remember Sophia before her death. She has dealt with several life-threatening challenges and adversaries to survive, which has taken a toll on her. Not even death seems to be a bad option for her at this point. That’s why she asks the vision of her late daughter to take her to the “other side.” For Carol, death is nothing but a reunion with her daughter and freedom from the exhaustion she experiences just by surviving. However, she overcomes this temptation to embrace the end of life to rescue Daryl from the walkers surrounding them.

Meanwhile, Angus and Fiona attack Daryl because they want the gas masks available to escape from the tunnel unharmed. After the surprising ambush, he sees a young man in his vision. The Britishers’ attack and the subsequent sight of the individual nearly paralyze him, exposing him to the walkers. The man in the military uniform is none other than his grandfather, William Dixon. The World War II veteran was killed during the Normandy landings, the largest seaborne invasion of all time. The soldier’s death destroyed his family, forcing Will Dixon, Daryl’s father, to grow up without his parent.

Daryl believes that William’s abandonment was the reason behind Will’s absence in his life when he was growing up. When the protagonist lies down in the tunnel, injured and awaiting death, the late Isabelle appears in his vision to warn him. She tells him that he shouldn’t be like his grandfather, who left his family in the United States to die in France. Her imaginary words seemingly convince Daryl that he needs to get up and try his best to reach the Commonwealth, where Judith, Laurent, and several other kids are waiting for him, who is nothing short of their father figure.

Where Does Stéphane Codron Go? Will Daryl and Carol Find Him?

Similar to Daryl and Carol, the exposure to the bat droppings and the bioluminescent creatures severely affects Codron, who hallucinates his late brother, Michel. When Daryl sets out to kill a walker, he misunderstands that the American is trying to kill his sibling. He then attempts to murder his former enemy, only to get distracted by another vision of his brother. Ultimately, he runs away to find his loved one, who doesn’t really exist. Since he has lost his senses, Codron is not even aware of the walkers surrounding him, which means that he is facing death at a short distance without even realizing it.

Unless Codron understands what’s happening to him, his chances of surviving are dangerously low. However, it doesn’t mean that he will die for sure. His frantic run to the end of the tunnel may even save him from the walkers and the effect of the toxins inside the passageway. He may restore his senses and wait for Daryl and Carol to show up to continue their journey to England. Since the American realizes that the former Guerrier tried to kill him because of his visions, Daryl may not abandon him just yet. Furthermore, he is indebted to Codron because of the latter’s efforts to save Laurent from Madame Genet, Losang, and Jacinta.

If Codron hadn’t protected Laurent, the young boy must have been dead by now. Daryl cannot ignore the same, especially since the former Guerrier did the same by putting his life on the line. Furthermore, while traveling through an apocalyptic wasteland where most of the survivors are selfish, the Americans may value the trustworthiness of the French man. Therefore, if he hasn’t died yet, Daryl and Carol may find him and continue their journey.

Will Daryl and Carol Reach the United States?

Daryl and Carol plan to reach the Commonwealth as soon as possible to reunite with their “family.” However, from what we can share, they won’t cross the Atlantic anytime soon. The already-announced third season of the post-apocalyptic drama is set in Spain, meaning the two best friends will arrive in La Piel de Toro after stopping in England for a while. “[In] Spain, we have a totally different vibe from France, which is really cool. We get into a little bit of a Western vibe, a little bit of a spaghetti Western vibe, and the colors are different. It’s sandy, it’s dusty, and it’s windy, and we are in this town that is very complicated,” David Zabel, the creator of the series, told Collider.

Even if the show gets renewed for a fourth season, Zabel and his team of writers are not planning an immediate return to the homeland of Daryl and Carol. “We could do some more in Spain, or we could move on to another place, potentially,” the creator added when asked about the potential fourth installment. Therefore, the protagonists’ arrival in the Commonwealth can be the end of their adventures and the conclusion of the show’s narrative. Until then, the two best friends are expected to remain elsewhere, dealing with a myriad of unexpected challenges, life-threatening adversaries, and enormous herds of walkers while awaiting their reunion with their family.

