Too Hot to Handle Season 6: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the world of modern dating is incredibly complex owing to the significance placed upon physical characteristics and passion alone. This much is actually evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle,‘ all the while underscoring how any real relationship requires so much more — communication, honesty, plus trust, for starters. It thus comes as no surprise this reality original production is popular across the world these days, with several international versions too, enabling it to most recently release its sixth season.

Bri and DeMari Are Figuring Things Out

Although Bri Balram and DeMari Davis walked away from Lana’s retreat as not just an official couple but also the winners of $100,000 due to their growth together, they are currently on a break. The long-distance — she is based in Georgia, whereas he’s in Indiana — and the real world took a toll on their relationship shortly after filming ended, yet they have since managed to reconnect. Therefore, their status as of writing is “complicated” — he said, “We really have been trying to learn [about] each other on the outside [and] figure things out,” to which Bri added their “communication is really great” at the moment, so there is genuine hope for them.

Coming to BriMari’s individual professional standing these days, while the former is a proud content creator, fashion model, as well as influencer, the latter is a fashion model and artist/musician. This Atlanta, Georgia, resident is already affiliated with brands like Ashley Marie, Made by make-up artist Cournet Kareem, among many more, and she recently even launched her own YouTube channel. On the other hand, the 6’5″ former stockbroker is signed under 10 Management, with the help of whom he has not only achieved wonders as a model but also released two EPs, ‘Long Shot’ and ‘I Am.’

Katherine and Charlie Are Still Blissfully Involved

Despite their several ups and downs, Katherine LaPrell and Charlie Jeer ended their journey hand in hand with a promise to try and continue building their romance in the real world, which is precisely what they did. The duo has since confirmed their relationship, with the latter going as far as to assert he felt like asking her to be his girlfriend and tell her he loves her while they were still filming, but held off as he wanted to see how they’d fare in the real world. The former actually felt the same, yet they have since progressed a lot in every sense of the term even though they are long distance – she’s based out of Los Angeles, whereas he’s from Kent, UK.

Coming to their professional whereabouts, while Katherine is a fashion model and rising public influencer signed under One Management, her boyfriend Charlie is a British-Indian Model and Musician. Whether it be NuFace, Martina Liana Bridal, or other such beauty and fashion brands, this 28-year-old travel enthusiast has partnered with them all recently. And as for Charlie, apart from his Nevs Model contract enabling him to land several high-profile ads/shoots, he has been focusing on his passion for music too – you can actually pre-save his most recent single, “Her Eyes,” right now.

Sabrina and Chris Sadly Never Became Exclusive

If we’re being honest, Sabrina Zima and Chris Alli didn’t really have enough opportunities to get to know one another in the retreat owing to the fact she came in right near the end. However, they did make the most of the time they did have because they had realized quite early on that there was a spark of passion as well as a level of unspoken comfort between them, leading them to reach the end together. But alas, they have since conceded they never could establish a connection after filming, even though they stayed in touch, leading Chris to quip he did add “a picture of Sabrina to his vision board.”

From what we can tell through social media, while Sabrina and Chris’ platonic affinity seems to be thriving at the moment, it does appear as if their priority these days is their respective careers. After all, the former is an artist from Toronto, Canada, just trying to make the most out of her experiences, all the while also embracing her passion for travel, love for ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ and enjoying free time with loved ones. On the other hand, Manchester, UK, native Chris is a model through and through – he actually has contracts with Boss Model Management, Nevs Models, as well as Louisa Models.

Gianna Pettus is a Young, Rising Influencer

At the age of 21, Gianna is not only a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a Bachelor’s in Political Science, but she’s also a content creator and influencer in the field of fashion and beauty. In fact, she had affiliations with brands such as Skims as well as Vivrelle before she even stepped foot into the realm of reality television and won $25,000, so the opportunities available to her now are only bound to be multifold. However, we should mention this sports fanatic, travel enthusiast, ‘The Office’ lover, plus childhood dancer has not given up on her passion for the creative art form, meaning she juggles being a student, a dancer, and an influencer these days.

Flavia Laos Urbina is a Woman of Many Hats

Ever since Flavia first came across our screens in season 5 of ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ she made it evident she is beauty with brains, enabling her to win countless hearts across the world. This Peruvian queen actually managed to have the same impact in season 6 too, resulting in several more doors opening for her in her chosen entertainment industry – she’s an actress, influencer, model, singer, plus television host. In fact, she is an official Fashion Nova partner, People’s Choice Favorite Latin Influencer Award Winner, an affiliate of Cyzone and InkaBet, and brains behind the EP ‘Despierta’ as well as her most recent single “EXXXOTICO.”

Joao Coronel is Thriving as an Artist

Although a native of Purto Alegre, Brazil, Joao has been based in Los Angeles, California, since 2023 to pursue his dreams of being a professional musician, and he is gradually reaching that point. After all, following a chance to perform at the Paris Fashion Week in 2022, he has embraced every opportunity to have come his way and even released two rather successful singles. The 22-year-old may be young, but “Paint My Walls Red” as well as “Is Our Time Up” prove that he is much more than what he seems and is determined to show the world his real self through his music.

Lucy Syed is an Influencer Through and Through

Following an admitted “yes year” in 2023, it appears as if London-based Lucy Syed has truly embraced the chance to be free and spread her wings by making a living as an influencer. Her social media platform is actually proof that one can achieve anything they put their mind to if one just believes, especially since there was a point when she struggled with her self-image. As for precisely what she is up to these days, it seems like she is following her passion for exploring the world – whether it be Greece, Saudi Arabia, Ibiza, or Bali in Indonesia, she has actually been everywhere recently.

Christian Lager is a Proud Entrepreneur

While Christian definitely has the looks to be a model, he is actually a model and an entrepreneur who currently splits his time between Chicago, Illinois, and Las Angeles, California. He’s actually the brains behind an apparel brand by the name of Cristian Jon Clothing – for which he often even models himself – all the while currently attending the University of Illinois to earn his Bachelor’s in Business. We should also mention this dog dad is a former track and football star, a fitness enthusiast, a basketball lover, as well as a surfer, which is how he has the physique he has.

Valentina Rueda is a Professional Model

Quite like Joao, although Valentina is Columbian, it appears as if she is now based out of the United States so as to expand her wings in the entertainment industry as a model. From what we can tell, she is signed by One Management Agency, which has bases across the US and in Spain, so the scope of opportunities available to her are next level. In fact, she has most recently done shoots for different professional photographers, along with brands like Guess, PrettyLittleThing, We Are We Wear, and many more, all the while traveling the world for new experiences.

Jalen Olomu-Brown is a Professional Model

Although a fashion model based out of Florida, 27-year-old Jalen Olomu-Brown is signed by not only Wilhelmina Models but also The Option Agency, enabling him to land some great deals. It thus comes as no surprise he is affiliated with Nova Men and has already done campaigns for brands like TLF Apparel, Easybay, Champsports, GymBob, and several others. Furthermore, from what we can tell through his online presence, this rising public figure plus god-fearing man is also the brains behind a business by the name of Everbody Fitness Co., a community he built to help everyone lead a healthier life.

Louis Russell Has Established Himself as an Online Personality

Like Flavia, Louis Russell is a returnee from season 5 of ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ but he was kicked out early by Lana for completely disregarding her rules and focusing on passion over compassion. Nevertheless, the fact that he is honest, trusting, and charismatic has enabled him to garner an incredible fan following, with the help of which he has essentially built a name for himself as an influencer. He often dabbles in modeling and embraces chances to make public appearances, too, yet his online presence across Instagram as well as TikTok appears to be his prime profession.

Kylisha Jageshar is a True Travel Enthusiast

Like most of her cast mates, Kylisha Jageshar is primarily a content creator whose roots and experiences make up most of her online presence – she is Chinese, Guyanese, and Canadian, with a passion for travel. In fact, based out of Toronto, she has recently explored the beauty of not only New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles but also Brazil, Jamaica, France, Greece, the UK, Japan, Dubai, Morocco, Ibiza, and Mexico, along with many other nations. Her feed also indicates that apart from leading a happening, luxurious life, there are times she also likes to spend some quality downtime with loved ones, making it appear as if she’s perfectly content with her life at the moment.

Jordan Frank is a Surfer and a Model

Last but definitely not least, we have Los Angeles, California-based Jordan Frank, whose early exit from ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6 really shattered some fans since he appeared extremely genuine at every step of the way. So, we’re happy to report that you can actually keep up with him through his active social media platforms, which indicate he is currently signed by Wilhelmina Modeling Agency in both Los Angeles as well as in Miami, and living his best possible life as an entertainer. This music lover, surfer, and travel enthusiast has actually even walked Fashion Week El Paseo in 2023, and it’s evident he’s doing his best to continue making a name for himself in the industry.

