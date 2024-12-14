Hallmark’s Hanukkah on the Rocks: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Séan Geraughty, Hallmark’s ‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’ follows Tory, a corporate lawyer who, after losing her job, starts reflecting on her career path. As the holiday season creeps around the corner, Tory embarks on a trip across Chicago to find a coveted box of Hanukkah candles. However, her search is upended after she meets a charming doctor, Jay, who makes her rethink her choices and find a new purpose in life. With his help, Tory reimagines herself by dipping her foot into bartending and transforming the Old Town bar, Rocky’s, to match the end-of-the-year celebrations of Hanukkah. Her new calling introduces an array of cozy interior locales that connect Tory’s struggles with her desire to enjoy the holidays. The immersive backdrops add a sense of character and personality to a film brimming with festive fare.

Where Was Hanukkah on the Rocks Filmed?

Although primarily set in the bustling neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois, ‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’ was filmed across the breathtaking province of Manitoba, specifically in the areas of Winnipeg, Niverville, Selkirk, and Stonewall. Principal photography for the film took place during September 2024 and, likely, its surrounding months. Manitoba is a haven for picturesque landscapes that consist of lakes, rivers, mountains, forests, tundras, and countryside. It is a popular destination for adventurers but also features a list of elegant urban neighborhoods that offer the perfect blend of nature and buildings. The film crew utilized the area’s low-density vibes and quaint areas to mirror the tone and feel of Chicago’s inner sanctum, particularly its nightly attractions.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The capital city of Manitoba, Winnipeg, played an integral role during production of the Hallmark film. Its blend of historic architecture and modern metropolis lends it a special vibe that can be modified to fit any contemporary environment, including that of Chicago. One of the movie’s central settings, Rocky’s, the Old Town bar where Tory starts working, was lensed at a local Irish pub named Wee Johnny’s Irish Pub in Winnipeg’s Exchange district, which is famed for its 20th-century architecture and art galleries. Situated at 177 McDermot Avenue, the pub brings much-needed authenticity and warmth to Tory’s new workplace, building familiarity with her newfound tasks and providing a grounding for the character.

As the largest and most urbanized city in Manitoba, Winnipeg offered a diverse range of locales to seed more connection to the movie’s Chicago roots. However, a large section of the narrative unfolds in the confines of Rocky’s, and its magical atmosphere as a series of quirky regulars makes Tory rethink her career decisions. The region also boasts a number of open green spaces that are used year-round for festivals and events, creating a sense of harmony within the community. The confluence of culture and architectural landscapes breeds a vibrancy that is visible throughout the narrative. In the past, the city has hosted productions of films like ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas,‘ and ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.‘

Niverville, Manitoba

Niverville, Manitoba, was another essential filming site, providing a general depth to the small-town aesthetic and cozy family vibes that are pivotal to a holiday-inspired story. The film crew recorded scenes at a Chinese restaurant, Gan’s Kitchen, at 154 Main Street to stand in for a fictional deli named Gilbert’s Deli in Chicago. The restaurant’s operations were shut down for a few days as the production was accommodated. In an interview with Niverville Citizen, executive producer Joey Plager said, “We’ve taken down all of their décor that suggests that it’s a Chinese restaurant, and instead brought in a lot of elements that show that it looks like a deli with various signs and all of the appropriate food.”

Selkirk, Manitoba

The sleepy city of Selkirk, Manitoba, is known as the “Catfish Capital of North America” for its long maritime history and fishing heritage. Filming for ‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’ took place in the city’s gentle neighborhoods, which offered a quieter and more low-key environment. Some of its unique attractions include the Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk Park, Selkirk Community Arts Centre, and Selkirk Waterfront, where visitors can revel in the scenic views of the Red River. While distinctly different from Chicago, the team carefully lensed scenes to match some of the peculiarities in common with both regions. It creates multiple layers of intrigue and a more well-rounded setting with various dimensions.

Stonewall, Manitoba

Production for ‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’ also moved to the remote town of Stonewall, Manitoba. The town is particularly famed for its limestone quarries, with one of its major attractions being the Stonewall Quarry Park, where visitors can engage in picnics and camping while enjoying the remains of an old limestone quarry that was shut down in the 1960s. Its isolated atmosphere and separation from the hustle and bustle of crowded cities allowed the crew to utilize its environment for a more modest and muted neighborhood in the film. The combination of different levels of density brings even more diversity to Chicago’s setting, offering a unique glimpse into a world that is brimming with holiday charm and as complex as any real-life place.

Hanukkah on the Rocks Cast

‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’ stars Stacey Farber in the lead role of Tory. She is known for playing Leslie Larr in ‘Superman & Lois,‘ Tara in ‘Virgin River,‘ Darby Spencer in ‘The Spencer Sisters,‘ and Rachel in ‘Schitt’s Creek.‘ She is the recipient of two Gemini Award nominations and can also be seen as Sydney Katz in the medical drama ‘Saving Hope.’ Her other credits include ’18 to Life,’ ‘UnREAL,’ ‘Diggstown,’ and Hallmark’s ‘A Season for Family.‘ Starring opposite Farber is Daren Kagasoff in the charming shoes of Jay Rosen. He is an award-winning actor who caught the public eye with his appearances as Ricky Underwood in ABC’s ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager.’ Other notable credits include ‘Red Band Society,’ ‘The Village,‘ ‘Ouija,‘ and ‘Devotion.‘

The Hallmark film also features Marc Summers as Jay’s grandfather, Sam Rosen. Although he holds a long list of producer credits, the actor appears in ‘Booted,’ ‘The Sleepwalker Killing,’ and ‘Your Ex Knows Best Game Show.’ His voice can also be heard in ‘Robot Chicken’ and ‘The Loud House.’ Other cast members include Marina Stephenson Kerr as Bubby, Lauren Cochrane as Lottie, Sharon Bajer as Estelle, and Dan De Jaeger as Anthony. Meanwhile, Cora Matheson steps in as Becca, Verity Marks as Stacy-Lynn, Braden Blair as Parker, Dutchess Cayetano as female Lawyer, Carolina Campos as Kara, Felix Montgomery as Walter, Derek Kun as Carl, and Lam An as Speed Dater.

