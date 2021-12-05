Where is Holmes Family Rescue Filmed?

Hosted by Mike Holmes, Sherry Holmes, and Mike Holmes Jr., HGTV’s reality show ‘Holmes Family Rescue’ centers around the Holmes family, who redesign and reconstruct houses that aren’t in a safe and livable condition. The trio meets families, who were tricked by unauthorized and unskilled contractors, and work on their houses to transform them into habitable homes. As the Holmes family showcases their mastery and capabilities, the audiences must be wondering where these homes are situated. Captivated by the transformation of those houses, we have covered the filming locations of the show. Let’s take a look!

Holmes Family Rescue Filming Locations

‘Holmes Family Rescue’ is filmed in Ontario and British Columbia. The filming of the first season reportedly commenced in October 2019. Now, let’s get into the specific locations in detail!

Ontario

The filming of ‘Holmes Family Rescue’ chiefly takes place in the province of Ontario. Located in Central Canada, Ontario is the most populous province in the country. A native himself, Mike Holmes’ shows and specials are mainly centered in the province. For the show, Mike, Sherry, and Mike Jr. have extensively refurbished multiple properties in the province, while also raising awareness regarding fraudulent and unlicensed contractors in and around the region. The show also shed light on the current trends in house designing and construction in the region.

Ontario is also the home of the nation’s most populous city, Toronto. Mike Holmes’ The Holmes Group is based in Toronto. As the show progresses, glimpses of the province’s scenic appeal can also be seen. The picturesque lakes, forests, and suburbs in the province are fascinating. The province is also one of the main entertainment production centers in the country, having hosted the production of films and TV shows like ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Finch,’ ‘The Expanse,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ and many more.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The filming of the show also seemingly takes place in Vancouver, in the province of British Columbia. The city has previously hosted the Holmes family for their show ‘Holmes Family Effect.’ Vancouver is one of the most stylish megalopolises in Canada. As one of the two focal points of film and television productions in the country, the city is renowned as “Hollywood North.” The city serves as a location for well-known productions like ‘Maid,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ to name a few.

