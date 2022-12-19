Where Is Rip Going? Is Cole Hauser Leaving Yellowstone?

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ revolves around the lives of the Duttons, a family of ranchers who own and operate the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the show’s fifth season, John Dutton and his crew are forced to confront new challenges while preparing for the cattle harvesting season. However, these challenges force John’s right-hand man, Rip Wheeler, to move away from the ranch. As a result, viewers must be worried if actor Cole Hauser who essays the role, is exiting the series. If you are looking for answers about the future of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler on ‘Yellowstone,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AEHAD!

Where Is Rip Going?

Rip Wheeler is one of the main characters in ‘Yellowstone,’ first appearing in the series’ premiere episode. Rip is a ranch hand who works at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He is the right-hand man of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and eventually becomes the ranch manager. Rip is married to Beth Dutton and looks after most of the ranch’s responsibilities when John Dutton becomes the Governor of Montana. In the sixth episode of season 5, Rip accompanies John Dutton on the cattle branding camp.

However, during the camp, the ranchers realize their cattle have brucellosis. The disease can spread to the other buffalos in the herd and damage the ranch’s income. Therefore, John is forced to send the cattle away from the main herd. As a result, Rip offers to take charge and prepares to leave for a new pasture. At the end of the seventh episode, John tells Rip that he will be taking the cattle to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Rip informs Beth about his decision as he will be away from the Yellowstone Ranch for at least a year. He also takes Walker, Ryan, Teeter, and Jake along with him to Texas.

Is Cole Hauser Leaving Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ actor Cole Hauser plays the role of Rip Wheeler. Hauser rose to prominence with performances in films such as ‘Dazed and Confused‘ and ‘Good Will Hunting.’ Some viewers might recognize Hauser as Ethan Kelly from the police drama series ‘Rogue.’ Hauser is credited as a series regular in ‘Yellowstone,’ and plays one of the most fan-favorite characters on the show. His marriage with Beth, relationship with Carter, and loyalty to John Dutton make him essential to the narrative. However, the departure to Texas suggests that the actor might be leaving the show. Moreover, Rip is also absent from the promo for the following episode.

The revelation of Rip traveling to Texas opens up a new storyline for the show. However, that does not necessarily mean that Cole Hauser is exiting the hit Western drama. Previously Jefferson White’s Jimmy Hurdstrom moved from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to Four Sixes Ranch in Texas during the fourth season. However, White remains a part of the show, and his storyline is an important part of season 4. Hence, it is likely that Rip and the ranch hands’ arrival in Texas will be a major plot thread in the show’s fifth season.

Watching Rip leading the ranch hands in new surroundings and facing new challenges will be a treat for the viewers. Therefore, Rip’s departure to Texas seems like a natural progression for the character’s storyline. Similarly, the situation is also likely to present Rip and Beth’s marriage with new problems. Moreover, Hauser has not expressed any intention of leaving the series anytime soon. Hence, viewers should rest at ease knowing that Cole Hauser is not leaving ‘Yellowstone.’

