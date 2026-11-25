Directed by Peter Berg, the war drama ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ centers on four college football players who enlist in the army and take part in a football game between two regiments of Marines at Guadalcanal, called Mosquito Bowl, before heading into Operation Iceberg, AKA the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. The movie follows John McLaughry (Nicholas Galitzine), Bob Baumann (Bill Skarsgård), Tony Butkovich (Ray Nicholson), and Dave Schreiner (Tom Francis), all college football standouts who set aside their love for the game to enlist in the army after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Hardened by training on Guadalcanal, the four guys take part in a match organized on Christmas Eve 1944 for some much-needed morale-boosting before they head into battle. What follows is a brutal depiction of war and how it affects the four young men as they navigate camaraderie, guns, bullets, blood, and trauma. Based on Buzz Bissinger’s non-fiction book ‘The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II,’ ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ makes use of real backdrops to add a sense of authenticity to the events depicted.

Where Was The Mosquito Bowl Filmed?

‘The Mosquito Bowl’ was filmed in Australia and Rhode Island, particularly on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Ipswich, Tumbulgum, and in Providence. Principal photography reportedly began in August 2025 and continued for four months before wrapping up by the end of the same year. Before filming, the actors spent weeks together rigorously learning Marine and football fundamentals. “It was a gnarly shoot, but nothing compared to what we were portraying, of course,” Skarsgård told Tudum. “I feel like such a lightweight next to what these men actually went through.”

Gold Coast, Australia

Queensland was the primary production base for ‘The Mosquito Bowl.’ Berg called the city’s landscapes “cinematic gold – perfect for bringing this story to life.” The crew shot across the coastal city of Gold Coast, AKA GC. Scenes were shot at Golden Wheel Park in Arundel, accessible via 111 Allied Drive and 1 Rotary Place. It features a sports field, cricket pitch, and a playground among other open spaces for the public. The football scenes were likely filmed here. Indoor sequences were also filmed at Pimpama Island & Districts Community Center, a community hall and function venue located at 1226 Stapylton Jacobs Well Road. The Spit, the northernmost section of the Gold Coast stretch of beach incorporating Main Beach and Surfers Paradise, served as a stand-in for the U.S. and Pacific theatre settings.

While a bunch of scenes were taped on location, the production team had to use studios to capture sequences that required controlled environments. For this, it accessed Village Roadshow Studios, located at Entertainment Road in Oxenford. It features nine sound stages, three water tanks, and state-of-the-art production facilities. ‘Godzilla vs Kong,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Wilds,’ ‘Aquaman,’ and ‘San Andreas’ have all been shot here. The team also utilized the resources of Chrysaor Film and Virtual Production Studios, AKA Chrysaor Studios, at 492 Scottsdale Drive, Varsity Lakes. Its flagship soundstage, the Kevin Weldon AO Soundstage, was used to shoot part of the movie’s key art. The 4,600+ square feet stage is customized for large-scale productions, simulated travel, stunt sequences, motion capture, EPK shoots, pre-visualization, and choreography.

Ipswich, Australia

The crew also went to Ipswich, an urban center within the City of Ipswich in South East Queensland. Here, it shot sequences at the Ipswich Hospital, located at Chelmsford Avenue. Known for its heritage charm, Ipswich offers a gorgeous list of places to visit, including RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Center, Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway, The Llama Farm, Ipswich Nature Center, and Lobley Park.

Brisbane, Australia

A handful of sequences were also recorded in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland. The city has long been a popular filming location for international projects, like ‘Runner,’ ‘Balls Up,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ and ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising.’ While smaller than Sydney’s market, Brisbane has a strong and growing number of production studios with modern facilities and talented staff. Netflix’s ‘Allen’ was also shot in the city.

Tumbulgum, Australia

The production team went to northern New South Wales, where it set up shop in the small town of Tumbulgum. A set was built on the gravel road across from the Brian Breckenridge Field at 54 Bawden Street. The Tumbulgum community hall, situated on the corner of Riverside Drive and Government Road, was converted into a set for about 7 days for a shoot. Places to visit in Tumbulgum include Husk Farm Distillery, House of Gabriel, Tumbulgum Tavern, Junction Park, and Faith Bandler Park.

Providence, Rhode Island

Additional filming of ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ took place in Providence, the capital city of Rhode Island. Several prewar vehicles, including a 1939 Ford Standard and a 1936 LaSalle Convertible, were spotted near Brown University’s historic football stadium, called Brown Stadium. Situated at 400 Elmgrove Avenue, it became the early 1940s set for ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ match. If you are in town, be sure to visit College Hill, Prospect Park, the West Side, and the RISD Museum. Parts of HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ and Lifetime’s ‘Love on the Vineyard’ were shot in Rhode Island.

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