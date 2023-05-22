Where Was Dirty Grandpa Filmed?

Helmed by Dan Mazer, ‘Dirty Grandpa,’ is a comedy movie starring Zac Efron and Robert De Niro as Jason Kelly and his grandfather Richard “Dick” Kelly, respectively. The former is just a week shy from one of the biggest days in his life as he is marrying his boss’ daughter. However, he gets tricked by Dick and is made to take his grandpa to a wild Spring Break, which includes bar fights, frat parties, and a night of karaoke. With his wedding in the back of his mind, Jason stays worried during the party while Dick shows him how he should be in the moment and live life to the fullest.

Besides Efron and De Niro, the funny film features Aubrey Plaza, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Hough, Dermot Mulroney, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman in supporting roles. Most of the action of ‘Dirty Grandpa’ takes place in Daytona Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas as Jason and Dick enjoy the spring break. All the party and beach scenes tend to make the storyline entertaining, but they might also make you curious about the filming sites of the comedy movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

Dirty Grandpa Filming Locations

‘Dirty Grandpa’ was filmed in Georgia, particularly in the Atlanta metropolitan area and Tybee Island. As per reports, the principal photography commenced in early January 2015, and just after a month or so, in mid-February 2015, the preliminary shooting got concluded. Soon, in late April 2015, production resumed and finally got wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, let’s follow Jason and Dick and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where they indulge in their series of misadventures!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

The first segment of the production for ‘Dirty Grandpa’ took place in the Atlanta metropolitan area or Metro Atlanta, with the filming unit utilizing the streets and neighborhoods of the metropolitan statistical area. The city of Atlanta served as a prominent production location for the comedy movie. To be specific, the in-town neighborhood of Riverside and The Grand Atrium 200 Peachtree Street Northeast, both in Atlanta, feature in the Robert De Niro starrer.

Moreover, in early February 2015, the cast and crew members of ‘Dirty Grandpa’ were spotted recording numerous pivotal sequences in the city of McDonough in Henry County. Various key portions of the film were also lensed in the city of Hampton, which is situated in the southwestern part of the aforementioned county. Over the years, the locales of Metro Atlanta have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows; some of the notable ones are ‘Game Night,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Mother’s Day,’ and ‘Single Drunk Female.’

Tybee Island

To shoot the scenes featuring the Spring Break, the production team of the Dan Mazer directorial traveled to the city of Tybee Island, which stood in for Florida’s Daytona Beach. While the street scenes were lensed around 16th Street, the concert scenes were taped near Spanky’s Beachside at 1605 Strand Avenue. Reportedly, for shooting purposes, the director and his team set up camp in the Bull River Yacht Club on Tybee Island as well. Besides ‘Dirty Grandpa,’ the city has hosted various film projects over the years, including ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Magic Mike XXL,’ ‘Love at the Shore,’ and ‘Hopscotch.’

Read More: Best Movies About Old Age