Where Was Hallmark’s Romance to the Rescue Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Heather Hawthorn-Doyle, ‘Romance to the Rescue’ is a romantic movie about a girl named Kyra who works in a grocery store. After meeting her new manager, Trevor, Kyra decides to woo him by telling him that she has an agility-trained dog. The problem is that there is no dog, and Trevor cannot wait to meet said dog. To save herself from embarrassment, Kyra adopts a dog named ‘Sam’ from the local shelter. Unable to train Sam, she convinces the shelter’s head, Kevin, to train the dog for competitions. While training Sam, Kyra and Kevin grow closer, but Kyra’s motives behind the whole situation make things complicated.

Whether for the canine-friendly storyline or the excellent performances by the actors, the Hallmark movie is one you should not miss. The film’s calming and pleasing backdrops add to its charm. Given such beautiful settings, many cannot help but wonder where the film was lensed. If you are in the same boat, we have all the answers you need!

Romance to the Rescue Filming Locations

Formerly titled ‘Sit, Stay, Love!,’ ‘Romance to the Rescue’ was primarily filmed in Langley, British Columbia. The principal photography for the movie started on April 19, 2021, and was wrapped up in May 2021. Let’s get to know more about the filming location in detail.

Langley, British Columbia

Located in the Canadian province of British Columbia, Langley served as the filming location for ‘Romance to the Rescue.’ The city has more than 17 public parks, and several of them allow dog-owners to enjoy time with their canine buddies, like the Uplands Dog Off-Leash Park, 4441 206 Street. The Allstars K9 Training, who provided their dog-training expertise for the film, is based close to the city.

The show’s cast and the crew had a memorable time while filming the Hallmark movie. Director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle expressed her happiness through an Instagram post, praising the actors. “the BEST acting team in the biz! This has been a huge pleasure,” she said in the caption. Another heart-touching post was made by actor Marcus Rosner, who plays Kevin in the movie. Marcus heaped praise on his co-stars and the movie’s director and expressed his pleasure in being part of the film.

As a part of the Metro Vancouver Regional District, Langley has hosted several productions within its borders. The city has a rich and long history that, combined with its natural beauty and calming atmosphere, makes it a popular location amongst filmmakers to lens their productions. Some of the projects shot in Langley include ‘Always Amore‘ and ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Romance to the Rescue Cast

Actress Andrea Brooks essays the role of Kyra in ‘Romance to the Rescue.’ Andrea is a well-known face in Hallmark movies and has appeared in ‘The Wedding Fix’ and ‘Fishing for Love.’ Joining her as Kyra’s love interest, Kevin is Marcus Rosner. You may know him from his previous works, like his performances in ‘Killer in the Guest House‘ and ‘Christmas With a Crown.’ Acting as Trevor is none other than Nathan Witte, who you may have seen in ‘Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story‘ or ‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet.’

Benjamin Charles Watson acts as Kyra’s co-worker and friend, Mark. Other notable actors, who appear in the film, include Melanie Rees (Diane), Ashley Ross (Lara), and Sarah Surh (Vet). Apart from them, many more performers grace the movie with their presence. Dog-lovers will be delighted to know that Sam was portrayed by a female canine called Nova.

