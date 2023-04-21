Where Was Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Filmed?

Created by Smriti Mundhra, Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ is an Indian reality series that follows a marriage consultant or matchmaker named Sima Taparia, who helps her clients across the world navigate the arranged marriage process. In the meanwhile, she gives them a glimpse into all the traditional customs in the modern era. In season 3, Sima is seen trying her best to find lifelong compatible partners for a group of Indian and Indian American singles.

Furthermore, Sima gets some help from a few other matchmakers, some of whom rely on dating apps to make finding partners and love just a single swipe away. A blend of new and familiar faces features in the third season of the reality series as Sima uses her matchmaking skills for people across the globe, from India to the United States to the United Kingdom, and help couples and families find what they are looking for. Thus, the cultural shift in the backdrop of different scenes is bound to make one wonder where ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 3 was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 3 was filmed in India, England, New York, Florida, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, and North Carolina, specifically in New Delhi, Mumbai, Vadodara, London, New York City, Miami, Davis, Chicago, and Durham. Now, let’s follow Sima as matchmaking takes her across the globe and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

New Delhi, India

Many pivotal sequences, especially the ones involving Rushali Rai and Pavneet Sachdeva, for ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 3 were lensed in the capital of India, that is, New Delhi. The aerial shots of some of the iconic landmarks, including Jama Masjid, feature in quite a few scenes of the reality series. A few other places that you might spot in the backdrop are the India Gate, Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Connaught Place, and Parliament House.

Mumbai, India

Home to the matchmaker Sima Taparia, Mumbai is another one of the primary production locations for the third iteration of ‘Indian Matchmaking.’ Lying on the Konkan coast, Mumbai has been a regular feature on the show from the inaugural iteration itself, so it is not surprising to find its locales in season 3 as well. Some of the prominent sites that you might spot in some scenes are the Gateway of India, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Indiabulls Sky Blu Towers, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Vadodara, India

Aashay Shah’s family resides in Vadodara, situated in the Indian state of Gujarat, so we get a few glimpses of the renowned city in season 3 of ‘Indian Matchmaking.’ Named for its abundance of banyan trees, Vadodara is located on the banks of the Vishwamitri River and is known for several landmarks, such as the Laxmi Vilas Palace, Khanderao Market building, Raopura Tower, and Baroda Museum and Picture Gallery, some of which you might spot in the show.

London, England

The capital of England and the United Kingdom, London, served as one of the prominent production locations for the third season of ‘Indian Matchmaking.’ Many scenes involving Priya Ashra, Bobby Seagull, and Vimal are taped on location in London, as the iconic Big Ben and Tower Bridge feature in the backdrop of various exterior scenes. London is home to several other landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Trafalgar Square, and the British Museum.

New York City, New York

The hustle and bustle of New York City are a regular feature of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 3 as the production team set up camp on location to record many scenes involving Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah, both of whom reside in the city. Apart from the skyscrapers, many other features and locales that feature in the show are Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and the World Trade Center.

Miami, Florida

The matchmaker Sima Taparia and her husband are seen in Miami in a few scenes as the couple lived in the city for 9 years. Moreover, the scenes involving Shital Patel and Niraj Mehta are also mainly taped in Magic City. Located in South Florida’s Miami-Dade County, Miami is home to many popular tourist destinations, including South Beach, Brickell City Centre, Downtown Miami, and Bayside Marketplace.

Other Locations in the US

To shoot additional portions for season 3, the filming unit of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ traveled to numerous other locations across the country. For instance, the locales of the Californian city of Davis, which is where Vikash resides, appear in the show’s third round. As for lensing scenes involving Viral’s family, the production team set up camp in the city of Durham in North Carolina. Furthermore, it seems that a few sequences were recorded in other locations as well, including Chicago, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Read More: Is Indian Matchmaking Scripted or Real?